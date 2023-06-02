Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride’s Mom Serves 8-Month-Old Frozen Leftovers At Wedding And Bride’s Sister Is Furious
30points
Fails, Parenting4 hours ago

Bride’s Mom Serves 8-Month-Old Frozen Leftovers At Wedding And Bride’s Sister Is Furious

Dovilas Bukauskas and
Gabija Palšytė

Penny-pinching is a useful skill to have – many of us learned it from our parents, and many of us may find ourselves needing to cut costs again in uncertain times. One woman, however, felt that her mother took things too far for her sister’s wedding and came to Reddit to seek guidance. Had she been wrong for criticizing her mother when her cost-cutting move put wedding guests’ food safety on the line?

This story touches on more than just where we each draw the line when it comes to cost-saving techniques. It also involves questions of trust, respect, and whether one woman can decide to take a risk on food safety without consulting with guests or with the bride at whose wedding the food is being served. Read on to see what happened!

When the author’s mother packed up the leftover food from the open buffet at her wedding 8 months prior, she initially thought nothing of it

Image credits: 9_fingers_ (not the actual photo)

It was only at her sister’s recent wedding that she realized what her thrifty mother had really done with the leftovers that had been sitting out at her wedding!

Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tasty-Watercress-190

Commenters were nearly unanimously supportive of the author’s actions. Food safety is important and the mother’s actions had quite clearly crossed a few lines

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Dovilas Bukauskas
Dovilas Bukauskas
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ranging the woodlands is what I love most,
here and there stopping to write and to post.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda