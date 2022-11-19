I’ve been offline for over 6 months drawing Tom Cruise’s nose nonstop. It’s been painstakingly dreadful and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve passed out while drawing the nose.



Admittedly I did push my pencil to its limits to such an extent that my pencil took me to the danger zone as I hung on tight like a limp noodle scribbling and falling in and out of consciousness.

I hope you all enjoy the nose of Tom and all the energy I’ve put into it along with the face.