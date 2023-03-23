21 Winning Images Of The British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023
Wildlife photography is granting us the possibility to peek into intimate moments of nature. This time, we invite you to emerge into British wildlife through the lens of this year's winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023.
A 28-year-old Charlie Page was nominated as an overall winner for his image of a fox moving through woodland, winning him a grand prize of £5,000. There was a total of 10 categories in the competition, and Charlie submitted his to Urban Wildlife. 9 others were: Animal Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Black and White, Botanical Britain, Coast and Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Wild Woods, and Youth.
So without further ado, we invite you to meet this year's category winners and runner-ups.
Animal Behaviour: Winner – “Hitching A Lift” By James Roddie
Common toad. Cromarty, Scotland.
Animal Portraits: Winner – “Sleeping With Dandelions” By Lewis Newman
Red fox. London, England.
Urban Wildlife: Overall Winner - “A Look To The Future” By Charlie Page
Red fox. Lee Valley Park.
"I knew this area was reliable for foxes, and I wanted a shot with the industrial backdrop. One day when setting up my camera with a remote shutter release, a fox approached from my left. Hesitant about what to do, I stayed still, and surprisingly the fox stopped right in my frame. I took the shot but was confused why it had come so close. In hindsight, this encounter probably tells the story more than the photo itself. Wildlife has become used to us encroaching on them. I think the felled tree and longing look on the fox’s face portray this tragedy perfectly. I hope that all wildlife photography doesn’t look like this in years to come."
Animal Portraits: Runner-Up – “Willughby’s Leafcutter Bee” By Ed Phillips
Willughby’s leaf cutter bee. Staffordshire, England.
Habitat: Runner-Up - “Looking At You” By Peter Bartholomew
Mountain hare. Cairngorms, Scotland.
Black & White: Runner-Up - “Soaring” By Paula Cooper
Gannet. Bass Rock, Scotland.
Coast & Marine: Winner - “Welcome To The Zoo(Plankton)” By Henley Spiers
Jellyfish. Shetland, Scotland.
Hidden Britain: Winner - “Honey Bee Flight Trail” By John Waters
Western honey bee. Bristol, England.
Botanical Britain: Winner - “A Poet’s Lunch” By Matt Doogue
Sundew. Sevilla Forest, Scotland.
Black & White: Winner - “Great Mell Fell” By Matthew Turner
Lake District, England.
Habitat: Winner - “Stag By The Loch Side” By Neil Mcintyre
Red deer. Western Highlands, Scotland.
Hidden Britain: Runner-Up - “Metallic Jumping Spider In Moss” By Will Atkins
Jumping spider. Dorset, England.
Urban Wildlife: Runner-Up - “Helter Skelter” By Matthew Cattell
Starling. Brighton, England.
Wild Woods: Winner - “Mystical Forest” By Philip Selby
Beech. Oxfordshire, England.
Wild Woods: Runner-Up - “Forest Dawn” By Graham Niven
Caledonian pine forest. Abernethy, Scotland.
Animal Behaviour: Runner-Up – “Pike Courtship” By Robert Cuss
Northern pike. Leicestershire, England.
Rspb Young British Wildlife Photographer Of The Year: - “Branching Out ” By Billy Evans-Freke
Tawny owl. East Sussex, England.
"I was sitting outside when I heard some blackbirds going mental in the woodland next to my house. I went in to have a look, as I knew that meant there was a tawny owl out and about. Whilst searching for this elusive owl, however, I heard a high-pitched squeak. My heart leaped into action as I knew that this meant that somewhere nearby was a tawny owlet! After ten minutes or so, I got closer to the owlet but still hadn’t spotted it. Then I suddenly caught a white ball of fluff in the corner of my eye. I maneuvered myself into a better position so that I had a nicer background and started taking shots."
Rspb 12-14 Years: Winner - “What's Over There?” By Felix Walker-Nix
Brown hare. Winchester, England.
Botanical Britain: Runner-Up - “Snow Globe” By Geraint Radford
Moss sporophyte. Swansea, Wales.
Coast & Marine: Runner-Up - “Alien Bobtail” By Kirsty Andrews
Bobtail squid. Devon, England.
Rspb 11 And Under - “Vine Wevill” By Wilbur King
Black vine weevil. Devon, England.