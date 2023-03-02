Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teenager Spends Loads Of Time Making His Aunt’s Wedding Dress Worth $22k-$25k For Free, She Doesn’t Even Invite Him
30points
People, Wedding4 hours ago

Teenager Spends Loads Of Time Making His Aunt’s Wedding Dress Worth $22k-$25k For Free, She Doesn’t Even Invite Him

Justin Sandberg and
Austėja Akavickaitė

For better or for worse, wedding ceremonies can seem like a monumental event where everything has to be ideal, as, hopefully, you only ever have one wedding. The decorations, flowers, venue, weather, and, of course, the dress has to all be just perfect.

Recently a person asked the internet if he was in the wrong for refusing to hand over a wedding dress to his bride-to-be sister. The dress was handmade over half a year by his son with frequent input from his sister. Problems arose when she sent out wedding invitations – and he wasn’t invited.

Weddings, like any major event, require planning, good taste, sense, and a lot of patience

Image credits: Lobachad (not the actual photo)

When his sister asked if her brother’s son could make her wedding dress, all parties thought it would be a great idea

The son was a skilled tailor and worked for months to make something beautiful

Image credits: metod_ma (not the actual photo)_

But when the invitations began coming in, his son received a nasty surprise

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Credits: ThrowAway5291926

Some commenters asked for more details while others gave some suggestions for how OP could proceed

But most agreed, he was NTA for sticking up for his son

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda