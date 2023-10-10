ADVERTISEMENT

“Comiclicious” is a comic series created by a Belgrade-based artist, Liv. She draws witty and relatable cartoons inspired by everyday life situations, random thoughts, and anxiety, which she's "good friends with".

Ever since she was a kid, Liv loved drawing all sorts of things and funny comic strips. A few years ago, she decided to bring those ideas out of her head and turn them into webcomics that she shared on the internet. With just her finger and her phone as her trusty tools, she skillfully transforms her ideas into captivating and entertaining illustrations that resonate with a wide audience. Scroll down to join the fun!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | reddit.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Comic About Weekend Expectations vs. Reality Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

We got in touch with Liv to find out more about her creative process and what she enjoys most about creating comics. Making art can be tough sometimes, so we were curious to know what parts of the process Liv finds the most challenging and which parts she likes the most. Liv told us, "As someone who’s always worked on sudden bursts of inspiration, when I decided to do art full-time, I struggled with a lack of ideas. With time I’ve learned how to train myself to be relatively 'in the zone' for creating every day."

Liv enjoys drawing and seeing her ideas come to life in her favorite colors. That's what she loves most about creating.
#2

A Comic About Taking Pictures Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Comic About Self Care Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

"By sharing ideas with others, we're opening ourselves up and revealing our (sometimes) vulnerable side to the world. As a child, I was very shy, and as an adult, I still have a bit of that anxiety within me. I wish someone had come to me and said, 'Hey kid, don't worry; we're all insecure and scared. Be yourself so that even if you make a mistake, the world will not end, and you will learn from it.' I now want to be that person and show others through my drawings that this life and this human experience we all go through are universal things, and we are all much more similar than we think."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

A Comic About Cozy Time Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

A Comic About Living At Home vs. Living On Your Own Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Liv is not just a comic artist; she's also a student of physical chemistry. Even though these interests might seem different, Liv has a deep love for science that's as strong as her passion for art. "I have survived my school years by drawing little funny sketches about the problems we go through while studying. It has helped me find a bit of comedy in stress and deal with the pressure a bit better. One of my professors told me I can't be a scientist if I'm going to draw. I never agreed with her (scientists can be foolish as well). You are what you are, be it a scientist/artist, or a doctor/movie star, and nobody should have the right to make you choose. So here I am, being both and happily embracing it."
#6

A Comic About Buying Colorful Clothes Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Comic About Figuring Out An Outfit To Wear Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't wait for cold weather where I am! Come here hoodie that I've worn for 3 days straight!

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Liv revealed that she's a fan of horror manga and horror comics, especially the artist Junji Ito, whose stories have fascinated her. "He understands the deepest human fears very well, and that is what I love most about his stories. My style is very different, and my topics are on the opposite side of his, but his understanding of people keeps motivating me to slow down and think about life from a different perspective.

My style has been influenced by many webcomic creators, such as Hannah Hillam, Sarah Anderson, Poorly Drawn Lines, Cyanide and Happiness, Loading Artist, The Oatmeal, and many others."
#8

A Comic About A Sloth Making Bed Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

A Comic About Burning A Witch Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Comic About Getting Hooked By A Door Knob Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

A Comic About An Anti-Age Cream Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Comic About Getting Old Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
duesvolent90 avatar
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Heheh isn't it great? I didn't think people start cracking and popping until early 60s. Oh was I wrong...

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

A Comic About Hot Dog Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

A Comic About Paying Next Time Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

A Comic About Talking To People To Get Inspired Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A Comic About Scrolling Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Comic About Christmas Dinner Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Comic About Going To The Hairdresser Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

A Comic About The Purpose On This Planet Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A Comic About A Horse Choosing New Shoes Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

A Comic About Crazy Larry Bird Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

A Comic About Receiving A Compliment Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Comic About Grandma Monster Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
cypher5983 avatar
Parzivalofsadlygrove
Parzivalofsadlygrove
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hate it when my grandma turns out to be the unspeakable horror under the bed

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

A Comic About Positive Thoughts Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Comic About Wearing A Helmet Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

A Comic About Blessings Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

A Comic About Friday Night Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

A Comic About A Gorgeous Guy Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

A Comic About A Thief Being Captured Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

A Comic About Washing Machine's Surprise Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

A Comic About Coming Up With Random Ideas Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

A Comic About Broken Arm Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

A Comic About A Bored Rock Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I was a part of a mountain before I fell down here"

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

A Comic About Eating A Fruit Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

A Comic About Counting Sheep Shares stats

comiclicious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!