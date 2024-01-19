ADVERTISEMENT

Transitioning from long hair to a rather short pixie cut or a stylish bob can be a significant transformation. Attachment to our hair is undeniable, but some brave women have embraced this change and now are rocking a gorgeous short hairstyle.

Kristina Katsabina, an expert in women's short cuts, continues to share comparison images of her customers before and after the trim, inspiring many women to go for a new look. So, if you have an urge to change up your hair, maybe this is a sign to consider a short hairstyle!

More info: Instagram