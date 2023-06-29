Sometimes in life, it’s the thought that counts. But other times, particularly when picking out a gift for your partner of 5 years or when listening to your girlfriend vent about sexism at work, it’s probably best to have more than just that one obligatory thought.

According to women on Reddit, men often do things intending to be helpful that are actually perceived as inconsiderate, so below, you’ll find some of these behaviors women are begging them to stop doing. Be sure to upvote the replies you resonate with, and feel free to take note of anything that might need addressing in your own relationship.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Thinking that I need practical advice when I’m just trying to vent. Focusing on problem solving instead of listening.

Maybe woman should learn to communicate what message they want to get across. It's not that hard to say something like "I know I could just do *solution*, but I'm still so angry about how xy acted". Then everyone would understand that the problem is about being angry at xy acting like an idiot. The solution would then be to tell the woman that they understand that she is angry and that the person really behaved like an idiot. By the way, I'm a woman and I hate this kind of communication when someone expects others to interpret their mixed messages.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether When men refuse to go through a door I've opened for them, grabbing the door over my head, and insisting I go through first. Bruh, I'm just trying to be nice, I'm not challenging your masculinity.

I know they think they're being chivalrous and kind... but it comes off misogynistic. You simply can't bear the thought of a woman holding the door for you?

I just uh do this for everyone since I feel mildly bad someone is holding a door open for me. Regardless of gender.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Make big grand gestures because they think that what girls want (thanks movies and social media), ignoring the fact that you're a very low key person who hates attention.

Agreed, but remember men are pretty simple when it comes to the complexities of personality and likes/dislikes. If often heard men say "tell us what you want/need" ...if he is clear on you and your preferences, this shouldn't be an issue (and by many men I should clarify, I work in heavy industry.....99% of my colleagues, peers, managers are men, and yes, they do talk about personal stuff, quite a lot actually)

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether When my husband cleans the kitchen its like he thinks he did me a favour and then expects a thank you. Its not just my kitchen, im not thanking you for something you should do more often...

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Guys often do what *they* think is a nice thing without actually considering what the other person would perceive as a nice thing.

For example, buying me flowers when I'm pissed off that they were disrespectfully late for a date and haven't been answering texts regularly. You could just... promise to not do those things anymore and then legitimately never do them anymore. I'd prefer that over flowers.

I don't find it a personal affront if himself get me some flowers to say sorry, if the implicit agreement behind the gesture is that it won't happen again. Gifts are fine for minor indiscretions...however, anything serious deserves full and frank discussion to resolution.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether It's really really annoying when guys insist on doing something nice when I tell them no. More than once I've had to straight up argue with guys who insisted on being "gentlemen". It's not even a romantic angle thing, it's just an incredibly patronizing "I know what's best for you" thing.

Oooff, dating rules are so hard to navigate these days! Glad I'm firmly married and don't have to feel my way through this landscape...so different to my day!(and I don't think I'm that old)!

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Say things like “there are men who actually love [thing you’re insecure about]. I for one actually love [thing you’re insecure about]” when you open up about your insecurities. It’s not about whether men like something or not. Whether I love my own body shouldn’t be determined whether there are men out there who find it attractive. You could have a 100 men compliment the thing you’re insecure about and still hate it by the end.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Mansplaining. Do things for me when I have indicated I prefer to do them myself. Thinking that the response they would want to something is the one I would want, without actually asking me or listening.

Totally behind this one....it can be extremely harmful to your reputation in the workplace too, never mind being completely disrespectful and downright rude

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether This whole, 'oh if I see another guy harassing you I'm gonna beat his a*s'. Unless I specifically ask you to do that (which I won't because that's stupid) you're just going to make the situation worse, get hurt and make it about your heroism (or pain when you likely get battered)

There are ways to help in those situations without making it more dangerous for everyone involved

I am capable of defending myself, thank you. No man is ever going to admit getting his a$$ kicked by a woman.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether I've had several men insist on helping me lift something they think is too heavy for me while I'm at work. I have to explain that I was hired to do a demanding job and I need to be physically capable of doing it, and their attempt to "help" me is actually hurting my image.

