We have come a long way since the dark times of first-wave feminism when for a whole 70 years, women fought for their right to vote. During second-wave feminism, a fight began for a wider range of issues, from the workplace to de facto inequalities, family and many more.

With the French philosopher Simone De Beauvoir’s “The Second Sex” released back in 1949, it paved the way to the more equal society we live in. Today, we will shortly be heading into 2023, but sadly, there’s still a lot to do. From the gender pay gap to the pink tax, to the lack of women in positions of power, our society is still pretty much governed by misogynistic and sexist attitudes toward women.

Luckily, there’s this corner of Reddit known as “TrollXChromosomes” which joins people with zero tolerance for sexism of all kinds. Below we wrapped up the newest batch of the posts shared here, so scroll down and be sure to check out our previous article right here.

Regulate Guns Like Abortions!

K- THULU
So glad I live in a country where abortion is legal and assault weapons aren't.....

Longer Skirts

i_can_live_with_it , twitter.com Report

October
Don't teach girls to cover up, teach men to control themselves.

Yes

ImperadorPenedo , twitter.com Report

chicken
yes, the people who made sure that abortions are banned are dumb

Goated Tactic But Tbh I Would Never Have The Ovaries To Do This

ComplainsAboutWife , www.tumblr.com Report

LongCoolWomanInABlackDress
one part of me wants to congratulate OP for being impowered, the other (way bigger) part thinks it's sad that she had to publish very private photos just to prevent a man from harming her..

It Never Was About The Babies, It's About Controling Women's Bodies

Princess_kitty14 , twitter.com Report

Monday
Great! You'll pay for my hospital visits too right? And the wardrobe change when my clothes don't fit anymore? And the healthy food options I'm expected to eat? And for the loss of income when I can't work? Right? RIGHT?

This Is Horrifying

ExpertAccident , twitter.com Report

$cagsy
This idea brought to you by the Ministry of Stalkers, Rapists and Murderers. I can't think of a single reason that this is a good idea.

Great Advice

Alex45784 , twitter.com Report

Lord Mysticlaw
Please ladies ask for help and please please other people help them. I've been in a position where I was being harassed in public and not a single person tried to do a thing to help me.

For Them People Who Says "Muh Degeneracy! This Modern World!, Muh This Didn't Existed Back In Muh Days!" Transwomen From The 50's

Princess_kitty14 Report

Batwench
And each one of these lovelies is looking Fab. 😻

Carved My Name Into His Leather Seeeaaattttsssss

Ickysquicky , twitter.com Report

HangryHangryHippo
🎶Good bye, Earl Those black-eyed peas They tasted alright to me, Earl You feelin' weak? Why don't you lay down and sleep, Earl Ain't it dark wrapped up in that tarp, Earl 🎶

Props To That Guy

ExpertAccident Report

Anna Gibson
That post really made me smile. There are some awful dangerous men/women out there. Really nice to hear a positive example of human decency x

We Don't Think Men Are Helpless, Clueless Creatures. We Know They Can Learn And We Believe In Them

BamSteakPeopleCake , bearsmyteeth.tumblr.com Report

*gasp* Women Have... Veins?! Impossible!!

ExpertAccident Report

chicken
Guess he doesn't even know what a human is

Children's Splash Day

ExpertAccident , twitter.com Report

Troll Victory!

bookluvr83 Report

Lauren Caswell
I'm so glad she got her moment, getting to name him publicly as he deserves. He now has to endure a tiny fraction of what he put her through. (Writing that second sentence made me sad.)

Ain't That The Truth

BitterPillPusher2 , twitter.com Report

Lawrencium
This would be an example of what is called "benevolent sexism"

But Really...

ilaissezfaire , twitter.com Report

Anna Nowak
Yes and giving her sneakers instead of high heels caused internet shitstorm

Sign From The Women’s March In Texas

ExpertAccident Report

Found This At My School

WasteConcentrate964 Report

Stephanie Did It
Boys includes male school employees, there is no age limit!

I Actually Chuckled At This One

LeftyBigGuns Report

Lauren S
Vagina Devil Magic for the win! 😂

Seems Fair To Me

SenaidaKoelling Report

Lawrencium
Sadly, I'm sure there are plenty of old white dudes in elected positions reading these and wondering what any of it had to do with reproductive rights...

More Proof That Sexuality Isn't A Choice

bramblejamslam , twitter.com Report

Sherri Steinert-Brown
I find it crazy that women are the number one prey for the male human species and nothing is done about it bc we were born with vaginas we are never safe

I'm Pregnant, And My Husband's Parents Want To See My Vajayjay In Action

ToolPackinMama Report

October
You should file for divorce

Also Push For Child Support At 6 Weeks

bookluvr83 , twitter.com Report

chicken
yes. Why is it that people want the victim get punished

apocalypticalley , www.tumblr.com Report

Penny Fan
I read an absolute game changer the other day, can't remember who or where so if anyone does... Basically, the time when women are most "irrational and might do something stupid because PMS hurr hurr hurr" is when their hormone profile most resembles that of a man. Increased testosterone, decreased oestrogen mean an irrational, bad-tempered and occasionally violent woman is merely acting like a man 1 week out of 4. I think it's probably men who shouldn't be allowed near anything more dangerous than a paperclip.

