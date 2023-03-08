The winners of the annual Travel Photographer of the Year contest have been released. Out of the 20,000 submissions, the snapshots of one of the world’s last two remaining Northern White rhinos bagged the top price.

Captured by Matjaz Krivic, judges were amazed at how he was able to tell the sad story of the animals’ existence as they try to survive and hopefully revive their species from near extinction. “Kenya tells this sad story beautifully and sensitively. The images are tender and intimate,” the judges of the competition stated.

Krivic is a documentary photographer with over 25 years of experience in traveling around the world and capturing different stories of people and places. He is currently immersed in showing environmental issues and advocating for a better future.

The set of winning photos was not his first entry to the contest. According to Travel Photographer of the Year, the artist has entered every year since it was established in 2003.

