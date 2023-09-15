 Woman Gets Petty Revenge After Being Ostracized Because Of Her Body Hair | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gets Petty Revenge After Being Ostracized Because Of Her Body Hair
32points
Beauty

Woman Gets Petty Revenge After Being Ostracized Because Of Her Body Hair

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

There is no one right way to go about body hair; whether you grow it out or shave it clean, the decision is yours to make. However, the former option might make some people uncomfortable.

Redditor u/IndependentOcelot832 opened up about being ostracized from the friend group because of her body hair. To make matters worse, one friend took it as far as booking an appointment with her waxer, but the OP chose petty revenge instead.

Even though body hair is natural, quite a few people choose to remove it

Image credits: Nickel_Bell (not the actual photo)

This woman chose not to shave her body hair, which made her friends uncomfortable

Image credits: András Bögöly (not the actual photo)

Image credits: microgen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/IndependentOcelot832

The OP provided more details in the comments

Fellow redditors shared their opinions on the matter

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Beauty
Homepage
Trending
Beauty
Homepage
Next in Beauty
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Royal Stray
Royal Stray
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Even when I sweat I don't smell badly." Idk about that one OP. A lot of people get used to their own smell, it is possible that it's not just the hair. The friends suck for ditching OP no questions about that, but if the friends have strong opinions about beauty standards, norms and in general how they think one should look they are also in their full right to not continue their friendship with OP based on this. It may make them AH though. But it's a bit like clothing styles, if there is a group where the norm/ expectation/ beliefs is that one should wear very modest clothes and one member begins to wear club dresses and revealing shirts, then that member can't be all to surprised if her friends disagree with her decisions. That doesn't mean they should ditch someone at home though or be rude. But if Ally has strong opinions about this and find it gross, then perhaps they should end their friendship. (Ally kind of acted like a B anyways)

0
0points
reply
the quickening
the quickening
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IT IS JUST BODY HAIR. It hurts absolutely nobody. Don't look if it offends you, lol.

0
0points
reply
POST
Royal Stray
Royal Stray
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Even when I sweat I don't smell badly." Idk about that one OP. A lot of people get used to their own smell, it is possible that it's not just the hair. The friends suck for ditching OP no questions about that, but if the friends have strong opinions about beauty standards, norms and in general how they think one should look they are also in their full right to not continue their friendship with OP based on this. It may make them AH though. But it's a bit like clothing styles, if there is a group where the norm/ expectation/ beliefs is that one should wear very modest clothes and one member begins to wear club dresses and revealing shirts, then that member can't be all to surprised if her friends disagree with her decisions. That doesn't mean they should ditch someone at home though or be rude. But if Ally has strong opinions about this and find it gross, then perhaps they should end their friendship. (Ally kind of acted like a B anyways)

0
0points
reply
the quickening
the quickening
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

IT IS JUST BODY HAIR. It hurts absolutely nobody. Don't look if it offends you, lol.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda