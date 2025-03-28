Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“We Will Never Be Friends”: Chris Hemsworth Regrets Taking A Selfie With Billie Eilish At Oscars
Celebrities, News

“We Will Never Be Friends”: Chris Hemsworth Regrets Taking A Selfie With Billie Eilish At Oscars

Chris Hemsworth said he’s afraid he will “never be friends” with Billie Eilish after their moment together at the 2024 Oscars.

The actor, 41, said his encounter with the Birds of a Feather singer at the glamorous awards show is a regret he still carries with him.

His humorous revelations were made during his appearance as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 26.

Highlights
  • Chris Hemsworth said he believes he may “never be friends” with Billie Eilish.
  • The Australian actor’s revelations came during an appearance on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’
  • During the “Questionert” segment, the 41-year-old actor narrated his encounter with the singer at the 2024 Academy Awards.
  • He hasn’t worked with Billie before but called her the “same industry kind of colleague.”
RELATED:

    Chris Hemsworth is afraid he will “never be friends” with Billie Eilish

    Chris Hemsworth smiling in a suit at an event, colorful background.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    During the episode, host Stephen Colbert had a “Questionert” ready for the actor.

    One of the questions in the segment was, “have you ever asked someone for their autograph?”

    Chris answered the question and recalled his run-in with Billie at the 2024 Academy Awards.

    The Australian heartthrob narrated his encounter with the singer during the 2024 Oscars 

    Billie Eilish in a formal outfit with a red pin, posing for a portrait.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    “I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars and I remember thinking ‘Ah, don’t do it, don’t do it,’” he said, as he was afraid of being demoted from a “work colleague” with friendship material to a cringe fanboy.

    But the Australian heartthrob wound up taking the selfie anyway.

    “I was like ‘No, my kids are going to love this,’” he said.

    Chris Hemsworth taking a playful selfie in a car, wearing a white shirt, alongside another person.

    Image credits: elsapataky

    The Marvel star said he felt instant regret after taking the selfie with Billie and his wife since 2010, Elsa Pataky.

    “The moment I took it, I was like ‘I went from work colleague to now like a fan,’” he said.

    “We will never be friends, never be best friends,” he added.

    “I went from work colleague to now like a fan,” the Marvel star told host Stephen Colbert

    Chris Hemsworth discussing a question about autographs on a talk show, reflecting on past experiences.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    When Stephen asked whether he had worked with the Grammy-winning singer before, Chris said he hadn’t but still took the liberty to call her a “colleague.”

    “Same industry kind of colleague, bumping shoulders,” he clarified.

    “Sure, me and Anthony Hopkins, work colleagues,” Stephen quipped.

    “I’m sure she’s heartbroken,” a social media user joked after the actor’s revelations 

    Chris Hemsworth during an interview, expressing regret over a selfie incident at the Oscars.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Netizens were quick to roast the Avengers actor, with one sarcastically saying, “I’m sure she’s so distraught over this…”

    “She’s a kid bro lolol,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “I’m sure she’s really bothered.”

    “It’s a picture, not a commitment,” a person joked.

    “High school drama 30 years late,” said another.

    “Well, duh. She was a teenager and he was pushing 40 something,” one said. Another wrote, “He needs to get over himself.”

    Celebrity selfie at Oscars with smiling attendees, capturing a memorable moment in a crowded, glamorous setting.

    Image credits: elsapataky

    Chris has previously admitted to taking plenty of selfies in the presence of celebrities.

    During the 2024 Met Gala, where guests are expected to stick to a no-phone policy and refrain from sharing pictures on social media, the actor took “heaps of selfies” with his fellow stars.

    This is when he co-chaired the Met Gala alongside Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and the staple Anna Wintour.

    The Marvel star admitted to taking “heaps of selfies” with celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala

    Chris Hemsworth discussing friendship regrets at Oscars on a talk show, gesturing with hands.

