Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Audacity”: Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman’s Window Seat
36points
Travel1 hour ago

“The Audacity”: Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman’s Window Seat

Miglė Miliūtė and
Justinas Keturka

A window seat, extra legroom, and similar amenities are often not free. That’s why some people get creative seeking something they desire without having to pay a penny.

New-York based TikToker Chelsea Zeferina discussed one of these people in a video that quickly went viral. The woman had booked a window seat for a redeye flight from San Francisco to New York, which, to her surprise, was already occupied by someone else when she boarded. It turned out, the passenger in the seat was hoping his trick would allow him to stay there. Scroll down to find the story in Chelsea’s own words.

Some passengers feel entitled to certain amenities for reasons only known to them

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual photo)

Chelsea turned to TikTok to shame the entitled man who tried to take the window seat that she paid for

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: chelseazeferina

As someone who primarily travels by themselves, I have a lot of stories like this. But my favorite one is when I was flying a red-eye from San Francisco to New York, and I had booked a window seat so that I could sleep.

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: chelseazeferina

I go to board the flight, it’s like 11 o’clock at night. I get to my row, and there is a man in my seat with his hoodie over his eyes, pretending to already be asleep. I tap my shoulder and I was like, “Excuse me, that’s my seat.”

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: chelseazeferina

He looks up at me not sleeping. He was not sleeping. He looks up at me and he goes, “Oh, do you mind if I sit here? I’m supposed to be in the middle seat, but I don’t want to sit there.” And I was like, “Yes, I mind. It’s 11 o’clock at night. We’re flying a red-eye to New York. I booked that seat on purpose. That’s my seat.”

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: chelseazeferina

And he gets all huffy and puffy, gets all of his stuff up and moves over to the middle seat. Mad the entire flight. The audacity to just sit there, pretend that you’re sleeping, and then get mad when I asked for my seat that I booked and paid for back. People are crazy.

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: chelseazeferina

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: chelseazeferina

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Image credits: Hanson Lu (not the actual photo)

Chelsea’s video went viral and attracted over 780k views

@chelseazeferina #stitch with @destinyiriss the audacity #travelstory ♬ original sound – chelsea zeferina

People shared their opinions in the comments

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Some discussed similar situations they’ve encountered with entitled passengers

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

"The Audacity": Man Pretends To Be Asleep On The Plane To Steal This Woman's Window Seat

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Joelle Jansen
Joelle Jansen
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First of all; You can always ask to switch seats. But the point is to *ask* first and to be prepared to get a no. Second; It really helps if you can switch in a way that upgrades the person you ask. If your party is split over seats with extra leg room and seats without, offer to switch the seat with extra leg room. Don't just expect other people to downgrade to cater to your wishes. Especially when it's because you were not prepared to pay for specific seats.

3
3points
reply
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have swapped a few times, but I think it was because I offered (my days of frequent flying are sadly a bit behind me) as there was a woman who was so scared of flying, I gladly swapped my window seat for her husband”s window seat. But if anyone asks me in the future, and it’s not a like-for-like swap, I love the suggestion of charging someone!

0
0points
reply
POST
Joelle Jansen
Joelle Jansen
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First of all; You can always ask to switch seats. But the point is to *ask* first and to be prepared to get a no. Second; It really helps if you can switch in a way that upgrades the person you ask. If your party is split over seats with extra leg room and seats without, offer to switch the seat with extra leg room. Don't just expect other people to downgrade to cater to your wishes. Especially when it's because you were not prepared to pay for specific seats.

3
3points
reply
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have swapped a few times, but I think it was because I offered (my days of frequent flying are sadly a bit behind me) as there was a woman who was so scared of flying, I gladly swapped my window seat for her husband”s window seat. But if anyone asks me in the future, and it’s not a like-for-like swap, I love the suggestion of charging someone!

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda