70 Women Who Called Out Sexist Things That Are Still Blatantly Accepted (New Pics)
We have come a long way since the dark times of first-wave feminism when for a whole 70 years, women fought for their right to vote. During second-wave feminism, a fight began for a wider range of issues, from the workplace to de facto inequalities, family and many more.
With the French philosopher Simone De Beauvoir’s “The Second Sex” released back in 1949, it paved the way to the more equal society we live in. Today, we will shortly be heading into 2023, but sadly, there’s still a lot to do. From the gender pay gap to the pink tax, to the lack of women in positions of power, our society is still pretty much governed by misogynistic and sexist attitudes toward women.
Luckily, there’s this corner of Reddit known as “TrollXChromosomes” which joins people with zero tolerance for sexism of all kinds. Below we wrapped up the newest batch of the posts shared here, so scroll down and be sure to check out our previous article right here.
Regulate Guns Like Abortions!
Longer Skirts
Yes
Goated Tactic But Tbh I Would Never Have The Ovaries To Do This
one part of me wants to congratulate OP for being impowered, the other (way bigger) part thinks it's sad that she had to publish very private photos just to prevent a man from harming her..
It Never Was About The Babies, It's About Controling Women's Bodies
This Is Horrifying
Great Advice
Please ladies ask for help and please please other people help them. I've been in a position where I was being harassed in public and not a single person tried to do a thing to help me.
For Them People Who Says "Muh Degeneracy! This Modern World!, Muh This Didn't Existed Back In Muh Days!" Transwomen From The 50's
Carved My Name Into His Leather Seeeaaattttsssss
🎶Good bye, Earl Those black-eyed peas They tasted alright to me, Earl You feelin' weak? Why don't you lay down and sleep, Earl Ain't it dark wrapped up in that tarp, Earl 🎶
Props To That Guy
That post really made me smile. There are some awful dangerous men/women out there. Really nice to hear a positive example of human decency x
We Don't Think Men Are Helpless, Clueless Creatures. We Know They Can Learn And We Believe In Them
*gasp* Women Have... Veins?! Impossible!!
Children's Splash Day
Troll Victory!
I'm so glad she got her moment, getting to name him publicly as he deserves. He now has to endure a tiny fraction of what he put her through. (Writing that second sentence made me sad.)
Ain't That The Truth
This would be an example of what is called "benevolent sexism"
But Really...
Yes and giving her sneakers instead of high heels caused internet shitstorm
Sign From The Women’s March In Texas
Found This At My School
Boys includes male school employees, there is no age limit!
I Actually Chuckled At This One
Seems Fair To Me
Sadly, I'm sure there are plenty of old white dudes in elected positions reading these and wondering what any of it had to do with reproductive rights...
More Proof That Sexuality Isn't A Choice
I find it crazy that women are the number one prey for the male human species and nothing is done about it bc we were born with vaginas we are never safe
I'm Pregnant, And My Husband's Parents Want To See My Vajayjay In Action
Also Push For Child Support At 6 Weeks
I read an absolute game changer the other day, can't remember who or where so if anyone does... Basically, the time when women are most "irrational and might do something stupid because PMS hurr hurr hurr" is when their hormone profile most resembles that of a man. Increased testosterone, decreased oestrogen mean an irrational, bad-tempered and occasionally violent woman is merely acting like a man 1 week out of 4. I think it's probably men who shouldn't be allowed near anything more dangerous than a paperclip.
Shame
Oh Well Nvm I Guess
I guess electricity got so expensive people started using gaslighting 🙄
Literal Virtue Signaling
This is known as a: "make them think you're doing something, but actually do nothing"
I Have A Complaint
This "I suffered so you have to" mentality is one of the worst things in this world
Age Gaps
There are tests given to sexual offenders that measure attraction to different age groups beyond the individual’s self report. It’s actually expected that healthy adults will have attraction to adolescents, it’s called hebophilia, in addition to other adults. Incredibly gross and creepy if you ask me. Even college kids look like babies to me!!
Spot On
Not Wanting Kids Is A Valid Choice
This Happens Every So Often
I didn't realize that I had been a victim of sexual abuse until I talked about it in therapy last year. A guy I went to school with would feel on my legs, put his hand between my legs, and try to put my hands between his legs. I had to go sit with two other guys to get him to leave me alone. Now whenever I see him I feel so dirty.
Elderly Woman At The Women’s March In Texas
Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day, Everybody!
What does that have to do with the topic of the article ?
Please Let Women Just Not Have Kids I'm Begging You. Also Normalize Women Not Having Uteruses. Makes Trans Women Feel More Accepted
I Hate How True This Is
And I Am All For It
esaier solution: do not let guys in if they have popped collars, golf shirts, or white sneakers. Those guys ALWAYs harass the girls.
"Don't Accept Assault As 'Part Of Life' As A Woman"
wait.. it isn't a criminal offence in your country?
"Gold-Diggers"
Payback
80% Chance This Happens In The Comments
It’s hilarious when people try to fight a point, and then prove it in the process
Get Comfy
well it's still patriarchy in a way if you have your dad's last name, you just gave their kids their grandpa's name ;) My parents always gave ppl who told them that "their name will die out as they only have a daughter" s**t, becaue it's just a last name, so what?
Coachella
Why Do Men Need To Find The Most Creative Ways To Hate The Women And Girls In Their Lives?
And What Happens When They Can’t Pay?
Degrees > Boyfriends
Gone are the days when young women went to university to gain a MRS. degree.
Bring It On Please
Keep swiping until you see one that seems like a "nice snake"
Scary
or their daughter's moms. It's amazing how a man can talk to me like I am nothing but a piece of meat, but whenever I ask him what he'd do if someone talked to his daughter like that he goes batsh*t crazy
I'm Looking For Some Cool Pro-Choice Charity Suggestions To Donate To!
Because forced birth isn't about babies, it's about power over women. The fact that once born, mother and child can drop dead, should be a hint. It's not pro life, it's misogyny, anti-abortion.
This Is So Disappointing
This Is Horrifying
Weaponizing Consent Discourse?
The Very Reason They Are Single Is Because Of The Way They Think About Women; Not The Other Way Around
You don't want to be an 'incel'? OK, get out of your parent's basement, learn some social skills, be polite, don't think of yourself as God's gift to the world, understand that other people (including girls/women) have feelings, take the rejections with the acceptances, in other words GROW UP AND BE A GENTLEMAN. (65 y.o. male speaking here).