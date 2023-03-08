The winners of the annual Travel Photographer of the Year contest have been released. Out of the 20,000 submissions, the snapshots of one of the world’s last two remaining Northern White rhinos bagged the top price.

Captured by Matjaz Krivic, judges were amazed at how he was able to tell the sad story of the animals’ existence as they try to survive and hopefully revive their species from near extinction. “Kenya tells this sad story beautifully and sensitively. The images are tender and intimate,” the judges of the competition stated.

Krivic is a documentary photographer with over 25 years of experience in traveling around the world and capturing different stories of people and places. He is currently immersed in showing environmental issues and advocating for a better future.

The set of winning photos was not his first entry to the contest. According to Travel Photographer of the Year, the artist has entered every year since it was established in 2003.

More info: tpoty.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Nanyuki, Kenya:

Najin 33 one of the last two Northern White rhinos left in the world resting under a hot afternoon sun with her friend and caretaker Zachary Mutai in Ol Pejeta Conservancy. The northern white rhino is all but extinct. The two last males died several years ago. The two females are still with us, but too feeble to bear babies. In an Italian lab, their eggs are now artificially fertilized by sperm from the late males, and kept at minus 196 celsius, in hopes that surrogate rhinos from another sub species can carry the northern white back from the brink.

tpoty 2022 Report

12points
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thats so sad :( Im glad the rhino has a friend

1
1point
reply
#2

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Scott Portelli, Australia

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Scott Portelli, Australia

Antarctica: Adelie penguin chicks find refuge in an intricate tunnel system calved into nearby icebergs. Using these passageways to avoid predators, they group together for safety. Leopard seals patrol the surrounding waters, while skuas survey the vulnerable chicks from above.

tpoty 2022 Report

10points
POST
#3

Winner, Best Single Image In A Deserts To Rainforests Portfolio: John Seager, UK

Winner, Best Single Image In A Deserts To Rainforests Portfolio: John Seager, UK

Salar de Arizaro, Puna de Argentina, Argentina: ‘El Cono Arita’, a spectacular geological formation where erosion has shaped an almost perfect cone that seems to be lost in a vast desert of the Salar de Arizaro. Using a drone, I was able to capture the magnificent shadow of Arita on this beautiful, cloudless evening.

tpoty 2022 Report

8points
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woah it looks manmade! So cool it isnt

1
1point
reply
#4

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

On the Barents Sea, somewhere above the Arctic Circle, Svalbard, Northern Norway: A Polar bear studies a slight movement of my camera.

tpoty 2022 Report

8points
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did they take this photo 0-0 a drone? I doubt they got close enough to take the pic lol

1
1point
reply
#5

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Yaron Schmid, USA

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Yaron Schmid, USA

Samburu, Kenya: A group of endangered Grevy's zebras.

tpoty 2022 Report

7points
POST
Ian Lee
Ian Lee
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im always surprised it’s black with white stripes and not the other way around

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Xianghe Liu, China

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Xianghe Liu, China

Shaoyang City, Hunan Province, China: The wonderful moment when a Mountain Bulbul picks wild berries.

tpoty 2022 Report

7points
POST
#7

Cultures, Highly Commended: Athanasios Maloukos, Greece

Cultures, Highly Commended: Athanasios Maloukos, Greece

Canosa di Puglia, Italy: La Desolata, is one of the most poignant processions in the Christian world during Holy Week, in the village of Canosa di Puglia, Italy.

tpoty 2022 Report

7points
POST
#8

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Jason Edwards, Australia

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Jason Edwards, Australia

Tres Chimbadas Oxbow Lake, Tambopata National Reserve, Peru: A Black-skinned Parrot Snake draping its elongated body over a branch above an oxbow lake. I always take the time to search trees overhanging rivers and lakes, as wildlife use these transition zones to hunt and rest.

