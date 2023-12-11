Employee Sees Boss Hooking Up With An Intern At The Christmas Party, Asks The Internet For Advice
Office romance and hookups are generally a recipe for disaster, don’t let The Office fool you. But this doesn’t stop a whole host of people thinking that it will actually end up working out for them.
One employee stumbled across their boss and an intern hooking up at an office party, so they asked the internet for advice. Netizens shared their suggestions and similar stories of holiday party antics. We reached out to PuzzBat9019 via Reddit and will update the post when they get back to us.
Coming across a workplace hookup can be both mortifying and puzzling
Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk / pexels (not the actual photo)
One worker saw their boss and an intern up to no good at a company Christmas party
Image credits: Alina Ananko / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Loc Dang / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: PuzzBat9019