Shame

StarWars_memer , twitter.com Report

Oh Well Nvm I Guess

PM_me_ur_goth_tiddys , twitter.com Report

Splash Bach
I guess electricity got so expensive people started using gaslighting 🙄

Literal Virtue Signaling

cfa413 , twitter.com Report

ll think of a username soon
This is known as a: "make them think you're doing something, but actually do nothing"

I Have A Complaint

Alex45784 Report

ll think of a username soon
This "I suffered so you have to" mentality is one of the worst things in this world

Age Gaps

ExpertAccident , twitter.com Report

Lauren S
There are tests given to sexual offenders that measure attraction to different age groups beyond the individual’s self report. It’s actually expected that healthy adults will have attraction to adolescents, it’s called hebophilia, in addition to other adults. Incredibly gross and creepy if you ask me. Even college kids look like babies to me!!

Spot On

mrsduckie Report

Not Wanting Kids Is A Valid Choice

Alex45784 Report

love u
I'm scared of growing up in an overpopulated planet, it's growing at such an alarming rate 😥

This Happens Every So Often

PM_me_ur_goth_tiddys , twitter.com Report

deanna woods
I didn't realize that I had been a victim of sexual abuse until I talked about it in therapy last year. A guy I went to school with would feel on my legs, put his hand between my legs, and try to put my hands between his legs. I had to go sit with two other guys to get him to leave me alone. Now whenever I see him I feel so dirty.

Elderly Woman At The Women’s March In Texas

ExpertAccident Report

Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day, Everybody!

EmilyA200 , twitter.com Report

Teodora Markova
What does that have to do with the topic of the article ?

Please Let Women Just Not Have Kids I'm Begging You. Also Normalize Women Not Having Uteruses. Makes Trans Women Feel More Accepted

ComplainsAboutWife Report

I Hate How True This Is

Alex45784 Report

And I Am All For It

ExpertAccident Report

censorshipsucks
esaier solution: do not let guys in if they have popped collars, golf shirts, or white sneakers. Those guys ALWAYs harass the girls.

"Don't Accept Assault As 'Part Of Life' As A Woman"

FollowBackorOut Report

LongCoolWomanInABlackDress
wait.. it isn't a criminal offence in your country?

"Gold-Diggers"

reddit.com Report

Susie Elle
I'd like to suggest Sadexcuse or something of the variety.

Payback

design56 , twitter.com Report

80% Chance This Happens In The Comments

ghostmeharder , twitter.com Report

Mulberry Juice
It’s hilarious when people try to fight a point, and then prove it in the process

Get Comfy

Alex45784 , twitter.com Report

LongCoolWomanInABlackDress
well it's still patriarchy in a way if you have your dad's last name, you just gave their kids their grandpa's name ;) My parents always gave ppl who told them that "their name will die out as they only have a daughter" s**t, becaue it's just a last name, so what?

apocalypticalley Report

Coachella

ExpertAccident , twitter.com Report

chicken
Wtf is wrong with people

Why Do Men Need To Find The Most Creative Ways To Hate The Women And Girls In Their Lives?

kinderock , twitter.com Report

K- THULU
I've seen these before.... So I will add my usual comment....WTF??? (Put the duct tape on their ballsacks and then just rip it off!!!)

And What Happens When They Can’t Pay?

Frankly_Mai Report

Degrees > Boyfriends

Alex45784 Report

Stephanie Did It
Gone are the days when young women went to university to gain a MRS. degree.

Bring It On Please

kookie_doe Report

Stephanie Did It
Keep swiping until you see one that seems like a "nice snake"

Scary

vanessafuh , twitter.com Report

LongCoolWomanInABlackDress
or their daughter's moms. It's amazing how a man can talk to me like I am nothing but a piece of meat, but whenever I ask him what he'd do if someone talked to his daughter like that he goes batsh*t crazy

I'm Looking For Some Cool Pro-Choice Charity Suggestions To Donate To!

_LucyVanPelt Report

General Anaesthesia
Because forced birth isn't about babies, it's about power over women. The fact that once born, mother and child can drop dead, should be a hint. It's not pro life, it's misogyny, anti-abortion.

This Is So Disappointing

Alex45784 , twitter.com Report

Ariane M.
We call them esquerdomachos (leftists machos) in Brazil.

This Is Horrifying

Alex45784 Report

love u
Disgusting what we humans are capable of.

Weaponizing Consent Discourse?

ComplainsAboutWife Report

DC
... you never need consent to safe somebody...

The Very Reason They Are Single Is Because Of The Way They Think About Women; Not The Other Way Around

phantomholiday143 Report

Gustav Gallifrey
You don't want to be an 'incel'? OK, get out of your parent's basement, learn some social skills, be polite, don't think of yourself as God's gift to the world, understand that other people (including girls/women) have feelings, take the rejections with the acceptances, in other words GROW UP AND BE A GENTLEMAN. (65 y.o. male speaking here).

He's Right; We Don't Care

coffeeblossom Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
I wanna be alone and I don't want a family. The people that think that I, a massive intorvert want those are wrong

This Is Not A Compliment

coffeeblossom Report

I Cannot Describe How Fucking Enraged This Makes Me

