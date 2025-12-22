Woman Claiming To Be Miley Cyrus’ Real Birth Mother Reveals How Old She Was When She Got Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayme Lee, 45, has spent years pursuing dismissed lawsuits over a claim that she is pop star Miley Cyrus’s real biological mother.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Lee alleged she became pregnant at 12 and later gave birth to the child she believes grew up to be the music icon. She recently shared details of her alleged teenage pregnancy, as well as her attempts to contact Cyrus, in a recent interview with a British media outlet.

Lee claimed she got pregnant at age 12 after being a*used

Three people posing on red carpet event, related to woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus true birth mother story.

Image credits: Getty/David Crotty

Lee told the Daily Mail that she was born in Ruidoso, New Mexico, and she allegedly had a childhood rife with exploitation.

According to Lee, she became pregnant when she was only 12 years old, and she spent years moving between states while trying to survive circumstances that were beyond her control.

“I knew that I wanted to protect this baby at all costs,” she told the Mail.

Man with long hair wearing a black hat and sunglasses at an event, related to woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus birth mother.

Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

Lee said she chose the name Miley during the pregnancy, explaining: “I specifically picked the name Miley as soon as I realized I was pregnant because of all the miles I had traveled.”

She claimed she told people that she was older than 12 at the time, which helped her avoid immediate scrutiny.

“I had been telling people I was 14,” she said. “I had braces, and that was helping to make me seem older than I was.”

Lee alleged that she tried to get her baby adopted during her pregnancy, but many denied her

Two women posing together at an event, related to woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother.

Image credits: Getty/Lester Cohen

Lee claimed that as a pregnant child, she approached several well-known figures in hopes of arranging an adoption.

She alleged she contacted Julia Roberts, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, as well as Hillary Clinton while traveling across states.

According to Lee, no one contacted police or child services, and she said she asked people not to involve authorities because she was afraid of being returned home.

Tweet reply from user minneauxTx commenting on resemblance, related to woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother.

Image credits: MinneauxTex

Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus true birth mother discusses her age when pregnant at an event with a man nearby.

Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz

“I’m sure I also said, ‘please don’t call the police,’” she said. “I was a runaway, and I didn’t want to get sent back to my family.”

After those alleged encounters, Lee said she decided to approach Dolly Parton, whom she admired. She claimed her grandfather drove her to Tennessee, where she met the singer after a Grand Ole Opry appearance.

Lee alleged that while Parton declined to adopt a child herself, she connected her with Billy Ray Cyrus, who had recently risen to fame and who was allegedly looking to adopt a baby.

Courts have dismissed Lee’s claims and the Cyrus family has dismissed her story

Man holding a newborn baby wrapped in a blanket, representing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus true birth mother.

Image credits: billyraycyrus

Lee claimed she gave birth alone in Ocean Beach, California, before handing the baby to Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife, Tish, at a rental property in Encinitas.

She alleged that the agreement was meant to be an open adoption, but the contact allegedly ended afterward.

Billy Ray Cyrus denied her account. After a Tennessee case was dismissed, he called Lee’s claims “false and absurd” and said adoptions in the state require court approval.

Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother sharing her age when she got pregnant at an event.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur/KCA2010

Miley Cyrus has long been reported to have been born in Tennessee as Destiny Hope Cyrus.

She previously explained that the name “Miley” came from the nickname “Smiley,” which Lee’s account did not reconcile.

Multiple lawsuits filed by Lee in state and federal courts have been dismissed. One judge even ordered her to pay roughly $7,500 in legal fees to Billy Ray Cyrus earlier after she filed a lawsuit against the family back in May.

Tweet from user sky questioning the claim by woman about Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and motives behind lawsuit.

Image credits: billiebeaan

Side-by-side images of Miley Cyrus and a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother.

Image credits: _solongdaisymay

In a comment to the Mail, Lee claimed that she asked the Kardashian family for help as she believed they would know how to find her a lawyer. Lee claimed that the Kardashians owned property next door to her grandparents in Jamul.

There is no evidence that any member of the Kardashian clan ever owned a home in the area, however.

Lee claimed that trauma delayed her memories for decades

Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother shares her age when she got pregnant in a social media post.

Image credits: mangosalsaaaa

Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother with a young girl and a small white dog in a casual setting

Image credits: mileycyrus

Lee said she did not remember the pregnancy or birth for years because of trauma.

In 2016, she checked herself into an Arizona State University-affiliated mental health facility, where she said she was diagnosed with PTSD.

“I remember that I was r*ped and I had a baby, and I’m only remembering it now,” she recalled telling a doctor.

Young girl and man sitting together, related to woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus true birth mother and pregnancy age.

Image credits: billyraycyrus

She said she later attempted to contact Miley through legal channels but received no response. Lee also said she tried reporting the alleged a*use to police departments in multiple states, but she was rebuffed and placed on a psychiatric hold.

Last month, she filed a federal lawsuit against several police departments, accusing them of discrimination.

Lee has stated that she is hoping Miley would agree to a DNA test so the truth could be established.

Young woman posing indoors with guitars in the background, related to Miley Cyrus birth mother claim and pregnancy age.

Image credits: Getty/Rodin Eckenroth

“I understand that I’m biologically her mom,” she said. “Does it mean that now I’m her mom? I’m not.”

She added that she did not want to disrupt Miley’s relationship with her family and said she shared her story simply to help others with trauma.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Lee’s claims on social media

Twitter user MER responding to Miley Cyrus with a laughing emoji, discussing claims about her birth mother.

Image credits: RMEXOMC

Screenshot of a tweet discussing woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and her age when pregnant.

Image credits: Really_JK

Tweet by Khalil Underwood, replying about someone claiming connection to a famous singer during manic psychosis.

Image credits: RealKhalilU

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and her age when pregnant.

Image credits: lovexlindsx

Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus true birth mother shares age when she got pregnant in a viral tweet discussion.

Image credits: 6slothssipbroth

Tweet discussing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother suggesting a DNA test and court action.

Image credits: KopfVollKnete

Tweet discussing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and her age when pregnant.

Image credits: ncikk_

Tweet by LightningRodScotty stating the truth can be stranger than fiction, referring to woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ birth mother.

Image credits: GrateScotty

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and her pregnancy age.

Image credits: Catleesi54

Woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother shares her age when she got pregnant in a social media post.

Image credits: _bangxrz

Tweet discussing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and questioning the story's believability.

Image credits: shivy18

Twitter user replying to Miley Cyrus, questioning the age of the woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother.

Image credits: lprnsc

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and her pregnancy age.

Image credits: fancyrusnewwws

Twitter user commenting on resemblance, discussing woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus’ true birth mother and pregnancy age.

Image credits: TooBadSoooSad

