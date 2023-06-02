Bride’s Mom Serves 8-Month-Old Frozen Leftovers At Wedding And Bride’s Sister Is Furious

Penny-pinching is a useful skill to have – many of us learned it from our parents, and many of us may find ourselves needing to cut costs again in uncertain times. One woman, however, felt that her mother took things too far for her sister’s wedding and came to Reddit to seek guidance. Had she been wrong for criticizing her mother when her cost-cutting move put wedding guests’ food safety on the line?

This story touches on more than just where we each draw the line when it comes to cost-saving techniques. It also involves questions of trust, respect, and whether one woman can decide to take a risk on food safety without consulting with guests or with the bride at whose wedding the food is being served. Read on to see what happened!

When the author’s mother packed up the leftover food from the open buffet at her wedding 8 months prior, she initially thought nothing of it

Image credits: 9_fingers_ (not the actual photo)

It was only at her sister’s recent wedding that she realized what her thrifty mother had really done with the leftovers that had been sitting out at her wedding!

Image credits: NomadSoul1 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Tasty-Watercress-190

Commenters were nearly unanimously supportive of the author’s actions. Food safety is important and the mother’s actions had quite clearly crossed a few lines