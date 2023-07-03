The decade of greed gave us some legendary events, songs, and some of the worst ‘80s movies. They are so bad that some of them sparked the creation of the Raspberry Awards (more commonly known as the Razzies). This fact alone should tell you just how many bad (an understatement) movies came from this decade. Some of the worst movies of the ‘80s have earned themselves a spot in the history of cinema — and not in a good way. However, to earn a spot in the worst movie lists, these creations have to transcend the definition of bad.

The story is usually the space where God awful movies are born. The structure, the storylines, the flow, and the characters themselves — if not executed perfectly, awfulness is guaranteed. Movies from the ‘80s are known to dabble with these elements, experimenting and, if not successful, crashing magnificently — on the wide screens of theater.

The main culprit behind these horrible movies of the ‘80s is money. A decade known for greed doesn’t get its name from thin air. During the ‘80s, Hollywood discovered just how big of a cash printing machine entertainment was. Movies with cringe humor and the same stories got carried by A-list actors whose names alone could bring in thousands of sales. This is one of the reasons why the Razzies came to reality — to make fun of these cash-grab movies.

If you are tired of the good '80s movies, why not go through some agony and watch some horrible ones instead? After all, you must keep the balance of good and horrible just right to appreciate this decade to its fullest. For every Academy Winner, you have to have a Razzie too.