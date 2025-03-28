“We Will Never Be Friends”: Chris Hemsworth Regrets Taking A Selfie With Billie Eilish At Oscars

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hemsworth said he’s afraid he will “never be friends” with Billie Eilish after their moment together at the 2024 Oscars.

The actor, 41, said his encounter with the Birds of a Feather singer at the glamorous awards show is a regret he still carries with him.

His humorous revelations were made during his appearance as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 26.

Chris Hemsworth is afraid he will “never be friends” with Billie Eilish

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

During the episode, host Stephen Colbert had a “Questionert” ready for the actor.

One of the questions in the segment was, “have you ever asked someone for their autograph?”

Chris answered the question and recalled his run-in with Billie at the 2024 Academy Awards.

The Australian heartthrob narrated his encounter with the singer during the 2024 Oscars

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars and I remember thinking ‘Ah, don’t do it, don’t do it,’” he said, as he was afraid of being demoted from a “work colleague” with friendship material to a cringe fanboy.

But the Australian heartthrob wound up taking the selfie anyway.

“I was like ‘No, my kids are going to love this,’” he said.

Image credits: elsapataky

The Marvel star said he felt instant regret after taking the selfie with Billie and his wife since 2010, Elsa Pataky.

“The moment I took it, I was like ‘I went from work colleague to now like a fan,’” he said.

“We will never be friends, never be best friends,” he added.

“I went from work colleague to now like a fan,” the Marvel star told host Stephen Colbert

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

When Stephen asked whether he had worked with the Grammy-winning singer before, Chris said he hadn’t but still took the liberty to call her a “colleague.”

“Same industry kind of colleague, bumping shoulders,” he clarified.

“Sure, me and Anthony Hopkins, work colleagues,” Stephen quipped.

“I’m sure she’s heartbroken,” a social media user joked after the actor’s revelations

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Netizens were quick to roast the Avengers actor, with one sarcastically saying, “I’m sure she’s so distraught over this…”

“She’s a kid bro lolol,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I’m sure she’s really bothered.”

“It’s a picture, not a commitment,” a person joked.

“High school drama 30 years late,” said another.

“Well, duh. She was a teenager and he was pushing 40 something,” one said. Another wrote, “He needs to get over himself.”

Image credits: elsapataky

Chris has previously admitted to taking plenty of selfies in the presence of celebrities.

During the 2024 Met Gala, where guests are expected to stick to a no-phone policy and refrain from sharing pictures on social media, the actor took “heaps of selfies” with his fellow stars.

This is when he co-chaired the Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and the staple Anna Wintour.

The Marvel star admitted to taking “heaps of selfies” with celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

“Selfies everywhere,” he told E! News at the event. “A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, ‘When did I take that? Let’s delete that one.’”

Since he and his wife live in Australia, he said “any sort of big awards show” still feels “new and exciting” for them.

“This in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we’ve been doing,” he said about going haywire with his phone at the Met Gala, “ … sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night.”

Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Thor star recently sparked a firestorm online after sharing an “inappropriate” picture of his son.

The actor, who shares daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth with Elsa, shared pictures from their recent holiday in Japan, with fans treated to snaps of the family skiing and enjoying some local delicacies.

One of the vacation pictures captured the couple’s son putting his middle finger on display in front of the camera.

Chris and Elsa Pataky, his wife since 2010, share three children together

Image credits: elsapataky

Many were upset by the gesture, saying, “Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign.”

“Posting a picture of your son doing the middle finger is not funny and I’m not a Karen,” read another comment. “I’m a mama who would never let my son do that, period. It’s inappropriate.”

Chris shared the screen with two of his three kids in the 2022 film Thor: Love & Thunder.

“My kids are endlessly inspiring for so many reasons,” the proud father-of-three told his family as they watched him being honored with a star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year.

“Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life head first and to have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that’s what life’s about,” he added. “I love you guys.”

Billie Eilish “has zero interest in bringing (*being) BFF [sic] with a 41-year-old man,” a social media user said