Happens to me all the time. Especially my FIL tends to act like this. "Are you sure you can carry this?" "No, don't lift that. It's too heavy for you." and similar things when it comes to objects that don't even come close to the weight of a normal grocery shopping bag. I know he just tries to be nice but damn! It's annoying! If I need help, I have no problem to ask for it.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether "let's just do everything your way. You can decide. I have no opinion"

Sir this is your date/wedding/house/kids as much as mine. It doesn't come across as thoughtful, it comes across as you not giving a s**t.

It's basically dumping the mental load involved on their female partner

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether My rage soars when I get the: “what can I do to make it up to you, now?” question. After I’ve explained that I’m mad they did this disrespectful thing. And what they mean is ‘is there a gift I can buy you to fix this so that I don’t have to change my actions’

"I am not "for sale", thank you "

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Most compliments on my physical appearance, annoy me.

I know that most women are insecure but, I'm not and idc if you desire me sexually.

I know I look good. Try and give a meaningful compliment.

An excellent rule for everyone: try to make compliments about people's choices, rather than something they have no control over. (Ie, "I love your outfit" or "I like the way you handled that situation", and not "you're cute when you blush" or "damn girl those some killer legs!")

Offering to do something to help around the house but then half as*ing it. I’d have rather honestly just done it by myself than have to get frustrated and finish it

I've told this story before, but I'll tell it again. I used to know this elderly couple. The man suddenly decided late in the marriage to be a better husband and started trying to help around the house, clean, wash dishes, etc. Whenever he'd try to do housework, his wife would stand behind him, mocking him the entire time. "You're so SLOW! How come you don't know how to do it! You're doing it wrong!" etc etc etc, even (and especially) in front of other people, until the poor old guy would finally sheepishly shuffle away apologizing and saying "I was just trying to help" while she cackled her laughter and told people how useless he was. I hear all the time about how men never do housework and never help around the house, or they do one little thing and expect a parade and a trophy, but I've also seen firsthand a man who honestly tried to help and was regularly shamed for it. I don't doubt the wife tells the guy "You wouldn't survive without me to take care of you!" My point is, if you live with someone, male or female, and you're both doing the housework: communicate. Let them know how you like it done. If they don't know how, do it together and teach them. Make it a positive thing and they'll keep doing it. Now, if you take that time and effort and they just don't care ... well, then, yeah, they're a jerk ... or a cat in disguise.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Unsolicited advice on ways for me to get fit and/or live healthier, particularly if they’re my partner (they think they’re being supportive but what I hear is “you’re fat”)

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether My motorcycle stalled and wouldn’t start again. I was pushing it down the street back to my house when this guy saw me and insisted that I needed help. He pushed my bike a total of ten feet before he dropped it, picked it up and dropped it again, then started complaining that it was too heavy. Thanks to his “help” my poor bike got all scratched and dented. Funny I was doing fine on my own without him?

Now that's total incompetence *sigh*

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether I'm sure the guys who come here, asking questions like this trying to understand women, are attempting to be thoughtful. The thing is, any attempt to figure out what we like as a group is doomed to failure. There are roughly 3.5 billion women on the planet, and any group that size will have different opinions on lots of things. Being thoughtful is about paying attention to the individual not making assumptions based on what some people on the internet said.

I feel like in some situations it's nice to get a woman's opinion if you are trying to surprise your so. I have an idea what she would like but I'm still a dude. Just want a little reality check to make sure I'm not crazy. Sometimes I just go with what I think regardless. Nice stand mixer for a gift. One of my wife's favorite presents, but people were saying never to get it

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Letting me on the elevator first if it's just the two of us and we're strangers. I'm going to need you in my sight the whole time thankyouverymuch.

Oh. I just thought it was the polite thing to do. I've never thought about it that way.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Trying to be supportive or validating by saying things like, "You're feeling [type of way] right now" or "I know you're thinking [thoughts]" that are not at all how I'm feeling or what I'm thinking.

Instead of being thoughtful, it comes off as assuming they know me better than I know myself or shows that they've totally misinterpreted my thoughts and feelings and just assume things about me that aren't true.

