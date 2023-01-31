Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Service Dog Owner Goes To A Cafe, One Of The Customers Accuses Them Of ‘Faking’ Their Need For The Pooch
28points
Animals, Dogs

Service Dog Owner Goes To A Cafe, One Of The Customers Accuses Them Of ‘Faking’ Their Need For The Pooch

Jonas Grinevičius and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Some people are so downright mean that it boggles our minds how anyone wants to talk to them. Case in point, redditor u/JamboD393 shared how they had to deal with an incredibly nasty woman, who accused them of having a ‘fake’ service dog.

Now, the first thing you need to know is that there are different types of service dogs. Guide dogs for people who are blind are probably the type that most of you reading this know. However, there are also seizure alert dogs, diabetes alert dogs, companion dogs, and even mobility assistance dogs.

The redditor had their seizure alert dog with them when they went to a local cafe for lunch. It was there that a woman kept harassing them and their pooch. Eventually, the situation escalated to the point that the dog owner turned to the AITA online community for their opinion on what happened. Read on for the full story.

Bored Panda has reached out to u/JamboD393 via Reddit, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

There are different types of service dogs. However, not everyone is aware of this

Image source: Ralph (Ravi) Kayden (not the actual photo)

A person with epilepsy took their seizure alert dog to a cafe, but one of the customers accused them of ‘faking’ their condition

Image source: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image source: JamboD393

It’s a sad state of affairs that we live in a world where service dog owners have to defend and justify themselves for bringing their pets to places like cafes. And it’s not like a member of staff or a manager had a problem with the canine companion—it was one of the customers.

Things started off with the woman trying to distract the service dog. She then showed that she was oblivious to the existence of seizure alert dogs. Later on, she accused the dog owner of ‘faking’ their need for it so that they could “bring their pet everywhere.” Usually, the OP would brush situations like this off. However, this was the last straw, and they blew up, telling the woman to shut up. The manager then stepped in, got the nasty woman to sit down, and apologized to the redditor for what happened.

However, the OP still felt like they could have handled the situation better. This was what prompted them to ask the AITA subreddit for their advice. Most readers thought that they did nothing wrong and that they were justified in how they reacted.

According to the World Health Organization, there are around 50 million people with epilepsy worldwide. It’s one of the most common neurological diseases around the globe. Nearly 4/5 of people with epilepsy live in low and middle-income countries. Roughly 70% of all those suffering from epilepsy could live without seizures if they were diagnosed and treated properly.

The author of the post shared some more info about seizure alert dogs

Unfortunately, the reality is that in low-income countries, 3 out of every 4 people with epilepsy simply do not get the treatment that they need. Not only that, they also have to deal with discrimination.

In the United States alone, there were an estimated 3.4 million people with epilepsy in 2015. Around 150k new cases of the neurological disease are diagnosed in the country each year. Seizure alert dogs can help people with epilepsy live more independent lives. They can alert their owners of an imminent seizure ahead of time, giving them the opportunity to get to a safe place.

In the US, the Americans with Disabilities Act guarantees individuals with disabilities the right to have their service dogs with them in public spaces, buildings, and facilities. Many other countries have passed similar laws.

The vast majority of readers were on the dog owner’s side. Here’s what they had to say about the cafe drama

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Só whats wrong of having a trained pet ( and i really mean pet and not service animal ) in a restaurante, if it was jumping on the tables, or barking, te that would be annoying, but a well behaved dog, i don't see what the isue is, unless One is alérgic to it, and even só, there are better ways to react to it.

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Paulo - I am a dyed-in-the-wool dog person. I have had dogs in my life literally all my life - my parents had dogs when I was born, etc. I am the FIRST person who would want to take my dog everywhere with me, and you bet your heiny that my dog would be completely trained and obedient. The problem isn't necessarily the dog itself (although a dog in a restaurant presents a certain hygiene concern, regardless of its training) but the problem is OTHER PEOPLE. Other people would want to pet your dog. Other peoples' children would come over without your permission and harass your dog. Other people would want to throw your dog food. (And other people would bring THEIR dogs, and some of their dogs wouldn't be trained at all, and might attack/harass your dog.) Other people are a-holes. It's not always about a dog - a well-trained dog should be welcome anywhere, IMO, as long as the owner accepts responsibility for it - but other people aren't able to control themselves and keep their hands off.

Damon
Damon
Community Member
24 minutes ago

It’s hard to believe a redditor needs a service dog

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Perhaps you should get an "intelligence support dog". Or an "empathy support dog". After reading a comment like yours, I'm positive a dog would have more intelligence AND empathy than you do, so maybe it could alert you when you are about to speak a thought that you ought to keep to yourself.

