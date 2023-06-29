There are certain foods that we claim to hate as opposed to the food we love. Either way, knowing the specific foods that are served around the world without the intention to cook them in the near future or maybe ever is still of great interest, as it provides us with knowledge of various traditions, tastes, and food preferences that exist out there. One is able to compare their own eating habits - finding one’s limits, as well as one’s place in the context of the great variety of meals served in various countries - simply feeding one’s curiosity and maybe even getting inspired! It is here that people answering one Redditor’s question: “What is the worst food in your country” can come in handy.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Casu marzu. Literally cheese with maggots. Made in Italy.

loribolo , Shardan Report

8points
POST
Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently diners need to cover their cheese with a piece of cloth, otherwise the maggots will jump away. Buon appetito!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online I’m from Sweden, home of the infamous surströmming.

[Writer's note: According to Wikipedia, Surströmming is "lightly salted fermented Baltic Sea herring traditional to Swedish cuisine since at least the 16th century."]

Wordwright , slub10saker Report

6points
POST
Tom
Tom
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watched a tv show called QI and this had such a strong smell that they couldn't open it in the studio without evacuating the whole building.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Nasi Aking a.k.a. recooked stale rice.

Gather stale rice from food waste, sun dry it, wash it, cook it again. Really showed me how bad life can be.

[Writer's note: It's from Indonesia]

1001100101001100 said:
It’s not a normal recipe, it’s a survival skill.

CatG8 , Mufid Afif Report

4points
POST
nari<333
nari<333
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

is no one gonna talk about the “1001100101001100”

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Balut.

[Writer's note: Balut is a fertilized developing egg embryo, which is incubated for a period of 14 to 21 days, depending on the local culture, and then boiled or steamed and eaten from the shell. It's a common street food in the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam]

rntopspin100 , Caryl Joan Estrosas Report

4points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’ve seen videos of people eating it, and the comments were so mean. personally, i wouldn’t eat it, but people were calling their culture disgusting.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Anything that’s super greasy and just doused in fat and melted cheese. You know, those TikTok foods where someone takes hotdogs soaked in bacon grease and cooks them? You guessed it, I’m from ‘mUrIcA

Jormungandra , James Creegan Report

4points
POST
10 upvotes
10 upvotes
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As an American, I apologize

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Cow stomach soup (Dršťková polévka)

"In Czech cuisine, tripe soup is heavily spiced with paprika, onions and garlic resulting in very distinct spicy goulash-like flavour."

Silly-Conference-627 , jf2c Report

4points
POST
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Czech here. Can confirm, dršťky are awful and smell horrendous while cooking. However, the much reviled blood sausage (jelito) is actually pretty delicious.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online We gave the world Hawaiian Pizza.

I like it, as this is a perfect representation of multiculturalism. But I know people have opinions.

Jestersage , @joefoodie Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is fantastic! EVERYONE likes pineapple on pizza, I am sure of that. People who claim otherwise are just trying to be different.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

This fluffy plastic candy called peeps

creedquabbity Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online czernina - duck's blood soup, served traditionally in Poland to a bachelor by parents who don't want him to marry their daughter

brocikpl , MOs810 Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#10

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Jellied eels, I would think. Not that I've tried them.

[Writer's note: That's a traditional English dish.]

malfiehenpox , _strata_ Report

3points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Traditionally eaten with pie, mash & liquor (not alcohol, it's a parsley based sauce).

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Pickled pigs feet, canned chicken, depression era poverty recipes, 60's jello mold recipes

SquilliamFancySon95 , GermanDragon Report

3points
POST
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love 'em. all of these. There were a lot of taste in the depression era recipes and I think some should come back, instead of people eating fast food or junk food, when on a tight budget.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online We calmly eat Kholodets and boiled buckwheat, but foreigners do not like this food.

Hladetina - meat boiled in water like a soup, and everything together eaten when it cools down and turns into jello.

larionych , Vl Report

2points
POST
#13

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Lutefisk. Codfish cured in lye. Imagine eating fish filet with the consistency of jelly.

[Writer's note: Lutefisk is made from aged stockfish (air-dried whitefish), or dried and salted cod, cured in lye. The fish adopts a gelatinous texture after being rehydrated for days prior to eating.

Lutefisk is a Scandinavian food tradition that was imported to the United States.]

KnownMonk , mtcarlson Report

2points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In Finland some people have this every Christmas. (Lipeäkala)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online german breadsoup

unclejudy , Rick McCharles Report

2points
POST
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What exactly is it? Googled the recipe and doesn't sound that bad.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Chitterlings

Chitterlings (or Chitlins) are cooked domestic animal intestines.

Content_Slice_886 , stu_spivack Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#16

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Deep-fried butter is a culinary nightmare!

[Writer's note: Deep-fried butter is a snack food made of butter coated with a batter or breading and then deep-fried.]

Ocevine , Bob B. Brown Report

2points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bruh who came up with this 💀💀💀

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Vegemite 🤮

[Writer's note: Vegemite is a dark brown savory spread invented in Australia in 1922. The paste is made from the leftover yeast extract from beer production. There are no artificial colors or flavors; only salt, vegetable extract, malt extract from barley, and B vitamins.]

ilovemattdamonn , Gordon Wrigley Report

2points
POST
Kim Gilbert
Kim Gilbert
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Each to their own, of course, but vegemite has an odd, to me, gritty texture. Prefer marmite if I need my salt rush, lol.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Kruudmoes, an old Dutch dish of barley, buttermilk, bacon, smoked sausage, raisins and lots of fresh herbs. Commonly used herbs are chervil, parsley, celery, fennel green or dill, spearmint and sorrel.

sojalanamrak , Gwen Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Mondongo: Tripe stew.