tpoty 2022 Report

6points
POST
#9

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

El Paso, La Palma, Spain: As the new vent opened lava found new ways down the mountain, destroying new houses in the neighborhood of El Paso on November 30th. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma Island is the island's longest-running volcano eruption. Huge rivers of lava and enormous amounts of continuously falling volcanic ash have transformed this Spanish holiday paradise. 7000 people have been evacuated; more than 1700 buildings were destroyed by the volcano. Strong earthquakes and permanent tremors were traumatizing the local population.

tpoty 2022 Report

6points
POST
#10

Water, Commended: Weizhong Deng, Singapore

Water, Commended: Weizhong Deng, Singapore

Isa city, Kagoshima, Japan: On this day, temperatures dipped below freezing point. I was initially disappointed to see the entire Sogi-No-Taki Waterfall covered with a thick mist upon arriving before dawn. I decided to try my luck and waited. Fortunately, when the sun rose, it lit up the falls beautifully and cleared away some of the mist.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#11

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Yaron Schmid, USA

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Special Mention: Yaron Schmid, USA

Stratford, Connecticut, USA: Capturing a snowy owl in the snow was a dream shot for me, and after multiple failed attempts, I finally managed to capture one. After watching her for a few hours from a safe distance, she finally flew into the snowstorm leaving me
with a personal favourite shot.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#12

Winner: Best Single Image In A Green Planet, Blue Planet Portfolio: Panos Laskarakis, Greece

Winner: Best Single Image In A Green Planet, Blue Planet Portfolio: Panos Laskarakis, Greece

Okavango Delta, Botswana: A large male lion peers through the remains of a buffalo killed the day before.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#13

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention: Artur Stankiewicz, Poland

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention: Artur Stankiewicz, Poland

Northern Serengeti/Tanzania: Dramatic wildebeest crossing of the Mara river in northern Serengeti. The vast number of animals raised massive dust clouds as they crossed.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#14

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana: A lone Burchell's Zebra crosses the dry Makgadikgadi salt pans.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#15

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe: An African elephant among the herd.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#16

Winner, The Art Of Monochrome, Roie Galitz, Israel

Winner, The Art Of Monochrome, Roie Galitz, Israel

Kennedybukta, Svalbard, Norway: Not everything is great in the polar bear realm. This starving polar bear mother and her two young cubs hadn’t eaten anything in a long time, since the ice melted sooner than before. Due to the extreme starvation, the mother's milk has dried out long ago and two days after this photo was taken,we heard reports that both cubs died. This image is a testimony of climate change's impact.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#17

Winner, The Art Of Monochrome, Roie Galitz, Israel

Winner, The Art Of Monochrome, Roie Galitz, Israel

Dickson Fjorden, Svalbard, Norway: Arctic Foxes are the ultimate survivors of the high Arctic. They don't have the body mass of the polar bears or the walruses, so they must put their trust in the most insulating fur in the animal kingdom. This curious fox was interested in my camera. In his eyes' reflection, you can actually see me and the snowmobiles of the expedition I was leading.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#18

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Tacande, La Palma, Spain: Footage of a ravaged mountainside with a single tree withstanding the lava flow. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma Island is the island's longest-running volcano eruption. Huge rivers of lava and enormous amounts of continuously falling volcanic ash have transformed this Spanish holiday paradise. 7000 people have been evacuated; more than 1700 buildings were destroyed by the volcano. Strong earthquakes and permanent tremors were traumatizing the local population.

tpoty 2022 Report

5points
POST
#19

Deserts To Rainforests, Commended: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Deserts To Rainforests, Commended: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Šardice, Jižní Morava, Czech Republic: Early morning light paints the waves of the so-called Moravian Tuscany in South Moravia. I am fascinated by the minimalist elements and shapes created by humans and nature together in this landscape.

tpoty 2022 Report

4points
POST
#20

Deserts To Rainforests, Winner: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Deserts To Rainforests, Winner: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Sesriem, Namib desert, Namibia: Curves of the Namib desert. The photo series was created in Namibia in the Namib desert using a helicopter. During the flight I tried to capture the unusual shapes created by the sun, light and shadow, along with the sand dunes.

