35 Worst ‘80s Movies Worth The Boos They Got
The decade of greed gave us some legendary events, songs, and some of the worst ‘80s movies. They are so bad that some of them sparked the creation of the Raspberry Awards (more commonly known as the Razzies). This fact alone should tell you just how many bad (an understatement) movies came from this decade. Some of the worst movies of the ‘80s have earned themselves a spot in the history of cinema — and not in a good way. However, to earn a spot in the worst movie lists, these creations have to transcend the definition of bad.
The story is usually the space where God awful movies are born. The structure, the storylines, the flow, and the characters themselves — if not executed perfectly, awfulness is guaranteed. Movies from the ‘80s are known to dabble with these elements, experimenting and, if not successful, crashing magnificently — on the wide screens of theater.
The main culprit behind these horrible movies of the ‘80s is money. A decade known for greed doesn’t get its name from thin air. During the ‘80s, Hollywood discovered just how big of a cash printing machine entertainment was. Movies with cringe humor and the same stories got carried by A-list actors whose names alone could bring in thousands of sales. This is one of the reasons why the Razzies came to reality — to make fun of these cash-grab movies.
If you are tired of the good ‘80s movies, why not go through some agony and watch some horrible ones instead? After all, you must keep the balance of good and horrible just right to appreciate this decade to its fullest. For every Academy Winner, you have to have a Razzie too. Below, we have compiled bad ‘80s movies for your strange enjoyment. Upvote the movies you are eager to watch, and if you already have, share your experience in the comments. Make sure to share this list with your cinephile friends who have nothing else to watch.
Slapstick Of Another Kind (1982)
1h 22m | Directed by Steven Paul | IMDB 2,5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 9%
Starring Jerry Lewis, Madeline Kahn, and Marty Feldman
This comedy was more tragic than funny, as it bombed at the box office and got attacked by the most acclaimed critics in the entertainment industry. The plot focuses on two alien-like twins, the smartest kids in the world, whose heads are joined. The jokes were cruel and unfunny, so it's not a wonder why the audience chose to avoid this movie.
Bolero (1984)
1h 45m | Directed by John Derek | IMDB 3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 17%
Starring Bo Derek, George Kennedy, and Andrea Occhipinti
It is one of the few rare movies to have gotten a 0% approval rating on the popular Rotten Tomatoes page. Bo Derek plays the role of a virgin who sets out to find the right partner and gets given two choices — a bullfighter or a Moroccan sheikh. With nine Razzie nominations (and six wins), the movie was critically destroyed.
Leonard Part 6 (1987)
1h 25m | Directed by Paul Weiland | IMDB 2,1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 20%
Starring Bill Cosby, Tom Courtenay, and Joe Don Baker
According to this movie, five other installments were previously created, but the CIA hid them, only allowing the sixth to come out. In this “sixth” installment, Bill Cosby plays an ex-CIA operative who, besides his domestic troubles, is called out of retirement. As expected, Bill Cosby won a Razzie for his role but declined to accept it.
Yes, Giorgio (1982)
1h 50m | Directed by Franklin J. Schaffner | IMDB 3,8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 37%
Starring Luciano Pavarotti, Kathryn Harrold, and Eddie Albert
The movie accomplished two out of three things — it was the acting debut film for Luciano Pavarotti, lost around $45 million, and didn't win the Razzies it got nominated for. Pavarotti plays the character of a singer who gets scared and can’t perform in The Met, thus starting the story off. The only good thing about the movie was the music.
Neighbors (1981)
1h 34m | Directed by John G. Avildsen | IMDB 5,5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 49%
Starring John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, and Kathryn Walker
Comedy has to be balanced — for every hilarious movie, there has to be an unfunny one. The plot of this black comedy focuses on a peaceful life-living individual whose daily life gets turned upside down when an obnoxious couple moves in near him. The critics mainly attacked the comedic parts, believing it could have been executed better.
Poorly adapted from a novel by Thomas Berger, who was a master at balancing a story on the uncertain point where social awkwardness tips over into animal menace.
Shanghai Surprise (1986)
1h 37m | Directed by Jim Goddard | IMDB 3,2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 15%
Starring Sean Penn, Madonna, and Paul Freeman
With Madonna starring as a nun and Sean Penn as a sleazy con man, this duet failed to carry this movie out of the stinky pile. Their romantic duet is at the center of the story, as Madonna’s character works with the con man to gather some illegal substances. While she might have won an Oscar for the role, she did get a Razzie in the Worst Actress category.