Morcilla: Grilled intestines filled with white rice and blood.

Guineitos con molleja: Boiled bananas mixed with spices, peppers and chicken stomachs.

novato1995 , Dom J Report

2points
POST
#20

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online There are a lot of choices to consider from here in the UK, but **don't anyone dare** suggest that the worst is Yorkshire puddings with a thick, meaty gravy.

TheBrassDancer , CharmaineZoe's Marvelous Melange Report

2points
POST
Charlie the Cat
Charlie the Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yorkshire puddings are one of my most favourite foods. No Sunday Roast is complete without Yorkshire pudding.

3
3points
reply
#21

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Hands down, khash. It’s just an excuse to down vodka at 7 am in the morning. It tastes like garlic and wallpaper paste with cow intestines and tongue.

[Writer's note: Khash is a dish of boiled cow or sheep parts, which might include the head, feet, and stomach tripe.

Khash and its variations are traditional dishes in Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, North Macedonia, Mongolia and some Persian Gulf countries.]

LiliumLena , Chaojoker Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Rocky Mountain Oysters

[Writer's note: Rocky Mountain Oysters is a dish made of bull testicles. The organs are often deep-fried after being skinned, coated in flour, pepper and salt, and sometimes pounded flat. The dish is most often served as an appetizer.]

Legitimate-Ad-8504 , Umberti Report

1point
POST
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tried them once, and enjoyed them. There is also something called Geed that is bull or ram's penis. Pair well with the testicle dish.

0
0points
reply
#23

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online As a Spaniard living in Norway, I have to say the worst from Spain is most likely either caracoles en su salsa, aka snails, or tortilla de sacromonte, aka brains omelette. Norwegian food is mostly c**p, I'm sorry to say. Lutefisk, komle, rakkfisk, and many others come to mind. I actually like Gammaltost, something many Norwegians say it's disgusting.

Sufficient-Eye-8883 , Mark Hillary Report

1point
POST
#24

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Jello salad 🤮

Awkward-Passage8447 , Joel Kramer Report

1point
POST
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The one on that plate looks like it sat out for a while.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Surprised I haven't seen [Haggis] on this list yet. Its literally mince and other meats wrapped in a sheep's stomach.

That being said I did try some once. My grandad used to get it with our Friday chippy. It was surprisingly flavorful, but I probably wouldn't order it myself 😂

killingjoke96 Report

1point
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#26

I‘m from the Netherlands and some people hate on our staple candy Drop. It‘s licorice and we have about 100 varieties of it. I personally like it and what I like even more is people eating it for the first time, because of how utterly discusted they are when they try it.

Obitio_Uchiha Report

1point
POST
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Salted licorice is popular in Scandinavia .

0
0points
reply
#27

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online American: I'm going with something I've heard about, but never had. Nutraloaf. It's what prisoners get when they can't leave their cells. I heard it described as "Imagine the worst food you've ever had. Then imagine craving it because at least it's not nutraloaf."

Duke-Guinea-Pig , emmymade Report

0points
POST
sofacushionfort
sofacushionfort
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kitchen scrapings in breadpans, served as punishment. Legal challenges have been filed, with varying success

0
0points
reply
#28

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online My family is from Sri Lanka and some of the sweets are not it. Just sugar overload that takes away from the flavor. If it were made with a little more balance I think I’d enjoy it

Sad-Library-152 , Hafiz Issadeen Report

0points
POST
#29

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Tim Hortons

sequence_killer Report

0points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

hey don’t disrespect my boi timmy h

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Snails 🐌. People love them, they’re supposed to be great. I can’t even try them. Also they’re bought alive and it makes me very sad.

Snails are popular in Andorra, Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia.

assuntta7 , Julia Filirovska Report

0points
POST
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've tried them. They're rubbery and tasteless. The only taste came from the garlic butter, which I can eat with other dishes.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Jellied meat

minimatar , wallpaperflare Report

0points
POST
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It goes alright as a sandwich when cold.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online Pakistan: we have a famous dish called *katta-kat.* It's named after the sound the chef makes, slamming two flat prong knives on a large dish while making it. It's made of fried goat/lamb testicals, entrails, kidneys and a few other organs. It's literally one of the most common dishes in the country.

k3yserZ , Miansari66 Report

0points
POST
#33

38 Of The Worst Foods From Around The World As Pointed Out By People Online I'm from Denmark. I think the food we have is kind of boring and mostly inoffensive or maybe I'm just not remembering some of the worst ones.

So instead of a dish I'll go with my favorite candy which is hard candy made of licorice with a spicy filling. I have offered it to people from other parts of the world and I had genuine trouble convincing them that I enjoy it. They thought it was a prank. So if people think it's so bad it's a prank then it has to be considered among the worst foods if you are not from here.

Renediffie , Susanne Nilsson Report

0points
POST
#34

I'm going to break the US up here by regions, because this country is huge. I am in the Southwest. People not from around here really hate Okra. I think it's because of the slime?

Load it in my stew or bread it and fry it, I love it.

SimpleVegetable5715 Report

0points
POST
View more comments
#35

Scrapple. It’s a disgusting mash of pork trimming and cornmeal. 🤮

oheli_ Report

0points
POST
Beth H
Beth H
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG, I love scrapple. Especially with maple syrup on it.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Eating mullet. Never cared for the taste.

marineropanama Report

0points
POST
#37

The Starbucks manager, was not expecting to taste like how it did.

Corpse-Crow Report

0points
POST
View more comments
#38

Liver

Ancient-Leg7990 Report

-1point
POST
Der Kommissar
Der Kommissar
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chopped liver with chopped hard boiled egg yolk is very good, has a lot of cholesterol, though.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!