tpoty 2022 Report

4points
POST
#21

Cultures, Highly Commended: Athanasios Maloukos, Greece

Cultures, Highly Commended: Athanasios Maloukos, Greece

Canosa di Puglia, Italy: The Procession of the Sorrow goes far and beyond tradition and folklore. It is an expression of faith and religious devotion celebrating the incomparable feeling that exists between a mother and her child. The procession lasts for several hours, while the grieving hymn reverberates through the streets of the small town.

tpoty 2022 Report

4points
POST
#22

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

El Paso, La Palma, Spain: An abandoned horse searches for food in an evacuated village below the volcano. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma Island is the island's longest-running volcano eruption. Huge rivers of lava and enormous amounts of continuously falling volcanic ash have transformed this Spanish holiday paradise. 7000 people have been evacuated; more than 1700 buildings were destroyed by the volcano. Strong earthquakes and permanent tremors were traumatizing the local population.

tpoty 2022 Report

4points
POST
#23

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Overall Winner: Travel Photographer Of The Year 2022: Matjaz Krivic, Slovenia

Cumbre Vieja volcano, Tacande, La Palma, Spain: An aerial view of the Cumbre Vieja volcano with several active volcano vents in an ash-covered forest. On November 28th a new vent opened on the east side of volcano, destroying many new houses on its way towards the sea. Lava has reached the Atlantic at two places, falling off cliffs into the ocean making the island bigger for around 48 hectares.

tpoty 2022 Report

4points
POST
#24

Water, Winner: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Water, Winner: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Marsa Alam, Egypt: Mobius loop underwater. Most wave photographs are taken above water from a shore. This image was taken on a scuba dive during the storm. The picture does not fit ordinary underwater photography because it investigates the surface and not the deep of the sea. This is the view normally seen by underwater creatures who are curious about the world beyond their natural environment just as humans are curious
about the world under the surface.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#25

Deserts To Rainforests, Special Mention: Kazuaki Koseki, Japan

Deserts To Rainforests, Special Mention: Kazuaki Koseki, Japan

Mount Zao, Yamagata, Japan.A rare Lenticular cloud – said to be the sign of bad weather – looms over the ‘snow monsters’, the snow-covered trees - on Mount Zao as night approaches.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#26

Deserts To Rainforests, Highly Commended: Stephan Fürnrohr, Germany

Deserts To Rainforests, Highly Commended: Stephan Fürnrohr, Germany

West Greenland / Disko Bay Area Greenland: Year after year the same natural spectacle takes place on the Greenland Icecap. As the summer approaches, large meltwater lakes appear at the edge of the icet, which are drained towards the sea by a network of streams, rivers and crevasses. The water filters all spectral colours from daylight until only blue tones remain, which are scattered and reflected on the icy bottom of the lakes. All photos were taken from within a small plane.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#27

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Iceland: Glacial rivers become visible only when you are high up in the sky. They're called 'braided river systems, as they often resemble an intricate jumble of patterns, intertwining in an almost inexplicable fashion and colours.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#28

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Iceland: Glacial rivers become visible only when you are high up in the sky. They're called 'braided river systems, as they often resemble an intricate jumble of patterns, intertwining in an almost inexplicable fashion and colours.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#29

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Runner-Up: Laura Storm, UK

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Runner-Up: Laura Storm, UK

Bonaire, Leeward Antilles, Caribbean Sea: Coexisting among this bright, yellow star coral is a Peppermint goby. It sits out the day adorning the top of its favoured coral head, a tiny jewel on a crown composed of millions of individual animal polyps.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#30

Cultures, Special Mention: Michael Runkel, Germany

Cultures, Special Mention: Michael Runkel, Germany

An unnamed shabono village of the Yanomani people in southern Venezuela: Young Yanomami children form a circle in the middle of their shabono, a traditional communal housing. The Yanomanis are indigenous people who live in some 250-300 villages in the Amazon rainforest along the border between Venezuela and Brazil.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#31