Not only a bad movie in itself, it (and these two people especially) destroyed Handmade Films, George Harrison’s admirable second career producing worthy projects
Mac And Me (1988)
1h 39m | Directed by Stewart Raffill | IMDB 3,3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 38%
Starring Christine Ebersole, Jonathan Ward, and Tina Caspary
This movie acts as the bad twin of Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, as it failed with the story and at the box office. The semi-rip-off follows an alien who escapes from NASA and befriends a wheelchair-bound boy. Besides the horrible box office return, the movie is probably the worst example of McDonald’s and Coca-Cola product placements.
First one I have seen! I was only a kid, but knew it was bad even then.
Speed Zone (1989)
1h 34m | Directed by Jim Drake | IMDB 4,4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 37%
Starring Peter Boyle, Donna Dixon, and John Candy
This movie did the impossible and made a cross-country race boring and unfunny. The story follows a group of racers who have to race from Washington to Santa Monica, breaking the rules along the way. The comedy fell face down into the dirt, and the critics were prepared to kick it while it was down.
Dream A Little Dream (1989)
1h 54m | Directed by Marc Rocco | IMDB 5,7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
Starring Corey Feldman, Jason Robards, and Corey Haim
Starring the Corey brothers (not blood-related), the star power of the two stars was not enough to win over the critics. This romantic comedy with fantasy elements tells a story of a dream researcher who finds himself stuck in the body of a bratty teenager after a head injury. If the first movie piques your interest — there's a sequel too.
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
1h 29m | Directed by Joseph Sargent | IMDB 3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 15%
Starring Lorraine Gary, Lance Guest, and Mario Van Peebles
This movie is going to need a bigger boat if it wants to swim away from the sea of negativity and the critics in it. The final installment in the Jaws franchise sees Ellen Brody getting stalked by a great white shark, who is out for revenge (supposedly). Rumors say that Michael Caine missed the Academy Awards ceremony (where he won an Oscar) due to this film.
Weird Science (1985)
1h 34m | Directed by John Hughes | IMDB 6,6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Starring Anthony Michael Hall, Ilan Mitchell-Smith, and Kelly LeBrock
Nerds are the most dangerous people in the world, as they can create anything they want — even the perfect woman. Two high school nerds use a computer program to create the rarest thing in the world — the perfect woman. The plot might attract the younger population, but the vulgar themes might repel others.
Teen Wolf (1985)
1h 31m | Directed by Rod Daniel | IMDB 6,1/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 52%
Starring Michael J. Fox, James Hampton, and Susan Ursitti
Released the same year as the more critically acclaimed Back to the Future, Michael J. Fox luckily bounced back after this movie. The story follows a high schooler who discovers that he is a wolf. While the story got stabbed for being quite stale, Michael J. Fox stole the show with his charismatic acting.
No Holds Barred (1989)
1h 33m | Directed by Thomas J. Wright | IMDB 4,4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 34%
Starring Hulk Hogan, Joan Severance, and Kurt Fuller
If Hulk Hogan is on the cast, action is guaranteed, even if the story doesn't make sense. The semi-decent story focuses on two wrestlers who get pitted to fight against each other on TV in a wrestling match. The plot was weak, and the presentation was bad — two things critics rushed to attack.
Supergirl (1984)
2h 04m | Directed by Jeannot Szwarc | IMDB 4,4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 26%
Starring Helen Slater, Faye Dunaway, and Peter O'Toole
While Superman movies dominated the box office with every release, Supergirl couldn't break even at the box office with the first installment. The movie sees Superman's cousin, Supergirl (Kara Zor-El), searching for a mystical orb. The critics hated it, but the performance of Helen Slater has left a long-lasting legacy on the Supergirl brand.
Third film I have seen on this list. Yeah... it wasn't good.
Cannibal Women In The Avocado Jungle Of Death (1989)
1h 30m | Directed by J.F. Lawton | IMDB 4,8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 50%
Starring Shannon Tweed, Bill Maher, and Karen M. Waldron
The US government would do everything to secure their precious supply of avocados, even if they have to deal with cannibal women. To make a good first impression with the men sacrificing cannibals, the government sends a woman to make the introduction. The movie might have the laughs, but it lacks that needed quality.
Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)
1h 40m | Directed by Julien Temple | IMDB 5,4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 43%
Starring Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum, and Jim Carrey
Katy Perry was right — California girls are unforgettable, and three aliens discovered this in the best possible way. Three furry aliens land in a Southern California swimming pool and befriend a girl. While it is a fun movie to watch, especially with some friends, the plot seems silly and absurd at the same time.
Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)
1h 19m | Directed by Charles E. Sellier Jr. | IMDB 5,8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 40%
Starring Lilyan Chauvin, Gilmer McCormick, and Toni Nero
Santa takes center stage in this movie as a horrible, maniac homicidal figure who goes on quite a spree. Billy, a victim of a Santa crime, is forced to dress up as the Christmas icon and accidentally goes on a homicidal spree. The brutality and themes of the movie raised some eyebrows among critics, who gave negative reviews.
After Psycho, your mom was afraid to take a shower. After this movie, your dad was afraid to take out the garbage
Chopping Mall (1986)
1h 17m | Directed by Jim Wynorski | IMDB 5,6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 39%
Starring Kelli Maroney, Tony O'Dell, and Russell Todd
Chopping Mall got quite a cult following in the decades following its release. The story follows a group of young employees, who decide to hide in a mall for the night for a party, but end up trying to survive a homicidal machine instead. Released during the Reagen era, the movie plays with the theme of consumerism.
The Toxic Avenger (1984)
1h 22m | Directed by Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman | IMDB 6,2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 64%
Starring Andree Maranda, Mitch Cohen, and Jennifer Babtist
Unlike the Marvel Avengers we know and love today, The Toxic Avenger franchise wasn't so kindly received. The story follows a nerd janitor who, after a freak accident, becomes a superhero known in town as The Toxic Avenger. Cheaply made, the movie did start a franchise that has become a cult classic.
Over The Top (1987)
1h 33m | Directed by Menahem Golan | IMDB 5,8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 49%
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Robert Loggia, and Susan Blakely
Who could have known that an arm wrestling movie starring the face behind Rocky would not be well received? Sylvester Stallone's character seeks to win an arm wrestling tournament after his son, Michael, misses the chance to say the last words to his mother. The cheesy story and characters pushed the quality of this movie way down.
Bloodsport (1988)
1h 32m | Directed by Newt Arnold | IMDB 6,8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 74%
Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb, and Leah Ayres
Besides the Frank Dux and Chong Li fight, this movie is quite bad, even stale to some extent. Jean-Claude Van Damme stars as Frank Dux, a martial artist who fights through a full-contact tournament. While the movie might have failed in the eyes of the critics, it did help popularize full-contact fighting.
Howard The Duck (1986)
1h 50m | Directed by Willard Huyck | IMDB 4,7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 38%
Starring Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, and Tim Robbins
Before Iron Man and Captain America dominated the screens, we had to live with Howard the Duck, a Marvel superhero. In his movie debut, Howard the Duck arrives on Earth and tries to stop an alien invasion using Quack-Fu and smooth words. As a glimpse into the plot gives out, critics saw it as a stupid movie.
Private School (1983)
1h 29m | Directed by Noel Black | IMDB 5,2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 38%
Starring Phoebe Cates, Betsy Russell, and Matthew Modine
The ‘80s were the golden age for sexually themed teen movies, but not all were good. Private School sees several young men trying to sneak into a girl-only school by dressing up as women. It’s a funny movie, but sadly, the objectification of women polarized the critics and pushed the rating down.
Rhinestone (1984)
1h 51m | Directed by Bob Clark | IMDB: 4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 20%
Starring Sylvester Stallone, Dolly Parton, and Richard Farnsworth
Sylvester Stallone and Dolly Parton — two insanely popular celebrities of the ‘80s — starred in this comedic-music movie but couldn’t save it. Throughout the movie, Parton’s character tries to teach a taxi driver, played by Stallone, to sing and become the next big thing. The critics bashed the film, and Stallone won a Razzie for his role.
Loose Shoes (1978)
1h 24m | Directed by Ira Miller | IMDB: 4,6/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 17%
Starring Royce D. Applegate, Lewis Arquette, and Tom Baker
While the movie was first released in 1978, in 1980, when Bill Murray and Howard Hesseman started to become famous, it got re-released under a new title. The movie is a collection of several trailer-like skits whose titles are not family-friendly. The title nods at the controversy that involves Earl Butz, secretary of agriculture.
Inchon (1981)
2h 20m | Directed by Terence Young | IMDB 2,8/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 7%
Starring Laurence Olivier, Jacqueline Bisset, and Ben Gazzara
With $5.2 million box office returns against a $46 million budget, this movie was a failure economically and critically. The story takes a look at the preparations and execution of the Inchon invasion plans during the Korean War. The movie puts MacArthur on a pedestal while dumbing down other characters, communists included.
