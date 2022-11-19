Worlds Worst Drawer (24 Pics)
I try to draw celebrities and write a description about them on Instagram. Some are worse than others.
Ed Sheeran
It took me nearly 2 hours to draw each eyelash and another 6 hours on head and face hair.
Elon Musk
Elon’s slow face was relaxing to draw, he looks like a dream.
Sandra Bullock
She’s beautiful.
I nearly cried when I finished this masterpiece.
Ryan Renolds
Today’s unfortunate victim in my incapable hands is this handsome guy.
Selena Gomez
I used both hands to draw this elegant lady because my other hand got tired after 11 hours.
Mark Zuckerberg
This drawing zucks.
Kylie Jenner
I tried to draw what pregnancy looks like but it ended up looking like a labor.
Will Smith
I’m not sure what my pen was doing but it seems it had a mind of its own when I did this drawing.
Anyhow, from now on Will Smith’s movies are no longer violent because he doesn’t like violence so I’ll be looking forward to watching his movie “Good Boys”.
Adele
She has a beautiful face with a beautiful voice.
If my drawing could sing it’d sound terrible.
Jason Statham
This one didn’t turn out too bad although his head is the shape of a peanut.
Tom Cruise
I’ve been offline for over 6 months drawing Tom Cruise’s nose nonstop. It’s been painstakingly dreadful and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve passed out while drawing the nose.
Admittedly I did push my pencil to its limits to such an extent that my pencil took me to the danger zone as I hung on tight like a limp noodle scribbling and falling in and out of consciousness.
I hope you all enjoy the nose of Tom and all the energy I’ve put into it along with the face.
Dwayne Johnson
Every time I look at my big thumb I think of The Rock.
The thumb is the closest shape you’ll ever get to Dwayne Johnson’s head form, in fact, it’s a perfect match.
If you want to enlarge your drawing of Dwayne’s head tries drawing around your big toe or you can even use household objects lying around your home like the plunger.
Julia Roberts
Julia made her first million before she turned 9 from the tooth fairy.
Nowadays she’s paying that million back to her dentist who began work on her teeth back in 1983.
The dentist has barely got halfway around her teeth since then but is likely to complete the job throughout his retirement and to the end of his life.
Kanye West
Kanye West spat his dummy out when he found out that he was being banned from all social media platforms.
Also, after losing his sponsorship with Adidas he’s been spotted rummaging around in local secondhand stores and demanding the staff to dress him, saying. ‘Put some clothes on my ass and not any old rag, I want designer sh!#…’
The armed forces have now taken action and will defuse the situation with a pacifier that will be planted deeply between Kanye’s lips.
Rihanna
Apart from my drawing of the forehead being the size of a drive-in cinema screen and a chin that juts out as a chin has never jutted out further than it has before, there still remains a slight resemblance to this hottie.
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane will be remembered and missed by many.
I personally remember watching him act in the Cracker series and I was completely hooked.
What a legend!
Snoop Dogg
My drawing looks like Snoop’s had more than 51 bongs.
Sylvester Stallone
The easiest way to draw Sylvester Stallone is to imagine a surprised-looking doner kebab.
Jeff Goldblum
A young Jeff Goldblum from the true story Jurassic Park.
Hasbulla Magomedov
Limited edition Hasbulla Magomedov Chucky dolls will be in every store worldwide over Halloween.
WARNING: This doll puts up a good fight.
Batteries are not included.
Jennifer Aniston
I’m so sorry Jennifer, I hope that we can become Friends after this..?
Kevin Hart
Sometimes my drawings turn out funny but this one I find hilarious just because Kevin is one of my favorite comedian movie stars.
Rupaul
If you don’t love cotton candy on your head how the hell are you gonna look tasty?
Danny Devito
Small things come in big packages. Like Danny DeVito with his massive personality.