Cultures, Special Mention: Katy Gomez Catalina, Spain

Cultures, Special Mention: Katy Gomez Catalina, Spain

Southeast Cameroon: A diminutive, graceful figure appears from the jungle, a faint accent of colour in a vanishing world. For thousands of years Baka pygmies have lived in harmony with magnificent jungles in southeast Cameroon, but within a generation much of their unique lifestyle will be gone forever due to deforestation and industrial interests, the policies of sedentarization and preservation of protected areas that has forced them to abandon their traditional life.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#32

Cultures, Commended: Nicolas Castermans, France

Cultures, Commended: Nicolas Castermans, France

Ausangate, Peru: When the sun rises on Pacha Mama and reveals in its light those who live there in harmony, peacefully.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#33

Runner-Up, Young Travel Photographer Of The Year 14 And Under: Rohan Shah (Age 14) - Kenya

Runner-Up, Young Travel Photographer Of The Year 14 And Under: Rohan Shah (Age 14) - Kenya

Maasai Mara, Kenya: One ox-pecker guards its nest, embedded cleverly in the tree, as the other gets ready to fly off in search for food.

tpoty 2022 Report

3points
POST
#34

Smart Shot: Itravelled, Commended: Kazi Mushfiq Hossain, Bangladesh

Smart Shot: Itravelled, Commended: Kazi Mushfiq Hossain, Bangladesh

Mecca, Saudi Arabia: Pilgrims touching the door of the Holy Kaaba, Bab ar-Rahmah, which is called the Door of Mercy, in order to seek forgiveness and pray for what they wish for. Kaaba is located near the centre of the Great Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, and is considered by Muslims everywhere to be the most sacred spot on Earth.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#35

Smart Shot: Itravelled, Highly Commended: Dimitar Karanikolov, Bulgaria/UK

Smart Shot: Itravelled, Highly Commended: Dimitar Karanikolov, Bulgaria/UK

Vik, Iceland: I traveled to Iceland in July 2021. As Iceland to me is the most otherworldly-looking place on the planet I bought a special prop with me - an astronaut costume and helmet. The Vik beach looks like a scene straight from ‘Interstellar’ and I asked a friend to put on the costume and we started walking as all the other tourists around started smiling and taking pictures of him. I did many shots with pro cameras at this spot, but this iPhone photo is my favorite.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#36

Water, Highly Commended: Romain Miot, France

Water, Highly Commended: Romain Miot, France

Oualata, Mauritania: I met this salt caravan after a four-day expedition into the middle of the Sahara desert. No roads lead to this place, so we navigated by compass. Hundreds of dromedaries and their masters were present on this desert plain where nothing lives. Two wells had been dug to water the camels before they left for Mali, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso to sell the salt. When I returned from the trip I realised that this image of a camel owner ordering the dromedaries looked like a conductor with an orchestra.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#37

Water, Runner-Up: Jochen Bongaerts, Belgium

Water, Runner-Up: Jochen Bongaerts, Belgium

Brekkuskógur, Iceland: An aerial view of Bruarfoss, often called Iceland’s bluest
waterfall, showing the flow of glacial water through the river.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#38

Mark Of Mankind, Commended: Dimitar Karanikolov, Bulgaria/UK

Mark Of Mankind, Commended: Dimitar Karanikolov, Bulgaria/UK

Tsarevo, Bulgaria: This is a photo of unfinished development on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, called Costa del Croco. Its construction started in 2007 and was abandoned several years later. The complex consists of 18 buildings occupying 23,000m2 of land.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#39

Deserts To Rainforests, Commended: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Deserts To Rainforests, Commended: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Šardice, Jižní Morava, Czech Republic: Early morning light paints the waves of the so-called Moravian Tuscany in South Moravia. I am fascinated by the minimalist elements and shapes created by humans and nature together in this landscape.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#40