A vanity project from the The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Moonies
Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)
1h 37m | Directed by Ted Kotcheff | IMDB 6,4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 57%
Starring Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman, and Catherine Mary Stewart
One joke gets dragged through this movie and its sequel to a point where it gets stale and cringy. The premise of the movie (and the joke) is that Bernie has passed away, and two numbskull employees pretend he is still alive. The lie leads to a hitman trying to track them down and finish the job he set out to do at the beginning.
So low brow, you'd have to faceplant into a ditch to get lower.
The Jazz Singer (1980)
1h 55m | Directed by Richard Fleischer and Sidney J. Furie | IMDB 5,9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Starring Laurence Olivier, Neil Diamond, and Lucie Arnaz
Even Laurence Olivier, the legend of stage acting, couldn’t carry this movie out of the hot water it landed in. The story is about a Jewish man and his journey to becoming a popular singer while at the same time struggling with his family traditions. It got nominated for five Razzies in the very first Award ceremony.
Smokey And The Bandit III (1983)
1h 25m | Directed by Dick Lowry | IMDB 3,5/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 17%
Starring Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed, and Paul Williams
It might have Smokey, but it sadly doesn’t have the other titular character — Bandit. In this installment, Smokey takes the center as he has to deal with Big and Little Enos, who plan to open a seafood restaurant. Besides the critical failure, the movie was also a box office flop, earning $7 million against a $9 million budget.
Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)
1h 28m | Directed by Stephen Chiodo | IMDB 6,2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
Starring Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, and John Allen Nelson
While the box office might have loved this movie, garnering $43 million, the critics, on the other hand, were polarized. The movie plays into the trope of evil homicidal clowns by making them aliens who land on Earth and terrorize a small town. According to rumors, there is a sequel in production.
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
1h 38m | Directed by Stephen King | IMDB 5,4/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 50%
Starring Emilio Estevez, Pat Hingle, and Laura Harrington
Stephen King wrote some fantastic works of literature and directed one critically disliked movie in his career. Evil machines are the antagonists in this movie, and a group of people try to survive their homicidal sprees. The story overplays the trope that “machines = bad” and becomes stale at record speeds.
The Last Starfighter (1984)
1h 41m | Directed by Nick Castle | IMDB 6,7/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 70%
Starring Lance Guest, Robert Preston, and Kay E. Kuter
Coming out a year after the last entry in the original Star Wars trilogy did, this movie rode the wave of success. The plot of this space opera focuses on a young gamer who, after beating a video game, is transported into a real galactic battle as a starfighter. The good thing about this movie is that it didn’t fully mimic Star Wars and created something semi-original.
Girls Just Want To Have Fun (1985)
1h 30m | Directed by Alan Metter | IMDB 5,9/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristi Somers, and Richard Blade
Cyndi Lauper's song (yes, that one) laid the grounds for the story of this movie. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker as an army brat, the story follows her and her friends' relationship as they decide to compete in a dancing competition. While the movie tries to be a teen drama, it fails to be a good piece of media.
Xanadu (1980)
1h 36m | Directed by Robert Greenwald | IMDB 5,3/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 58%
Starring Olivia Newton-John, Gene Kelly, and Michael Beck
The main inspiration behind the Razzies, Robert Greenwald’s Xanadu, drew in more critics than viewers. With the plot that focuses on a struggling artist living in the busy city of Los Angeles, the movie earned $23 million at the box office. However, the movie was so bad that the director did win the first Razzie in the Worst Director category.
Porky’s (1981)
1h 34m | Directed by Bob Clark | IMDB 6,2/10 | Rotten Tomatoes: 57%
Starring Dan Monahan, Mark Herrier, and Wyatt Knight
While the movie was the fifth highest-grossing in 1982, critically, it wasn’t as successful as its box office returns. This erotic comedy focuses on friends who help their friend lose his virginity but quickly enough land in hot water with a club owner. On its release, critics took jabs at the objectification of women present.
1. At least Bob Clark redeemed himself with A Christmas Story. 2. As stupid and exploitative as Porky’s is, the Baby Boomer critics who trashed it were the same ones who’d praised M*A*S*H in the decade before, though both films featured as their comedic centerpiece the humiliation in the shower of a woman authority figure.
I think I've seen moat of these movies and some are so bad they're good
