Artist Creates Heartfelt Comics About Life With A Dog And A Cat Without Using A Single Word (7 New Stories)
Artist Creates Heartfelt Comics About Life With A Dog And A Cat Without Using A Single Word (7 New Stories)

If you’re a long-time Bored Panda reader, Sam, Edgar, and Oscar, the lovable trio from Ademar Vieira’s heartfelt stories, might ring a bell. Through captivating illustrations, Ademar shares their heartwarming adventures in a series that has taken the internet by storm.

Ademar is a Brazilian illustrator, journalist, and screenwriter who has a knack for visual storytelling. In his book, “Sam and Oscar (and Edgar, the Cat),” the artist takes us on a journey through Sam’s life, offering a glimpse into the joys and challenges of having a dog (Oscar) and a cat (Edgar) as companions. These wordless tales are filled with emotion, surprises, and lessons that resonate with readers of all ages.

Don’t forget to check out previous articles (here, here, here and here) for more wholesome comics by Ademar Vieira!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

“The Hamburger”

“At night, Sam likes to order takeout to eat at home. The idea seems to be great, but there is a problem: Oscar and Edgar also like it.”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

The artist told Bored Panda that he has been creating his own comics since he was a child. However, he pursued a journalism degree and worked in that field for 13 years. In 2015, an opportunity arose for Ademar to migrate to audiovisual art as a screenwriter. It wasn’t until 2020 that the artist started uploading his strips on Instagram. According to Ademar, initially, he wanted to illustrate his feelings, but later, he realized that he had discovered “a fantastic way to communicate with people”.

“Some days just don’t go the way we want. Sam woke up late, didn’t have time for coffee, took the shuttle and it was just the beginning…”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

Ademar told us that his illustrations weren’t always wordless. “At first I would put lines on the characters, but when I made a comic strip without words, people from other countries started sharing it, so I decided to always do it without words.”

“Anyone who has a cat knows exactly what this is like”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

“The characters of the comic strips ‘Sam and Oscar (and Edgar the cat)’ came up with the strip ‘The Choice’. Its success encouraged me to do more and more until the universe of Sam and Oscar took shape and became a graphic novel. These pets are totally influenced by my animals. Oscar has personality traits from my three dogs: Boy, Zelda and Nina and Edgar is totally inspired by my cat Cat-Beast.”

The artist has previously told us that the idea for “The Choice” came from his personal experience. “During the quarantine, I realized that every time I was sad or anxious or having bad thoughts, my dogs would bring me back to the present and show me how it’s possible to stay cheerful, focusing on small things like a game or a nap or the simple and sincere love of a dog. It moved me every time I thought about it because in their purity they were totally oblivious to the pandemic and focused on the simplest things in life. When I came up with the idea to create that comic, it took me a while to draw it because I thought it was not one of the best ideas I had.”

“Sleep Quiet”

“Who out there sleeps with their pet? Is it that quiet?”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

According to Ademar, his pets helped him see life from their point of view. “They are always living in the present moment, without worrying about the future and without holding onto grudges or things from the past. I think they have a lot to teach us.”

“Has this ever happened to you?”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

“They Know”

“There are moments in life when sadness takes over. Interestingly, in these moments, our pets know how we feel.”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

“Edgar and Christmas”

Image credits: ademar__vieira