Deserts To Rainforests, Highly Commended: Stephan Fürnrohr, Germany

Deserts To Rainforests, Highly Commended: Stephan Fürnrohr, Germany

West Greenland / Disko Bay Area Greenland: Year after year the same natural spectacle takes place on the Greenland Icecap. As the summer approaches, large meltwater lakes appear at the edge of the icet, which are drained towards the sea by a network of streams, rivers and crevasses. The water filters all spectral colours from daylight until only blue tones remain, which are scattered and reflected on the icy bottom of the lakes. All photos were taken from within a small plane.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#41

Deserts To Rainforests, Winner: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Deserts To Rainforests, Winner: Jaroslav Hora, Czech Republic

Sesriem, Namib desert, Namibia: Curves of the Namib desert. The photo series was created in Namibia in the Namib desert using a helicopter. During the flight I tried to capture the unusual shapes created by the sun, light and shadow, along with the sand dunes.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#42

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Runner-Up: Kazuaki Koseki, Japan

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Runner-Up: Kazuaki Koseki, Japan

Yamagata, Japan: Fallen trees becomes nurseries for living things, such as fireflies, and the richness of the forest circulates through repeated regeneration. This image was taken with 10 multiple exposures inside the camera.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#43

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Winner: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Winner: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Marsa Alam, Egypt: In this series, you will meet ‘new inhabitants’ of the underwater world, be they animals or eerie creatures. Dive in and enjoy! It's hard to catch a rabbit, especially if it is underwater. This modern rabbit is now so advanced that it does not need any food — unlike our land rabbits. The best feature is that it also barely ages and stays in shape for a very long time, so you will have all the time in the world to admire its ‘beauty’. Human replaces endangered species with a more advanced one — the plastic-made species are now ruling the underwater world.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#44

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Winner: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Winner: Alexej Sachov, Germany

Marsa Alam, Egypt: In this series, you will meet ‘new inhabitants’ of the underwater world, be they animals or eerie creatures. Dive in and enjoy! It's hard to catch a rabbit, especially if it is underwater. This modern rabbit is now so advanced that it does not need any food — unlike our land rabbits. The best feature is that it also barely ages and stays in shape for a very long time, so you will have all the time in the world to admire its ‘beauty’. Human replaces endangered species with a more advanced one — the plastic-made species are now ruling the underwater world.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#45

Cultures, Special Mention: Nicolas Castermans, France

Cultures, Special Mention: Nicolas Castermans, France

Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Colombia: The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is the highest coastal mountain range in the world. It is located in northern Colombia, on the shores of the Caribbean Sea, and is still inhabited by four indigenous communities, direct descendants of the Tayronas. They are: the Kogis, the Wiwas, the Arhuacos and the Kankuamos. I was there on an exploration to develop a documentary project about the people of the region, the Kogis especially, who mostly live in the low lands of the mountain range, in a pristine jungle environment. These morning scenes, for a brief moment, gave me a glimpse of what the beginning of civilization was. Dressed of white in these sublime atmospheres, these Kogis left me with an impression of true harmony with nature, and with an idyllic image of their people and lifestyle.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

Cultures, Special Mention: Marina Spironetti, Italy

Cultures, Special Mention: Marina Spironetti, Italy

Desulo, Sardinia, Italy: Daniela wears her grandmother's traditional costume, which she received as a gift from her. Historically isolated and with little contact with the outside world, the small town of Desulo has managed to preserve the originality of its costume, which is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive in Sardinia. Until the early 1980s, it was not uncommon to see it worn on a daily basis.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#47

Cultures, Runner-Up: Alain Schroeder, Belgium

Cultures, Runner-Up: Alain Schroeder, Belgium

Thailand, Surin: After too many hard blows, this young fighter, is scared and does not want to continue. He sits in the corner as he receives the count from the referee ending the fight. In Isan (Thailand), kids are enrolled in Muay Thai training camps (the traditional martial art that is the country’s national sport) as early as 5, and can be competing by 6-7 years old. Betting is fierce and the pressure on the children is palpable. Few will become champions, but for poor kids, with limited options, Muay Thai is a way to meet the cultural expectation of helping their families and a chance at a better life.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#48