It's infuriating and actually *highly* invalidating.

It is to everyone. Never assume you know how someone feels. Instead, try: You look upset, are you angry because of [thing]?

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Surprises. For some it might be the pinnacle of thoughfulness, but for me it's stressful. I've been told off before for making plans on a night he planned us a romantic dinner at home. Dude you can't be mad at me for dissing an event (on a random night for no reason) that you didn't tell me about.

You should know if your partner hates surprises or likes being surprised

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether When I'm sick and they INSIST "okay, I'm coming over; what can I bring?" Why would you come and get sick when I'm sick? I get that it's sweet and a great gesture, but if I'm sick, I'm not in the mood to entertain, have sex, or talk much. Just telling you I'm sick so you know why I'm not texting a lot 😂

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Kinda specific but if a guy tries to get pass me and puts his hand on my lower back. I get that he might have good intentions and doesn't want to bump into me but having a stranger make any form of physical contact instantly makes me feel like I'm in danger

If you're so close that physical contact can't be avoided, like perhaps in an aircraft aisle, then this is kinda used as a gauge or warning rather than simply pushing past and rubbing his crotch over your a**e, which I'm sure you would not prefer.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Thinking sex cures everything.

No, no, no and heck no!!

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Buying generic gifts. For example, one birthday my then boyfriend of years bought me a silver pendant necklace that looked like whatever you usually see in a Jared commercial. I don’t wear jewelry often and when I do it’s gold and isn’t that style at all. So while the gesture of the gift is appreciated, it also says you could not take the time to figure out what I like, and just went with what product marketing decided women want.

Have you told him what you'd like?

When I share an emotional story and they respond with a similar story. F*****g no! I know they are trying to make me feel connected, but it comes off as one-upmanship. Validate my emotions instead.

"Validate my emotions"? What? Sorry, are you just sharing a story or is this something else entirely?

I always split the check on first dates and I hate that I have to argue with them! It’s thoughtful that you’d want to pay for me but I’d prefer to pay for myself. Usually they’ll settle with me buying drinks and they’ll buy food but it’s frustrating and looks weird in restaurants.

Not really his fault though, after years of conditioning by some women who really do expect the man to pay. I was always very happy to go 50/50, but normally if I'd arranged a special/expensive evening out (i.e. not really 'first date' type of thing) then in the first instance I would expect to pay..

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Doing things for me instead of teaching me how to do it. I want to learn; I don’t want it handed to me.

My wife doea that as well and I hate it. She says I am not doing it right, let me do it instead of teaching me How she wants it.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether When traveling alone on a plane, I’ve had men ask if I need help lifting my bag into the overhead bin. I say no, but they grab my bag and do it anyway. It’s so rude and patronizing. I am more than capable of lifting my own bag or asking for help if I need it.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether This is very me specific, but I hate being the first person walking into someplace new. It's an anxiety thing I suppose. My partner however, always wants to open the door for me, which is sweet but results in me...walking in first.

If it's your partner, wouldn't it be possible to have an open conversation about this? I'm sure he'll understand if you explain.

I agree with the generic gifts thing.

Also, washing the dishes. I don't know why a couple guys I've dated have washed the dishes... but there's always food crusted/chunks of visible food, oil, completely missed spots etc so I end up having to re-wash them. My current boyfriend does this.

One of my ex's put a downpayment on a custom wedding ring after I told him I would never be interested in wearing one and that I don't like diamonds. Surprise surprise, the guy who did this turned out to be crazy, we hadn't even been dating a year, all red flags.

Would you prefer no gift at all, or a generic gift that says 'at least I remembered'?

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Not being able to tell me the truth because I (21F) was "too sensitive".

He (22M) dated my best friend (20F) for weeks and didn't wanted to tell me anything because he thought he will hurt me. The rest is history.

He didn't tell because he didn't want to confront the consequences

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Assume things, my partner will sometimes just assume I'm going to say no, therefore doesn't tell me or ask me, and when I confront him about it, he just says "I was going to ask that but i didn't think you would want to"

My mom is like that. She's angry at me without even having asked me anything, because I 'wouldn't do it anyway' 🙄

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Being too pushy in order to comfort.

