Woman Asks If It Was A Jerk Move To Back Out Of A ‘Romantic Getaway’ With Boyfriend After He Revealed He’d Invited His Buddy

Life can be rather hectic, and is there a better way to unwind from all the business than to go on a little pick-me-up vacay with your significant other?

Of course, unless your partner decides to have his mate tag along while reassuring you that he’ll “just sleep on the sofa” and “do his own thing,” as if it’s a very common practice to have a third wheel join what’s supposed to be your romantic getaway with your girlfriend.

The couple is soon heading to France for a “romantic getaway”

However – the woman discovers that her significant other has invited his buddy to join them

“AITA for refusing to go on vacation with my boyfriend because he invited his friend without telling me?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most honorable communities to ask its members whether she’s indeed wrong for backing out of her and her boyfriend’s romantic trip abroad after discovering that he planned on dragging his buddy there too. The post managed to garner 7K upvotes as well as 1.4K comments discussing the situation.

Now, each and every one of us has longed for some guidance at least once or twice. It’s not shameful; life is a complicated affair, and there are moments when you just don’t know what to do.

Some folks are fortunate to have family or peers who are willing to listen and offer some clarity on the situation; however, not everybody is keen on dumping their issues on those close to them – plus, discussing things in your inner circle can potentially result in some biased verdicts.

The point is, we all need a shoulder to cry (or, should I say, rant) on – it’s just that sometimes, that said shoulder is a several-million-member group on Reddit.

While nobody is protected from being attacked by the snarky comments of the infamous internet trolls, venting anonymously online is not too bad of an idea. Just think about it, you’re going full incognito, and no matter how minor or significant you think your problem is, you can still expect a fair judgment from most netizens.

Did you find yourself in a quarrel with your in-laws? Maybe you yelled at an entitled stranger? Or perhaps you’ve been wronged by your boyfriend, like the star of today’s article? No biggie, the Judge Judys of the world wide web will help you determine who’s, in fact, the jerk in your scenario.

She tells her boyfriend that she doesn’t feel comfortable with the idea, but gets branded as “manipulative”

The story itself is pretty straightforward. A couple had planned to go abroad for a few days for a “romantic” getaway. The two were excited to spend some quality time together and finally get a break from life; however, the woman soon discovered that her boyfriend had also invited his buddy to tag along under the pretext that “he’s always wanted to see France.” Such a shocker leaves our author totally flabbergasted, and she tries to get her partner to rethink his rather absurd, and may I add undiscussed, decision. It all turns into a nasty fight, and the woman gets called “manipulative” for refusing to go and making the man choose between her and his friend. The situation is not as cursed as many other dilemmas that get posted in the online community – however, it is all fairly odd. Why did the man keep such vital information from his partner? Why was his only solution to get a room with two beds or let his pal crash on the sofa instead of booking a separate room for him? And why does it all seem normal to him when he specifically called it a “romantic getaway”? We can only guess. The jokes, though, write themselves, and a couple of commenters did say that the guy should just go and enjoy the aforementioned romantic getaway alone with his bro, as it seems that’s exactly what he wants. Others also found an opportunity to banter about polyamory, but I digress. The majority, if not all, of the community members decided that the woman is not wrong for choosing to back out of the vacation, as let’s face it, nobody in their right mind would want to be romantic with their significant other with their mate snoring 5 feet away from them. It’s unfortunate because – get ready for a little fun fact break – a survey that was conducted by OnePoll determined that 42% of couples have found their lost spark after going on vacation together, and judging by how the two have been busy with work – it could’ve really benefited them. But after the man’s weird antics with his buddy, maybe it’s for the best, and the author should use her newfound free time wisely and reconsider her relationship altogether. What is your take on this story?