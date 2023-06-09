When you hear the words “music festival,” the things that come to mind are freedom, peace, and, of course, music and arts. From the small local festivals in your neighborhood to huge names like Coachella, if you are a music fan who enjoys live performances, you definitely look forward to the experience every summer.

Unfortunately, not every festival ends on a positive note. Throughout their existence, there have been accidents that ranged anywhere from mild inconveniences to full-scale catastrophes. History knows more than one concert where people died from being trampled, from suffocating in tight crowds, or even as a result of water shortages during a heat wave.

In one of the most notorious cases, the Woodstock ’99 lawsuit, the festival organizers were accused of this very problem — not providing enough fresh water and medical care to the attendees. For an event that tried to recreate the spirit of the famous music festival from back in 1969, this was a major failure that can serve as a lesson to both small and big music festivals to be more thorough in every aspect when organizing an event of this kind.

Take a look at some of the worst music festivals that were anything but fun for the attendees.