We got in touch with Liv to find out more about her creative process and what she enjoys most about creating comics. Making art can be tough sometimes, so we were curious to know what parts of the process Liv finds the most challenging and which parts she likes the most. Liv told us, "As someone who’s always worked on sudden bursts of inspiration, when I decided to do art full-time, I struggled with a lack of ideas. With time I’ve learned how to train myself to be relatively 'in the zone' for creating every day."

Liv enjoys drawing and seeing her ideas come to life in her favorite colors. That's what she loves most about creating.