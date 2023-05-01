“The Audacity”: Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman’s Window Seat

A window seat, extra legroom, and similar amenities are often not free. That’s why some people get creative seeking something they desire without having to pay a penny.

New-York based TikToker Chelsea Zeferina discussed one of these people in a video that quickly went viral. The woman had booked a window seat for a redeye flight from San Francisco to New York, which, to her surprise, was already occupied by someone else when she boarded. It turned out, the passenger in the seat was hoping his trick would allow him to stay there. Scroll down to find the story in Chelsea’s own words.

As someone who primarily travels by themselves, I have a lot of stories like this. But my favorite one is when I was flying a red-eye from San Francisco to New York, and I had booked a window seat so that I could sleep.

I go to board the flight, it’s like 11 o’clock at night. I get to my row, and there is a man in my seat with his hoodie over his eyes, pretending to already be asleep. I tap my shoulder and I was like, “Excuse me, that’s my seat.”

He looks up at me not sleeping. He was not sleeping. He looks up at me and he goes, “Oh, do you mind if I sit here? I’m supposed to be in the middle seat, but I don’t want to sit there.” And I was like, “Yes, I mind. It’s 11 o’clock at night. We’re flying a red-eye to New York. I booked that seat on purpose. That’s my seat.”

And he gets all huffy and puffy, gets all of his stuff up and moves over to the middle seat. Mad the entire flight. The audacity to just sit there, pretend that you’re sleeping, and then get mad when I asked for my seat that I booked and paid for back. People are crazy.

