“I Regret All My Tattoos”: 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don’t Match Her Aesthetic Anymore
29points
Tattoos6 hours ago

“I Regret All My Tattoos”: 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don’t Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Justinas Keturka

Sara, a 36-year-old content creator from Virginia, has recently shared a video of her experience and regrets about getting heavily tattooed when she was younger.

With two sleeves and most of her upper body covered in ink, including patterns on her neck, Sara says that her tattoos no longer match her aesthetic and reflect who she is.

Stuck with a permanent reminder of a temporary feeling, she explained that it’s as if she’s wearing a shirt that she chose in her twenties for the rest of her life. Sara’s sincere confession has gone viral with over 1.8 million views and 8,000 comments, sparking a discussion on past mistakes and how to live with them.

More info: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube

Meet Sara, a 36-year-old content creator in pursuit of a peaceful life

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Image credits: saraovershares

As you can see, she is heavily tattooed, with most of her upper body covered in ink

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Image credits: saraovershares

Recently, however, Sara released a video, explaining that she no longer likes her body art

“Imagine, if you will, that you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life. And that is what it feels like to get heavily tattooed before you turn into a fully developed adult human. I wanted to talk about it, there’s a lot of reasons to regret my tattoos, but today specifically, I wanted to talk about not matching my aesthetic right. So I think if you ask almost anybody that’s over 30 If they have a better idea of who they are in their 30s than they did in their 20s they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, yes.'”

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Image credits: saraovershares

She said her tattoos reflect moments from her past, but not her current life

“I have all of these tattoos that don’t necessarily reflect who I am at 36. They might have reflected a moment in time in my 20s, maybe a moment in time when I was like, not doing so well mentally. And they are here forever.

Before anybody says anything, no, I’m not getting all of my tattoos removed. Like, that’s not even feasible. Don’t even suggest it.”

Image credits: saraovershares

And while her personal style keeps evolving, her tattoos do not

“Generally, I have like a lot more femme, girly aesthetic than I did when I was younger. I was a lot more dark and spooky and moody. And now, like, I have adult problems. Back to doing a bunch of stuff I liked to do when I was a kid, like collecting antiques and spending time outside and I wear a lot of white and ruffles.”

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Image credits: saraovershares

“My aesthetic just does not match, no shade to the artists, still get a ton of compliments on them, just wish that they weren’t on my body.”

Image credits: saraovershares

“But I wanted to come on here and put myself out there and say I was told that I would regret my tattoos when I got older. I am older and I do regret my tattoos and you might too.”

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Image credits: saraovershares

Sara’s video has now gone viral

@saraovershares Oops I regret all my tattoos 🥲 I might do another video listing all the other reasons but so far none of them involve my tattoos aging (which is what dudes used to always tell me) they just don’t match who I am now and my girly/feminine aesthetic. Will you regret your tattoos when you’re my age? Maybe! #CapCut #tattooregret #tattooregrets #feminineaesthetic #girlyaesthetic ♬ original sound – Sara

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Image credits: saraovershares

And inspired a lot of people to share their thoughts on the subject

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

"I Regret All My Tattoos": 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don't Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
G R
G R
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Having tattoos that can't be hidden by clothing is never a good idea, ever. And honestly someone who's 30s and still fixating on some Tumblr/Insta whatever-core aesthetic trend doesn't seem too mature.

0
0points
reply
Michelle D
Michelle D
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being an artist with artist friends who make beautiful work and thinking of your skin as your own personal canvas and not regretting a single tattoo that you have ever gotten. Imagine thinking really long and hard for months before you get a tattoo, planning it out and sketching it yourself, then talking to the tattoo artist and making sure everything is absolutely perfect before you get a tattoo. Imagine never regretting any of the artwork that you are walking around with on your body. Imagine that.

0
0points
reply
