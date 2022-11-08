“Sam And Oscar (And Edgar, The Cat)”: 5 New Heartfelt Stories Depicting Life With A Dog And A Cat By Ademar Vieira

Ademar Vieira is a Brazilian illustrator, journalist and screenwriter who has mastered the art of visual storytelling. A few years ago, Bored Panda shared some of Ademar’s stories “The choice“, “The cat“, “Match”, “This Place is Mine” and “Dog Home Office” which went viral in several countries. These illustrations depict the main character Sam’s life with a cat named Edgar and a dog named Oscar.

Since that time, the artist has created a whole story about Sam, who found joy in adopting a puppy, and released a dialogue-less comic book Sam and Oscar (and Edgar, the Cat). That’s how Ademar presents his book: “The comics show the ups and downs of this relationship of love and companionship, between a human and his pets – but not only that! You also follow the life of Sam while he starts his adult life and how he learns with his experiences.”

In this article, we want to share 5 heartfelt stories from the new book. If you’re interested in Ademar’s work, we suggest you check out our other articles that touch on different topics than pets by clicking here, here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

“Sam denied Oscar when he was very little and almost lost his best friend”

We got in touch with Ademar to ask him more about his creative process and the new book. The artist shared that he has been creating his own comics since he was a child because he read them a lot. However, he ended up graduating in journalism and was working in that area for 13 years. In 2015, Ademar had the opportunity to migrate to audiovisual art as a screenwriter and has been working with it since then. It was only in 2020 that he started making strips for Instagram. “At first, it was to illustrate what I was feeling, as I was going through a difficult phase in my life, but later, with people’s feedback, I saw that I had discovered a fantastic way to communicate with people.”

The first story that Ademar ever created was “The Void”. It is part of the book Speechless, which you can buy on Amazon. It is about a guy that lives a normal routine and tries to fill that void by distracting himself with streams. “That’s how I was feeling at the time.”

“Oscar, when he was a little boy, took time to learn where the toilet is, leaving inexperienced tutor Sam in deep trouble”

To this day, it is difficult for Ademar to assimilate that he and his work are known to a lot of people around the world. “There are many international sites talking about my strips, in several different languages, ​​and for me, it’s surreal. I think I found a universal way to communicate, not only through graphic narrative but also through messages that resonate around the world. It’s good to know that I’m not alone in my opinions and views.”

“Oscar loves to go for a walk a lot. Every time Sam gets closer to the leash, the expectation and enthusiasm are high”

“The characters of the comic strips ‘Sam and Oscar (and Edgar the cat)’ came up with the strip ‘The Choice’. Its success encouraged me to do more and more until the universe of Sam and Oscar took shape and became this graphic novel that I’m releasing now. These pets are totally influenced by my animals. Oscar has personality traits from my three dogs: Boy, Zelda and Nina and Edgar is totally inspired by my cat Cat-Beast.”

“Sometimes, when Sam goes to the hallway, he comes back with a leash, which means lots of joy for Oscar. But at times he comes back with soap and shampoo which isn’t very interesting”

We asked Ademar about his source of inspiration. The artist shared that it is difficult to fit complex ideas into this format of his. “I need the story to work without lines and within the limited space of Instagram, so many are left out. I can’t talk about everything I’d like to, but yes, ideas usually don’t come all the time. I have to force myself to create them and use a lot of paper to doodle them.”

“Sometimes it’s not easy being Oscar. Even more with a ‘brother’ like Edgar and a tutor just as distracted as Sam”

Ademar also creates influential stories talking about issues our society faces. So, we asked him whether he is optimistic about our future. Here’s what he replied: “In my country, Brazil, they say that hope is the last to die, but in fact, I think it never dies. It keeps us sane. In Brazil, we live with social inequality and violence and we thought this was the worst thing that existed, but now there is war in Europe and many people are coming to South America. It’s sad to see that humanity always makes the same mistakes, but we need to have faith, because, without it, there is no future.”