I don't even know what this one means.

46 Things Men Do Intending To Be Helpful That Women Wish They Would Just Stop Doing Altogether Well for me if the thoughtful thing has a clear intention or I need to praise them an awful lot afterwards it just makes me feel worse.

That makes it manipulative rather than thoughtful

I’ve been irritated at a buddy of mine for something he recently did to try to be nice…I guess it’s a form of gatekeeping where he’s trying to protect me from myself but he’s actually smothering communication? I’m recently out of an abusive relationship and I noticed that I have kind of an abusive type, which freaked me out. So I’ve been researching - and I’m a trained researcher with a doctoral degree - and I’ve been thinking about this for a couple months. I started telling him about my findings and what I’ve learned about myself, and he just ignored my content - *repeatedly* - to tell me to stop victim blaming. That my exes are all a******s, that I shouldn’t be blaming myself, that I shouldn’t poison my good nature by being overly suspicious, etc. I get that he was trying to protect me somehow, but I was adamantly saying “I am not doing that, I am investigating what has caused me to fall into this kind of problem repeatedly so I can avoid it in the future.” It was SO aggravating. He also kept denying my research had any efficacy after citing dictionary terms to me. So I was like “my ex had narcissistic traits” and he was like “I don’t think he did, but I’m not that familiar with it, but let me check *the dictionary*. Yes, I’m right.” ARE YOU KIDDING ME. 🤬

Lots if mansplaining in this one as well

When I am upset that they said/did something they knew I would be annoyed about, and then want to give me a hug or kiss to make me feel better. Dude, it's you who wants the hug or kiss to feel better, not me.

Okay, so have a conversation about what type of comforting each of you prefers. I mean, a lot of people in relationships tend to want to comfort with hugs or kisses, so if that's not your thing, have a conversation.

I dated a guy once who got me a heart-shaped pendant necklace. Which in & of itself was SO not my style. Heart-shaped ANYTHING, big nope.

But the kicker was that he knew — before purchasing the necklace — that I already had a necklace I wore every single day that had major sentimental value to me, because the pendant held my grandmother’s ashes.

Upon giving me the necklace, I expressed to him my confusion as to why he would choose that specific jewelry when he was well aware of the fact that I didn’t wear any necklaces other than my grandmother’s pendant.

His response? “Well, I thought you’d add it to the chain so they could be together.”

I refused the “gift.”

Playing devil's advocate to give me perspective on different scenarios. Just makes me retract and annoyed.

More context needed on this one as it really does depend on the situation ... Sometimes fresh perspectives are really helpful.

Writing love letters or poems with generic Googled love quotes.

My love language for others is gift giving. But my love language to get from others is words of affirmation and physical touch.

I've explained this and no one gets it. I dont want gifts I want you to make me feel special by telling me what I mean to you.( because I feel I always do that)

You are telling people this, by giving a gift.

When you tell them you want peace to work on yourself and they keep calling or texting you cause they say it helps them to cope with the separation. No you're still just thinking about yourself and your needs.

Going easy on us, it makes us feel looked down upon.

Reassuring or encouraging me about something, in an attempt to make me "appreciate" their words, when in reality I don't need reassurance or encouragement in that department at all.

Getting you gifts out of nowhere, definitely. Especially when there’s no holiday or occasion. Once in a rrreal blue moon is fine but if it’s often, it seems really kiss-a*s. Like they have an ulterior motive or that they’re really eager to keep you and that’s definitely a turn off.

Gifts with an agenda behind them are manipulative, only gifts without any intention of getting a reward from the recipient are true gifts

Public displays maybe.

My husband will buy me things that I mention I want or need, but always completely misses the mark.

He once bought me a pair of shorts that were 6 sizes too big, and not at all like anything I would ever wear.

It sounds like he's trying. My wife does this a lot but I still appreciate it because it's the thought that counts. Maybe that video game isn't the one I wanted or would buy myself but I'll try it out because she made effort and got me a gift. Op seems ungrateful.

