“Your Parents Did A Fantastic Job”: Fans Thirst Over Hemsworth Brothers After B’day Group Photo

It may have been Chris Hemsworth’s birthday, but he and his brothers gave fans the ultimate gift by simply being their glorious selves.

The Australian heartthrob celebrated his 42nd birthday surrounded by loved ones, including his Hollywood friends, in sunshiny Ibiza.

But it was a picture with his older and younger brothers, Luke and Liam Hemsworth, that left some fans thirsty.

He was joined by celebrities like Matt Damon, Rita Ora, and her husband Taika Waititi.

“I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you,” Liam said as he shared a group photo of the Hemsworth brothers.

Image credits: Barry King / Getty Images

Chris was captured having a leisurely lunch at the celeb hot spot Casa Jondal in Ibiza.

A number of famous friends joined him on a private boat, including Matt Damon, Rita Ora, and her husband Taika Waititi, who directed Chris in Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Matt took a slight tumble when he hopped into a dinghy during the revelry.

The birthday boy was joined by friends Matt Damon, Rita Ora, and her husband Taika Waititi for the festivities

Image credits: chrishemsworth / Instagram

In honor of his big brother’s special day, the young Hemsworth brother, Liam, shared a photo of himself with Chris and Luke.

Birthday boy Chris was captured shirtless, showing off his summer-ready body.

“Happy birthday brother Chris! Thanks for always being such a wonderful legend,” Liam wrote in the caption.

“Never change,” added the youngest sibling. “I hope I have abs like you when I grow up. Love you.”

Image credits: chrishemsworth / Instagram

Image credits: liamhemsworth / Instagram

Fans couldn’t help but stop and gape for a while.

“You animals. Love it,” commented actor Scott Eastwood.

“‘You are welcome world,’ says their Mother,” one fan commented.

“I’ll take the abs, the boat invite, and maybe just 10% of the Hemsworth genetics. Happy Birthday, Chris!” commented another.

“Love the Hemsworth boys. Your parents did a fantastic job!” a fan commented on the photo below

Image credits: liamhemsworth / Instagram

Elsa Pataky, who’s been married to the Avengers: Endgame star since late 2010, shared a sweet montage of her husband for his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Rocky Balboa,” read the caption. “You’re the best of the best ❤️@chrishemsworth.”

Wife Elsa Pataky also shared a sweet birthday tribute to the Avengers: Endgame star

Image credits: elsapataky / Instagram

The three Hemsworth brothers have spoken about growing up together in Melbourne, in the Outback and on Phillip Island.

“I grew up around buffaloes and crocodiles, not phones and video games,” he said in a 2019 interview with SilverKris. “Growing up in the Australian outback, I had adventures and spent most of my time outside—it shaped me and I am very proud of that.”

Image credits: elsapataky / Instagram

Chris admitted he was probably the main troublemaker among the Hemsworth siblings during a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in 2024.

“Am I the favorite? I think I am. Sorry, Luke. Sorry, Liam. Machine doesn’t lie,” he added.

Chris previously joked about how he was the favorite Hemsworth sibling in the family

Image credits: elsapataky / Instagram

Liam admitted to Conan O’Brien that he has had “pretty bad” fights with his brothers, especially Chris.

“That was how we did it in our house. ‘Hey, man, good to see you, here’s a punch in the face for you,’” he told the talk show host.

Chris Hemsworth celebrating his birthday in Ibiza. pic.twitter.com/EtJ4vpVmXY — Chris Hemsworth News (@hemsnews) August 11, 2025

The Hunger Games star once remembered getting into a fist fight with the Marvel star about who gets to sit in the front seat of the car and then throwing a knife at him.

“I threw a knife, like a proper—I don’t know why my grandpa thought it was a good idea to give little kids a proper throwing knife, but he gave it to us,” he recalled. “ … I threw it at [Chris’] head when I was about 8 and the handle hit him in the head.”

Liam used to have “pretty bad” fights with Chris and once threw a knife at him

Image credits: hemsworthluke / Instagram

Of all the three brothers, Luke was the first to start acting well before his younger siblings.

However, he used to have a flooring business and was the last of the three to make acting his full-time job.

Image credits: hemsworthluke / Instagram

Chris once revealed that he nearly lost his most recognizable role of Thor to Liam, who almost got the part.

“I think my audition sucked,” Chris told Wired in 2022. “They were like, ‘Look, [Liam is] great, but he’s a bit young.’ My manager then said, ‘Well, he does have an older brother,’ which was me.”

Chris spoke about nearly losing the role of Thor to his younger brother Liam

Image credits: hemsworthluke / Instagram

He then re-auditioned a few times with what he called a “different attitude.”

“Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn’t,” he said.

Image credits: Saturday Night Live / YouTube

Liam has gushed about his older brother in the past and once called him his “hero.”

“I look up to him,” he told GQ in 2019.

“He’s honestly my last call,” he added. “When I find myself in a position where I’m 50-50 about a script, then I call Chris. And his opinion I trust more than anyone in my team.”

“Same person, different fonts,” one commented on the recent photo of the brothers

