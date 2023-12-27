ADVERTISEMENT

A Minnesota woman is suing her dentist for an alleged dental marathon gone wrong, involving eight crowns, four root canals, and 20 fillings in a single session, which has left her disfigured.

Kathleen Wilson has alleged that a certain Dr. Kevin Molldrem, who has had a practice in Eden Prairie, downtown Minneapolis, since 2004, performed too many procedures in just one visit and falsified how much anesthesia he gave her.

In her civil suit filed Thursday (December 21) in Hennepin County District Court, located in Minneapolis, USA, Kathleen claimed that Kevin conducted no less than 32 procedures in a five-and-a-half-hour span in July 2020.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

Kathleen was subsequently left in pain, but more so, embarrassed, disfigured, and distressed. She also had to have multiple other appointments with other dentists to fix Kevin’s alleged mess, according to an affidavit obtained by the Star Tribune.

The upset woman went on to allege that Kevin overused anesthesia and faked her medical records to avoid liability.

Her lawsuit seeks at least $50,000 in damages and has already received the backing of an expert Florida dentist: Dr. Avrum Goldstein, as per the New York Post.

Image credits: Molldrem Family Dentistry

Avrum reportedly acknowledged that Kevin was correct in his diagnosis on July 7, 2020, that “virtually every tooth” in Kathleen’s mouth had decayed, but his treatment the following week was poor.

The dentist wrote in a report on November 14: “Katie required a slow, thoughtful, careful, and measured response to her disease.

“Trying to fill every hole in every tooth in her mouth in one visit is not only the antithesis of what was indicated, it is not humanely possible to achieve in an effective or constructive manner.”

Avrum further claimed Kevin’s attempt to restore all of Kathleen’s teeth in one visit did nothing to address her susceptibility to disease or the potential of losing her teeth, the Post reported.

Image credits: Molldrem Family Dentistry

The dentist defending Kathleen also argued that Kevin gave Kathleen too much anesthesia as he operated on his patient.

The established FDA recommendations for local anesthesia dosage during dental treatment are 3.2 mg/lb, with an absolute maximum of 500 mg per appointment, Decisions in Dentistry journal states.

The journal also explains that when using these values for the same hypothetical patient, the result is significantly different: a maximum of 13 cartridges of the local anesthetic drug (23.4 ml; 468 mg) may be administered.

However, Kevin allegedly nearly doubled that while operating on Kathleen three years ago, providing her with 960 milligrams.

Image credits: Periodontist Expert Witness – Avrum R. Goldstein

Kathleen eventually received proper treatment for the repair and replacement of many of her restorations in an “attempt to stabilize her mouth” from the University of Minnesota Dental School over several months in 2022, the lawsuit states, as per the Post.

Nevertheless, the totality of Kathleen’s teeth eventually needs to be removed or replaced with implants. Avrum reportedly said “All of the work that was done and all of the expense associated with it will have been for nothing.”

“This not only impacts the economics of her dental needs, it impacts the emotional trauma associated with extensive dental treatment,” the Florida dentist added.

Kevin was served with a summons on December 20.

