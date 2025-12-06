Miley Cyrus’s New Smile Goes Viral As Fans Say She Finally Looks Like Herself Again

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus’ December 5 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live has many of her fans hopeful that she’s entering a new and, in their eyes, much healthier era in her life.

As clips of the interview spread across social media, viewers noticed how calm and refreshed the singer appeared, with a far more natural look compared to the bleached eyebrows and dramatic makeup that had defined much of her 2025.

Highlights Fans noticed Miley’s more natural appearance during her Kimmel interview and zeroed in on her teeth.

Viewers praised her seemingly revised veneers, calling her new look the best in years.

Comments online called the glow-up “the return of Hannah” and a sign that she looked “at peace.”

“Thank God, she’s back!” a fan celebrated, writing under a thread that passed 7.4 million views shortly after her segment aired.

One detail in particular, however, became the center of the conversation: her teeth.

Fans celebrated Miley Cyrus’ “natural” look during her interview with Jimmy Kimmel, paying special attention to her smile

Miley Cyrus posing by a car wearing a fur coat and leather pants, showcasing her youthful glow and viral makeover.

Image credits: Instagram/mileycyrus

“Did she get rid of those awful veneers?” a user wrote. The question garnered more than 6 million views and became the defining question of the night.

Cyrus’s appearance came only days after she confirmed her engagement to musician Maxx Morando, a drummer, producer and songwriter whose work has increasingly intersected with Cyrus’s own career.

He collaborated on several songs for her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and later co-wrote the title track for her ninth studio album Something Beautiful.

Miley Cyrus with a youthful glow and viral makeover wearing an intricate gold safety pin dress at an event.

Image credits: Getty/Frazer Harrison

The announcement became official on December 1 during the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles.

She arrived on the red carpet in a black strapless sequin gown with a visible diamond ring on her left hand. Morando stood beside her in a classic black suit.

Weeks earlier, Deux Moi had circulated photos from mid November in which fans first noticed the ring. By the time Cyrus stepped in front of cameras at the premiere, the rumor had already grown.

Miley Cyrus smiling with youthful glow, wearing a fur jacket and stylish accessories during her viral makeover moment.

Image credits: Getty/PG/Bauer-Griffin

At the time, conversation was dominated by the discussion of Cyrus’ upcoming engagement announcement, but some already noticed the changes in her appearance.

Gone were the days of bleached eyebrows, dark makeup around her cheeks and bigger teeth.

Miley Cyrus smiling and walking outdoors wearing a fur jacket and leather pants showcasing her youthful glow and viral makeover.

Image credits: Getty/PG/Bauer-Griffin

To fans, the new Miley looked more like the version they remembered from the early years of her career.

“That’s Hannah,” one wrote.

“Yea, her eyebrows being back helps enormously,” another wrote.

Cyrus kept the conversation about her fiancé to the minimum, focusing instead on her recent collaboration with James Cameron

Miley Cyrus smiling and posing outdoors in a fur coat, showcasing her youthful glow and viral makeover.

Image credits: Getty/PG/Bauer-Griffin

As Bored Panda previously reported, the engagement announcement was immediately followed by a scrutiny of Cyrus and Morando’s age difference.

“Wow, how old is that chap,” one person wrote.

At the same time, the news invited comparisons between the drummer and Cyrus’ ex husband, Liam Hemsworth.

“Liam is somewhere having a drink and celebrating that he got out,” another added. “Talk about a downgrade.”

Social media comment discussing Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover after taking the veeners out.

Image credits: anotherpopcult

User profile picture of Xoxo with dark hair, sharing a tweet about Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover.

Image credits: chicfryrice

Cyrus did not respond to the comments. Instead, she focused on her excitement for the film, for which she had written an original song. On Kimmel, she confirmed the engagement and raised her hand to show the ring.

“This was Black Friday deal, baby,” she said.

Later in the interview, while explaining her intense phobia of dry paper, Cyrus made the only reference to her fiancé that night.

“That’s really why I got engaged,” she joked. “Because I just make my fiancé open all the packages outside.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

Beyond that, she kept the conversation focused on her creative process, and the emotional weight of writing Dream as One for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Director James Cameron had contacted her only two months before the film’s release after realizing he still had no end credits song.

“I felt confident in what I had created,” she told Kimmel. “I have had my own experience with fire, losing my home, rebuilding again, starting over. I used this song as a journal entry.”

Fans believe Cyrus changed her veneers, as her smile looked smaller and less pronounced

Miley Cyrus took the veneers out

Gained weight, went natural blonde , and now looks like Hannah Montana Liam Hemsworth saw the viral pics going around via an instagram fan story 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1VM4hYWXn2 — POPSTARS BEST MOMENTS (@saysosis) December 5, 2025

The focus on her teeth quickly overshadowed everything else. Viewers zoomed in and posted comparison photos. Miley’s new smile appeared smaller and far more proportional than the oversized veneers she once wore.

