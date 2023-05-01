“I Regret All My Tattoos”: 36-Year-Old Shares That The Tattoos She Had Done In Her 20s Don’t Match Her Aesthetic Anymore

Sara, a 36-year-old content creator from Virginia, has recently shared a video of her experience and regrets about getting heavily tattooed when she was younger.

With two sleeves and most of her upper body covered in ink, including patterns on her neck, Sara says that her tattoos no longer match her aesthetic and reflect who she is.

Stuck with a permanent reminder of a temporary feeling, she explained that it’s as if she’s wearing a shirt that she chose in her twenties for the rest of her life. Sara’s sincere confession has gone viral with over 1.8 million views and 8,000 comments, sparking a discussion on past mistakes and how to live with them.

Meet Sara, a 36-year-old content creator in pursuit of a peaceful life

As you can see, she is heavily tattooed, with most of her upper body covered in ink

Recently, however, Sara released a video, explaining that she no longer likes her body art

“Imagine, if you will, that you put a shirt on once when you were in your 20s and now you have to wear that for the rest of your life. And that is what it feels like to get heavily tattooed before you turn into a fully developed adult human. I wanted to talk about it, there’s a lot of reasons to regret my tattoos, but today specifically, I wanted to talk about not matching my aesthetic right. So I think if you ask almost anybody that’s over 30 If they have a better idea of who they are in their 30s than they did in their 20s they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, yes.'”

She said her tattoos reflect moments from her past, but not her current life

“I have all of these tattoos that don’t necessarily reflect who I am at 36. They might have reflected a moment in time in my 20s, maybe a moment in time when I was like, not doing so well mentally. And they are here forever.

Before anybody says anything, no, I’m not getting all of my tattoos removed. Like, that’s not even feasible. Don’t even suggest it.”

And while her personal style keeps evolving, her tattoos do not

“Generally, I have like a lot more femme, girly aesthetic than I did when I was younger. I was a lot more dark and spooky and moody. And now, like, I have adult problems. Back to doing a bunch of stuff I liked to do when I was a kid, like collecting antiques and spending time outside and I wear a lot of white and ruffles.”

“My aesthetic just does not match, no shade to the artists, still get a ton of compliments on them, just wish that they weren’t on my body.”

“But I wanted to come on here and put myself out there and say I was told that I would regret my tattoos when I got older. I am older and I do regret my tattoos and you might too.”

Sara’s video has now gone viral

Oops I regret all my tattoos 🥲 I might do another video listing all the other reasons but so far none of them involve my tattoos aging (which is what dudes used to always tell me) they just don't match who I am now and my girly/feminine aesthetic. Will you regret your tattoos when you're my age? Maybe!

