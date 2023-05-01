“The Audacity”: Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman’s Window Seat
A window seat, extra legroom, and similar amenities are often not free. That’s why some people get creative seeking something they desire without having to pay a penny.
New-York based TikToker Chelsea Zeferina discussed one of these people in a video that quickly went viral. The woman had booked a window seat for a redeye flight from San Francisco to New York, which, to her surprise, was already occupied by someone else when she boarded. It turned out, the passenger in the seat was hoping his trick would allow him to stay there. Scroll down to find the story in Chelsea’s own words.
Some passengers feel entitled to certain amenities for reasons only known to them
Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)
Chelsea turned to TikTok to shame the entitled man who tried to take the window seat that she paid for
Image credits: chelseazeferina
As someone who primarily travels by themselves, I have a lot of stories like this. But my favorite one is when I was flying a red-eye from San Francisco to New York, and I had booked a window seat so that I could sleep.
Image credits: chelseazeferina
I go to board the flight, it’s like 11 o’clock at night. I get to my row, and there is a man in my seat with his hoodie over his eyes, pretending to already be asleep. I tap my shoulder and I was like, “Excuse me, that’s my seat.”
Image credits: chelseazeferina
He looks up at me not sleeping. He was not sleeping. He looks up at me and he goes, “Oh, do you mind if I sit here? I’m supposed to be in the middle seat, but I don’t want to sit there.” And I was like, “Yes, I mind. It’s 11 o’clock at night. We’re flying a red-eye to New York. I booked that seat on purpose. That’s my seat.”
Image credits: chelseazeferina
And he gets all huffy and puffy, gets all of his stuff up and moves over to the middle seat. Mad the entire flight. The audacity to just sit there, pretend that you’re sleeping, and then get mad when I asked for my seat that I booked and paid for back. People are crazy.
Image credits: chelseazeferina
Image credits: chelseazeferina
Image credits: Hanson Lu (not the actual photo)
Chelsea’s video went viral and attracted over 780k views
@chelseazeferina #stitch with @destinyiriss the audacity #travelstory ♬ original sound – chelsea zeferina
First of all; You can always ask to switch seats. But the point is to *ask* first and to be prepared to get a no. Second; It really helps if you can switch in a way that upgrades the person you ask. If your party is split over seats with extra leg room and seats without, offer to switch the seat with extra leg room. Don't just expect other people to downgrade to cater to your wishes. Especially when it's because you were not prepared to pay for specific seats.
I have swapped a few times, but I think it was because I offered (my days of frequent flying are sadly a bit behind me) as there was a woman who was so scared of flying, I gladly swapped my window seat for her husband”s window seat. But if anyone asks me in the future, and it’s not a like-for-like swap, I love the suggestion of charging someone!
First of all; You can always ask to switch seats. But the point is to *ask* first and to be prepared to get a no. Second; It really helps if you can switch in a way that upgrades the person you ask. If your party is split over seats with extra leg room and seats without, offer to switch the seat with extra leg room. Don't just expect other people to downgrade to cater to your wishes. Especially when it's because you were not prepared to pay for specific seats.
I have swapped a few times, but I think it was because I offered (my days of frequent flying are sadly a bit behind me) as there was a woman who was so scared of flying, I gladly swapped my window seat for her husband”s window seat. But if anyone asks me in the future, and it’s not a like-for-like swap, I love the suggestion of charging someone!