“Her old teeth looked like they were trying to escape her mouth,” one user wrote.

“This is the best she has looked in a decade,” another added.

Miley Cyrus with youthful glow and viral makeover, showcasing natural beauty and radiant smile in close-up portraits.

Image credits: Vogue

Veneers are thin shells usually made of porcelain or composite resin. They are bonded to the front surface of natural teeth, and are typically used to improve the appearance of size, color, or alignment.

Cartoon character SpongeBob with an exaggerated smile showing large veneers, highlighting viral makeover and youthful glow.

Image credits: Omolegho_

Unlike dental crowns, which fully cover a damaged or weakened tooth, veneers are purely cosmetic and only cover the visible front part. While both can transform a person’s smile, crowns are more often used for structural issues, such as fractures or decay.

Miley Cyrus with natural curly hair and youthful glow, showcasing her viral makeover without veeners.

Image credits: Instagram/mileycyrus

In Cyrus’s case, fans had long criticized her previous veneers for appearing too large for her face, making her smile look bulky and unnatural.

The new set, whether a dental revision or a complete removal, looked more in line with the proportions of her early career according to viewers.

“She got rid of them and honestly, the glow returned immediately,” one wrote.

Critics compared Morando to Liam Hemsworth, drawing comparisons between the two men

Teeth back to normal, blonde hair is back, eyebrows are back, make up flawless, dress stunning, ohh Miley Cyrus is so back. pic.twitter.com/hhkkWduuhY — Bardi In Hawaii (@ifuseekbardi) December 2, 2025

Not everyone shared the enthusiasm. As praise for her appearance and engagement continued to grow, detractors stepped in to sour the moment by shifting the conversation away from her smile and back toward her personal life.

“Run. Run away. Exit, stage right. As fast as your feet will carry you,” one viewer wrote, addressing her fiancé.

“That hairdo alone is indicative of someone who has given up on themselves,” another added, taking aim at Morando’s red carpet look.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando posing together, showcasing Miley’s youthful glow and viral makeover at an event.

Image credits: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Others dragged Cyrus back into comparisons with her ex-husband, insisting that Morando was only a placeholder.

“If Liam told her he wants her back, she would bail on this guy so fast it would make his head spin,” one person said.

Cyrus had previously addressed this kind of speculation in the past. In an interview with The Cut, she spoke about how her relationship decisions have changed over time.

“My mom always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy because they are hot,” she said. “I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well.”

“Hannah Montana!” Fans celebrated the singer’s recent ‘glow up’

Tweet by $Hahid Siddiqui praising Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and natural flawless viral makeover with new veneers.

Image credits: SHAHID_1472

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Miley Cyrus’s new veneers and her youthful glow in a viral makeover discussion.

Image credits: Web3TeeCie

Social media post discussing Miley Cyrus’s viral makeover and her youthful glow after taking the veneers out.

Image credits: sonu_swarna

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover after her veneers were taken out.

Image credits: itzcutietory

Social media user praising Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover after taking the veneers out.

Image credits: spoilmejulia

Tweet from Goth Girl Anna discussing Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow after removing veneers, sparking viral makeover frenzy.

Image credits: missdarkimova

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover, sparking online frenzy.

Image credits: TheRealNaviX

Miley Cyrus's youthful glow and viral makeover spark frenzy after took the veeners out, showing a fresh new look.

Image credits: gothkuro

Tweet discussing the possibility of removing veneers and concerns about irreversible teeth shaving in a casual tone.

Image credits: SinginSwiftie

Screenshot of a tweet praising Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover after taking the veneers out.

Image credits: EvaBrownie2

Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover spark frenzy after she took the veeners out in a fresh new look.

Image credits: Fabadieu

Social media comment about dentists and veneers reacting to Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover.

Image credits: maria_rosaaaa

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover after taking veneers out.

Image credits: Olking07

Tweet explaining veneers as a permanent dental decision, clarifying natural-looking smaller veneers for a youthful makeover.

Image credits: eddiesmustache_

Tweet discussing Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover after removing old veneers and getting a new set of teeth.

Image credits: shiroktsunechan

Screenshot of a social media post discussing Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral veneer-free makeover.

Image credits: Scope360Journal

Tweet discussing natural teeth and reactions related to Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover.

Image credits: zoeycyberkitty

Social media comment praising Miley Cyrus’s youthful glow and viral makeover during her recent return.

Image credits: cyberlychloe