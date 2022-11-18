We have come a long way since the dark times of first-wave feminism when for a whole 70 years, women fought for their right to vote. During second-wave feminism, a fight began for a wider range of issues, from the workplace to de facto inequalities, family and many more.

With the French philosopher Simone De Beauvoir’s “The Second Sex” released back in 1949, it paved the way to the more equal society we live in. Today, we will shortly be heading into 2023, but sadly, there’s still a lot to do. From the gender pay gap to the pink tax, to the lack of women in positions of power, our society is still pretty much governed by misogynistic and sexist attitudes toward women.

Luckily, there’s this corner of Reddit known as “TrollXChromosomes” which joins people with zero tolerance for sexism of all kinds. Below we wrapped up the newest batch of the posts shared here, so scroll down and be sure to check out our previous article right here.