Cultures, Winner: Magdaléna Straková, Czech Republic

Cultures, Winner: Magdaléna Straková, Czech Republic

Oostduinkerke, Belgium: Only a handful of true horse fishermen are left in the world, keeping the rare Flemish tradition alive. They use large and calm Belgian draft horses, and in the low tide look for shrimps together. Nowadays, they became a major tourist attraction, attracting large crowds each time they set out to fish.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#49

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention: Quim Fàbregas Elias, Spain

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention: Quim Fàbregas Elias, Spain

Pongo-Songo, Republic of Cameroon: Chimpanzees in Cameroon are under constant threat from poaching for bush meat, by deforestation and by trafficking in the babies. Pongo-Songo island is a sanctuary on the Sanaga river, managed by Papaye, France, where rescued injured and orphaned chimpanzees are able to roam freely and safely in their natural habitat.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#50

The Art Of Monochrome, Highly Commended: Trevor Cole, Ireland

The Art Of Monochrome, Highly Commended: Trevor Cole, Ireland

Dus, Omo Valley, Ethiopia: A young Kara tribes boy herding his goats in the early morning in Dus which is in a remote area of the Omo on the banks of the river. The people of the Ilemi triangle (South Sudan, Omo Valley Ethiopia and Turkana, Kenya) are predominantly pastoralists. Cattle, sheep and camels are integral to their lives and their cultural traits are a reflection of this.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#51

The Art Of Monochrome, Highly Commended: Trevor Cole, Ireland

The Art Of Monochrome, Highly Commended: Trevor Cole, Ireland

Dus, Omo Valley, Ethiopia: A young shepherd with a baby goat in his care tends to his flock. The people of the Ilemi triangle (South Sudan, Omo Valley Ethiopia, and Turkana, Kenya) are predominantly pastoralists. Cattle, sheep, and camels are integral to their lives and their cultural traits are a reflection of this.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#52

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

The Art Of Monochrome, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

Kunene Sand Sea, Northern Namibia: Oryx crossing the vast Kunene Sand Sea.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#53

Winner, The Art Of Monochrome, Roie Galitz, Israel

Winner, The Art Of Monochrome, Roie Galitz, Israel

Van Mijenfjorden, Svalbard, Norway: White Wedding. Polar bear courtship is very rare, as they usually mate once every three years. During this honeymoon, a blizzard and a whiteout made it very difficult for humans, but the polar bear couple didn’t seem to care.

tpoty 2022 Report

2points
POST
#54

Mark Of Mankind, Runner-Up: Johnny Haglund, Norway

Mark Of Mankind, Runner-Up: Johnny Haglund, Norway

Murmansk, Russia: Murmansk is the world’s biggest city north of the Polar Circle. A chimney rises above the smog, just on the outskirts of the city, as the cold weather creates frost on the trees.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#55

Creative Travel, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

Creative Travel, Runner-Up: Dana Allen, USA

Makgadikgadi Pans, Botswana: A flamboyance of flamingos dances across the flooded Makgadikgadi salt pans, Botswana.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Creative Travel, Winner: Lorenz Berna, Italy

Creative Travel, Winner: Lorenz Berna, Italy

Bangkok, Thailand: I took this image with the intention of conveying the theory of reincarnation in Buddhist philosophy, the shadows of the other monks who were walking out of shot representing past lifetimes of refinement towards final enlightenment. I used a slow exposure time to give a sense of impermanence and movement.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#57

