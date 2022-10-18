Many of us women have been taught to define our worth in terms of our femininity, which is then used to gauge our attractiveness, which then affects how much we value ourselves as people. Unsettlingly important in this is hair.

Hair often defines the rigid gender norms; however, as we head into a new decade, many women feel like leaving all of this behind. If you believe that having long hair only adds to the pressure of needing to be attractive enough to meet social expectations, cut it short. Cut off your long hair if you're sick of maintaining it to appease others. Being a version of oneself that society accepts is not our responsibility, and that's exactly why hairstylist Kristina Katsabina takes it upon herself to give her clients short hairstyles based on their preferences and style.

#1

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

16points
POST
#2

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

13points
POST
Joey Marlin
Joey Marlin
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Oh, the new cut suits her face shape so beautifully!

1
1point
reply
#3

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

13points
POST
#4

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

12points
POST
Ozacoter
Ozacoter
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love that for once they are using the same clothes and makeup and not the typical "old ugly pic" vrs "beautiful pic with new clothes and makeup"

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

11points
POST
#6

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

11points
POST
#7

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

11points
POST
#8

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

11points
POST
#9

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

10points
POST
Jaana Kaurisalo
Jaana Kaurisalo
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I don't think this looks good. Too much forehead.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

9points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
36 minutes ago

OMG. She has such beautiful eyes!

0
0points
reply
#11

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

9points
POST
#12

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

8points
POST
#13

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

8points
POST
#14

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

8points
POST
#15

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

7points
POST
#16

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

7points
POST
#17

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

6points
POST
#18

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

6points
POST
#19

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

6points
POST
#20

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

6points
POST
#21

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

6points
POST
#22

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

5points
POST
#23

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

5points
POST
#24

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

5points
POST
#25

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

5points
POST
#26

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

4points
POST
#27

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

4points
POST
#28

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
#29

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
#30

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
#31

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

upvote for the anime hoodie

0
0points
reply
#32

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
#33

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
Jaana Kaurisalo
Jaana Kaurisalo
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This is a cool one.

0
0points
reply
#34

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

3points
POST
#35

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

2points
POST
#36

The Moscow Hairdresser Continues To Boost His Clients' Self-Esteem With An Extremely Short Cut (New Pics)

kristinakatsabina

0points
POST

