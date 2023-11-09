Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Share this article:

Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Rejecting An Open Relationship Ultimatum
32points
Couples, Relationships

Woman Wonders If She’s A Jerk For Rejecting An Open Relationship Ultimatum

Agne Steponaityte and
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Ethical non-monogamy is becoming more and more accepted. People are opening up their relationships, living as throuples, and openly seek the type of connections that satisfy their needs. This is amazing as it allows people to live authentically as themselves without compromising on their needs.

Of course, if can only work if the people involved are consenting adults that know what they’re getting into and want to participate. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

In this story, the woman was blindsided by her partner’s suggestions to venture into non-monogamy. She was hurt and her reaction hurt her partner, too. But was there a better way to navigate this situation? Scroll down to read the story and judge it for yourself.

Ethincal-non monogamy is becoming more and more popular. However, it is still tough subject to broach with your partner

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

In this story, a boyfriend approached his girlfriend about opening up their relationship. He, obviously, didn’t expect the reaction he got

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Unlucky_Life_7482

The boyfriend might have not handled the conversation correctly

While the woman doesn’t detail how exactly their conversation about open relationship went down, it might be that that there were a lot of questions left unanswered.

When approaching such a touchy subject, one has to explain a lot of things. The boyfriend was supposed to put all his cards on the table and say why he wants to open the relationship. At the same time, he had to be very reassuring that his love and connection to his current partner would not diminish either. He also had to clarify that he did not act upon it yet and define what fidelity would mean to him from now on.

But even if everything is laid out correctly, the partners might still express a lot of hesitation. This is understandable as it’s all completely new information to them.

The ultimatum and the blame that came after is really what ruined it all

The aftermath of the conversation was the place where the boyfriend was supposed to shine. He had to show that he is lenient and try to simply keep the conversation open. Figuring out such things might take a while, after all. His decision to create a strict boundary where it wasn’t before and make an ultimatum right away was a big misstep. No surprise it made his girlfriend recoil from the idea of open relationship completely.

The blame and manipulation that came after make him even more of a jerk. This is a sign of immaturity that shows that he wasn’t prepared for the open relationship in the first place.

Technically, the couple still has a chance of salvaging the relationship. It will need a lot of open communication, but it’s doable. They might need some help from a therapist but if they wish to do so, they might still stay together. The question is, would either of them want this at this point.

Many agreed that the woman did the right thing, and there was no way she was the jerk in this situation

Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Agne Steponaityte
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Agne Steponaityte is a writer at Bored Panda. After getting a BA Film Production degree in England, Agne moved around Europe living and writing in Lithuania, Belgium, and Portugal. Now, together with her partner and daughter, she is residing in Munich, Germany. Her favourite book is East of Eden, favourite movie – There Will Be Blood, favourite show – Succession.

Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What else is there to say, other than "safe travels, take care, don't come back"? If she is uncomfortable with it and he insists, he should go. Even if he back paddled I would not be able to trust him, if he tried to force the open relationship before.

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take a look at all the men who want an "open relationship". Now take a look at all the men who would slap "their" woman silly, or any other form of abuse, if another man looked at them, let alone if she looked at another man. Draw the Venn diagram ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venn_diagram ) and leave him. You deserve much better.

rob-kneepkens avatar
Power puff scientist
Power puff scientist
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

open relationship works for some couples but is not for everyone. if she doesn't want to share then thats that. its not being unreasonable or controlling to expect a normal relationship like it was for the past four years. on the contrary the man giving an ultimatum and then having a tantrum when he doesnt get his way seems way more controlling to me. sooo give him the ultimatum, take the relationship as is or leave it. (on the other hand if he chooses to stay i would never trust him anymore not to cheat since apparently this is very important for him and he feels he has a right to connect with other women).

