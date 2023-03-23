Wildlife photography is granting us the possibility to peek into intimate moments of nature. This time, we invite you to emerge into British wildlife through the lens of this year's winners of the British Wildlife Photography Awards 2023.

A 28-year-old Charlie Page was nominated as an overall winner for his image of a fox moving through woodland, winning him a grand prize of £5,000. There was a total of 10 categories in the competition, and Charlie submitted his to Urban Wildlife. 9 others were: Animal Behaviour, Animal Portraits, Black and White, Botanical Britain, Coast and Marine, Habitat, Hidden Britain, Wild Woods, and Youth.

So without further ado, we invite you to meet this year's category winners and runner-ups.