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    “Selfies everywhere,” he told E! News at the event. “A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, ‘When did I take that? Let’s delete that one.’”

    Since he and his wife live in Australia, he said “any sort of big awards show” still feels “new and exciting” for them.

    “This in particular, eclectic group of people, different than the normal crowd of, you know, film award shows we’ve been doing,” he said about going haywire with his phone at the Met Gala, “ … sports people, musicians, artists, so we had a really fun night.”

    Image credits: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    The Thor star recently sparked a firestorm online after sharing an “inappropriate” picture of his son.

    The actor, who shares daughter India Rose Hemsworth and twin boys Sasha Hemsworth and Tristan Hemsworth with Elsa, shared pictures from their recent holiday in Japan, with fans treated to snaps of the family skiing and enjoying some local delicacies.

    One of the vacation pictures captured the couple’s son putting his middle finger on display in front of the camera.

    Chris and Elsa Pataky, his wife since 2010, share three children together

    Chris Hemsworth and family in holiday pajamas pose near a Christmas tree at home.

    Image credits: elsapataky

    Many were upset by the gesture, saying, “Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign.”

    “Posting a picture of your son doing the middle finger is not funny and I’m not a Karen,” read another comment. “I’m a mama who would never let my son do that, period. It’s inappropriate.”

    Chris shared the screen with two of his three kids in the 2022 film Thor: Love & Thunder.

    “My kids are endlessly inspiring for so many reasons,” the proud father-of-three told his family as they watched him being honored with a star during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last year.

    “Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life head first and to have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that’s what life’s about,” he added. “I love you guys.”

    Billie Eilish “has zero interest in bringing (*being) BFF [sic] with a 41-year-old man,” a social media user said

    Comment on Billie Eilish and Chris Hemsworth's age difference, questioning friendship potential after Oscars selfie.

    A comment reads, “Oh no. You can't be friends? What. A. Shame.”, reflecting regret over a celebrity selfie.

    Kristine Walitschek Shore's comment: "It's a picture, friendship is neither needed or implied.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying, "That is a rude comment!

    Comment by Harry Bell expressing doubt with a sarcastic tone.

    Comment on Chris Hemsworth's selfie with Billie Eilish at Oscars.

    Comment discussing a statement related to Chris Hemsworth and Billie Eilish at the Oscars.

    Comment by Nathon Aayan W Russell about living without Eilish.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Chris Hemsworth and Billie Eilish Oscars selfie.

    Rumor about Billie Eilish joining Avengers, inspired by Chris Hemsworth selfie comment, in humorous text exchange.

    Chat message from Laura Grey says, “It’s just a picture, it doesn’t have to be weird.”

    Comment addressing Chris Hemsworth's regret over a selfie with Billie Eilish at the Oscars.

    Facebook comment on Chris Hemsworth's regretful Oscars selfie with Billie Eilish, labeled as a joke.

    Comment with text about Chris Hemsworth calling everyone "A friend from work.

    People Also Ask

    • How did Chris Hemsworth get his start in acting?

      Chris Hemsworth’s first acting job was in 2002, when he played King Arthur in two episodes of Guinevere Jones. He became a household name in Australia with his role on the soap Home and Away.. He headed to Hollywood to chase bigger dreams, landing the role of Captain Kirk’s father in J.J. Abrams’s 2009 movie Star Trek. His legacy as a Marvel star was sealed with his role as Thor.

    • How did Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky become a couple?

      Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky were first introduced to each other in 2010 through the ‘Avengers’ star's talent agent. They were officially married the very same year. The Hollywood power couple made their red carpet debut at the Opening Gala for the Resnick Pavilion at the Los Angeles Museum of Art.
    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He was obviously joking, but typical of social media to take everything far too seriously. People need to learn basic comprehension

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's with the BP trend of saying a couple "share" their children? It bugs me, makes it sound like the kids are objects. I share a meal, I share a bed. Please BP instead just say they have three children.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
