Back in 2017, a survey from the Pew Research Center – a nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world – established that the majority of Americans believe that men and women are notably distinct in several things: how they express their feelings, their physical abilities, hobbies and personal interests, and their approaches to parenting. 

Now, in reality, this shouldn't have come as a surprise. Although men and women come from the same planet – and not from Mars and Venus like many like to quote – we’re still pretty different. However, what sucks is that a bunch of those differences get influenced by our pretty toxic society. So, thanks to Reddit and its diverse content, today we're going to learn about the ‘womanly’ activities that men should definitely start practicing.

“What’s a women’s thing men should absolutely start doing?” – this internet user turned to one of Reddit’s most informative and thought-provoking communities, asking its members to list some stereotypically womanlike things men should totally start doing. The thread managed to garner over 34K upvotes in just the span of a week, as well as 22.5K comments containing some superb suggestions.

More info: Reddit

#1

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Going to the doctor before they are at death's door.

momentimori , Ivan Samkov Report

#2

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Skin care and applying sunscreen.

raptor6722 , Joe Shlabotnik Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
24 minutes ago

YES! For pasty-a*s people like me, it's essential. The sun damage you received in your youth will come back to bite you in the a*s when you get older (not to mention what that sun damage will do to your appearance over time). Skin cancer is no joke.

#3

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Now that I'm growing my hair out a little longer, didn't know how much I was missing out on not using hair conditioner.

Edit: Since this comment took off I wanted to add, this comment is more of a statement of men not taking care of their hair the way they should. Whatever works for you, keep doing it. Just take care of your beautiful hair.

PlaceAdHere , Lisa Risager Report

Javel!
Javel!
Community Member
8 minutes ago

While I agree with the OP, I don't understand how so many guys use a bottle of 17-in-one (shampoo, body wash, conditioner, toothpaste, moisturizer, etc. - exaggeration but you got the point) and their hair looks *amazing*? Huh?

#4

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group complimenting each other :(

DEADINSIDE1880 , Ralf Steinberger Report

#5

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Treating yourself. Self care. If that means fishing for a weekend

Go
Self care doesn’t always look the same

xxBeatrixKiddoxx , Monstera Report

#6

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group My husband never really did pedicures before we met and the fist time I did one for him he was in love with it. I used a scraper to get the dead skin off his heels (he calls them hooves haha) and he was horrified how much came off. He’ll even inspect my work now and say “this toenail is a little jagged do want me to look a mess??” He likes being pampered and I’m happy to do it for him!

Effective-Ad7068 , Studio Sarah Lou Report

#7

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Men should start reporting female sexual harassment.

Leon_The_Greek123 , crash71100 Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Yes, they should. Harassment is harassment.

#8

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Separate shampoo, conditioner and body wash

iCyfer , Eelke Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
18 minutes ago

That is one weird-a*s picture for this post. Did the conditioner commit suicide?

#9

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group I (man) started carrying a ~~purse~~ satchel years ago and never looked backed. I’m a new man. Breath stinky? Boom here’s some gum. Headache? Boom here’s a pill. Phone dead? Boom here’s a charger. My little bag carries so much and has saved me so many times!

huntegowk , Free For Commercial Use Fashion Lifestyle ImagesFollow Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Hey, satchels are cool. Indiana Jones carried one, after all.

#10

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Talk about their feelings

JorisOckeloen , Andrea Piacquadio Report

#11

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Being more mindful and getting help for mental health

Mighty_Mac , Alex Green Report

#12

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Stretches! Yoga / pilates is dominated by women.

- Better mobility
- Range of motion
- Injury prevention
- Indirectly improves strength
- Prevents joint pain
- Feels good

Brushyourteethm8 , Ashley W. Report

#13

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group I know there are plenty of men who do it already, but I feel like more men should start sewing.

C0RNDAW9 , Pâmela Soares Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I wish my husband would learn how to sew on a button. It's really not that hard.

#14

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group I was trying on jeans for work the other day and I found this magical material that stretches but looks like denim. I was gushing over them and my wife laughed and said a lot of women’s jeans use that material and a lot of hers are the same.

Men should discover these jeans!

Edit: A lot of responses are about the inferior quality. Fair enough but I work retail and am constantly squatting to fill shelves etc so I’ll take comfort over durability any day. Especially when I’ve got a bit of an a*s on me, customers don’t need to be walking around the corner and catching a plumber’s crack unexpectedly!

corny16 , Pixabay Report

#15

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group I work in a kitchen full of men and it's quite sad to listen to them tell eachother that they can't cry. Or that they are not supposed to do so.

I don't know who came up with this but I fight that "concept" every chance I get.

As a result, most of them feel safe to share their emotions with me. Even crying.

sem-fe , Alex Green Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
14 minutes ago

It's total BS that men don't cry. Anyone who isn't an emotionless psychopath cries. It's how we deal with overwhelming emotion. To shame someone for showing emotion is ridiculous. It's better to cry now than to snap and attack people later.

#16

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Getting checked out by a specialist. There’s a reason colon cancer has a higher mortality rate among men when it’s actually one of the most preventable cancers. The thought of having a colonoscopy done makes them squirm.

Color_Wasted , Rick Kimpel Report

#17

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Guy here, I'll say use lip balm/chapstick.

primal_machine_22109 , saiberiac Report

#18

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group I wish it was viewed as less weird to wear makeup as a man. I'd love to rock some guyliner to make my pretty eyes pop even more

Obi_Vayne_Kenobi , Clean Wal-Mart Report

Nina
Nina
Community Member
1 minute ago

I've had 2 boyfriends who wore eyeliner occasionally and I loved it and thought it looked great!

#19

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group As a former cook and current welder; hand lotioning

meatlazer720 , Sora Shimazaki Report

#20

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Wash their hands after they pee.

TheBlanketFortPirate Report

Hill Branda
Hill Branda
Community Member
13 minutes ago

For the love of GOD, please wash your hands

#21

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Putting a blanket on your lap while you work. It's life changing.

13inchmushroommaker , Elizabeth Report

#22

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Don't make fun of your guy friends for being vulnerable or if they were a victim of something normally a woman would be a victim of.
Like when a female teacher has sex with a male student, don't say the kid is lucky. Be as disgusted as you would if it was the other way around.

TheLoudestSmallVoice , Levent Simsek Report

#23

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Not assuming that kindness and courtesy is sexual or romantic attraction.

2ndChance_1stMistake , Leah Kelley Report

#24

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Pee sitting down so there isn't p**s all over the toilet seat, floor, wall, etc

--misunderstood-- , Magda Ehlers Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I pee sitting down. So I can carry on reading my book.

#25

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Be responsible for themselves and the household just as much as they expect their wife/girlfriend to be, not just be an extra child essentially

becomingthenewme , Wyatt Fisher Report

#26

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Wipe properly

moonyalouette , Carlos ZGZ Report

#27

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Making an effort to make their home smell nice….the way you clean (taking a shower does not actually clean your shower), washing your bedding with more frequency, buy a few candles, etc… you will feel more relaxed at home and clean sheets are better for your skin/health.

(Pro tip- bath and body works room spray in the bathroom will be a game changer after your morning constitution or before anyone comes over ….or while they are there if you/they ordered the wrong thing on a date and will completely cover the smell of you destroying it in there)

ilikeyours2 , Chris Fithall Report

#28

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group Saying “I love you” to friends.

Ok_Letter_9284 , cottonbro studio Report

#29

29 Habits More Men Should Learn From Women, According To Folks In This Online Group When you shower, actually wash your body with something that isn’t water.

SovietSpy17 , Sora Shimazaki Report

