Bride Shames Her Cheating Fiancé In Front Of All The Guests By Reading His Texts

Cheating is one of the most painful things that your partner can do to you. It’s heartbreaking when someone you trust completely proves that they’ve been dishonest for the longest time. It’s normal to react with shock, sadness, and anger. However, some people use this as an opportunity for a teaching moment about the importance of honesty (spiced with some revenge).

Bride ‘Casey’ originally shared her story about her cheating fiancé on the ‘Body+Soul’ outlet, after which it was picked up by other media sites. She revealed how she learned the truth about their relationship and how she decided to get even. Scroll down for the full dramatic story.

The reality is that cheating is quite common. It can be extremely painful to learn the truth about your partner’s behavior

One bride shared how she saw her wedding day as an opportunity for both revenge and some honesty about her fiancé’s infidelity

Emotional affairs are far more common than physical ones

Hurt by what her fiancé had done, ‘Casey’ decided to out him in front of all of their guests on the day of their wedding. She literally read out all of the texts that proved he’d been cheating. This made ‘Alex’ and his best man leave.

“I love all of you, and as horrible as this is, I’m glad you all are here. There will not be a wedding reception today, but instead, there will be a celebration of honesty, finding true love, and following your heart even when it hurts,” the bride told her guests, after which they proceeded to enjoy the party that was already paid for.

According to Tech Report, 16% of married couples admitted that they’ve been unfaithful. Around 30% of people started cheating on their partners with someone who works with them. Meanwhile, 60% of all emotional affairs start in people’s workplace environments.

There are no easy answers about why someone was unfaithful to their partner. Some people do it because they simply have the opportunity to cheat. Others feel unfulfilled and isolated, so they desperately look for connections. While this doesn’t excuse this sort of behavior, a lot depends on the particular circumstances of the relationship.

For example, if there’s a lack of physical or emotional intimacy between a couple, one or even both of the partners might look to other people to fulfill those important needs.

A lack of physical or emotional affection, as well as attention at home, can force some people to be unfaithful

Marriage and family therapist Jeff Yoo, LMFT, told Brides that men and women tend to cheat on their partners for different reasons. Men usually look for an escape from a lack of physical affection at home. Or they cheat because they feel attracted to someone else.

Meanwhile, the expert noted that women tend to have affairs due to a lack of emotional affection at home or when they develop a connection with someone else. “It isn’t always so much about sex. There’s typically something missing in their marriage, mostly attention and affection. The majority of women need appreciation, admiration, and consistent interaction with a partner,” Yoo explained.

Even if there’s no physicality involved, an emotional affair can hurt one’s partner very deeply, too. It all depends on the boundaries that the couple has set. For some people, exchanging raunchy text messages already counts as cheating. Others believe that physical contact needs to happen for it to count as infidelity.

If the relationship is in dire straits, it might be worth sitting down for a heart-to-heart conversation. You can discuss what you want out of your relationship and how you think this can happen.

Whether or not the relationship is worth fighting for is a very hard question to answer

Though it’s hardly ever enjoyable to hear someone criticize you, it’s important that both people set their egos aside and listen to each other’s perspectives.

These conversations are rarely pleasant because they require a lot of vulnerability and introspection. If you think the relationship is worth saving, some emotional discomfort and humility are the price you have to pay.

Though there are no magical solutions here, one thing that can help is reminding each other that you’re (supposed to be) on the same team. You’re not enemies.

However, if the relationship is too far gone or if you and your partner have hurt each other too deeply, you may want to go to couples counseling.

The therapist can act as a mediator. Alternatively, you may have to face the harsh truth that your and your partner’s values and lifestyles are no longer aligned, and you might have to go your separate ways.

