Funny And Quirky Comics By "Comiclicious" That Capture Daily Life Struggles
“Comiclicious” is a comic series created by a Belgrade-based artist, Liv. She draws witty and relatable cartoons inspired by everyday life situations, random thoughts, and anxiety, which she's "good friends with".
Ever since she was a kid, Liv loved drawing all sorts of things and funny comic strips. A few years ago, she decided to bring those ideas out of her head and turn them into webcomics that she shared on the internet. With just her finger and her phone as her trusty tools, she skillfully transforms her ideas into captivating and entertaining illustrations that resonate with a wide audience. Scroll down to join the fun!
We got in touch with Liv to find out more about her creative process and what she enjoys most about creating comics. Making art can be tough sometimes, so we were curious to know what parts of the process Liv finds the most challenging and which parts she likes the most. Liv told us, "As someone who’s always worked on sudden bursts of inspiration, when I decided to do art full-time, I struggled with a lack of ideas. With time I’ve learned how to train myself to be relatively 'in the zone' for creating every day."
Liv enjoys drawing and seeing her ideas come to life in her favorite colors. That's what she loves most about creating.
"By sharing ideas with others, we're opening ourselves up and revealing our (sometimes) vulnerable side to the world. As a child, I was very shy, and as an adult, I still have a bit of that anxiety within me. I wish someone had come to me and said, 'Hey kid, don't worry; we're all insecure and scared. Be yourself so that even if you make a mistake, the world will not end, and you will learn from it.' I now want to be that person and show others through my drawings that this life and this human experience we all go through are universal things, and we are all much more similar than we think."
Liv is not just a comic artist; she's also a student of physical chemistry. Even though these interests might seem different, Liv has a deep love for science that's as strong as her passion for art. "I have survived my school years by drawing little funny sketches about the problems we go through while studying. It has helped me find a bit of comedy in stress and deal with the pressure a bit better. One of my professors told me I can't be a scientist if I'm going to draw. I never agreed with her (scientists can be foolish as well). You are what you are, be it a scientist/artist, or a doctor/movie star, and nobody should have the right to make you choose. So here I am, being both and happily embracing it."
Liv revealed that she's a fan of horror manga and horror comics, especially the artist Junji Ito, whose stories have fascinated her. "He understands the deepest human fears very well, and that is what I love most about his stories. My style is very different, and my topics are on the opposite side of his, but his understanding of people keeps motivating me to slow down and think about life from a different perspective.
My style has been influenced by many webcomic creators, such as Hannah Hillam, Sarah Anderson, Poorly Drawn Lines, Cyanide and Happiness, Loading Artist, The Oatmeal, and many others."