Deserts To Rainforests, Special Mention: Scott Portelli, Australia

Deserts To Rainforests, Special Mention: Scott Portelli, Australia

Vatnajokull National Park, Skaftafell Iceland: The rivers and glacial run off intertwine to create intricate patterns across the waterways in iceland's Vatnajokull National Park. A phenomenon that occurs in only a few places in the world. Iceland. Fractal patterns stretching outward across the glacial rivers growing and disappearing with the changing seasons. The only way to really appreciate the diverse landscape and unique patterns is from 3000 feet above in a small plane.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#58

Deserts To Rainforests, Special Mention: Alex Cao, Vietnam

Deserts To Rainforests, Special Mention: Alex Cao, Vietnam

Quang Ngai, Vietnam: Bau Cau Cai is the ‘green lunch’ of the key industrial economic zone of Vietnam. White- flowered mangroves have been planted in the natural breakwater to strengthen resilience to the impact of climate change for vulnerable communities along the country’s coast.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#59

Deserts To Rainforests, Highly Commended: Stephan Fürnrohr, Germany

Deserts To Rainforests, Highly Commended: Stephan Fürnrohr, Germany

West Greenland / Disko Bay Area Greenland: Year after year the same natural spectacle takes place on the Greenland Icecap. As the summer approaches, large meltwater lakes appear at the edge of the icet, which are drained towards the sea by a network of streams, rivers and crevasses. The water filters all spectral colours from daylight until only blue tones remain, which are scattered and reflected on the icy bottom of the lakes. All photos were taken from within a small plane.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#60

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Iceland: Glacial rivers become visible only when you are high up in the sky. They're called 'braided river systems, as they often resemble an intricate jumble of patterns, intertwining in an almost inexplicable fashion and colours.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#61

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Deserts To Rainforests, Runner-Up: Marek Biegalski, Poland

Iceland: Glacial rivers become visible only when you are high up in the sky. They're called 'braided river systems, as they often resemble an intricate jumble of patterns, intertwining in an almost inexplicable fashion and colours.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#62

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Commended: Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Commended: Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Sai Kung, New Territories, Hong Kong: A colourful Kidney Garden Spider travelling through branches, leaving behind traces of spider silk. The yellow plant with the green background correlates well with the colour of the spider itself.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#63

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Commended: Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Commended: Ngar Shun Victor Wong, Hong Kong

Tuen Mun, New Territories, Hong Kong: Two Common Bluetail Damselflies held on the same plant for about 45 seconds. After a short rest, they then flew away looking for their partners during this busy season of mating.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#64

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Runner-Up: Laura Storm, UK

Green Planet, Blue Planet, Runner-Up: Laura Storm, UK

Bonaire, Leeward Antilles, Caribbean Sea: Finding fresh ways to bring to life intricate detail on a reef is something I love doing. This is a Supermacro view of Brain coral, showing a colony of genetically identical polyps. A defunct tube worm hole provides a secure dwelling for a resident Secretary blenny, measuring around 2cm long. The entire coral head may be a few hundred years old.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#65

Cultures, Special Mention: Frank Lynch, Ireland

Cultures, Special Mention: Frank Lynch, Ireland

Jerusalem, Israel: A blind man at the door of the Ethiopian Chapel, Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Jerusalem. Easter is the most religious and spiritual holiday in the Christian calendar. It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem, and his resurrection. Orthodox and Catholic Christians focus their celebrations on Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, where they have marked crucifixion, burial and resurrection of Jesus since the fourth century.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Cultures, Special Mention: Johnny Haglund, Norway

Cultures, Special Mention: Johnny Haglund, Norway

Karni Mata Temple, Rajasthan, India: In Karni Mata Temple the black rat is worshipped. And the temple has around 25 000 of them. It is believed that when a person from the Charan- kaste dies, he or she will be reborn as a rat. The rats were actually humans in their previous life; therefore, people treat them with love. It is also believed that saliva from a rat has a healing effect. So, people share their food with them.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#67

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Inner Mongolia, China: There are many Mongolian folk songs, mainly divided into two categories: ceremonial songs and pastoral songs. Among them, the long song is more typical, with fewer words and longer accents, high-pitched and distant, soothing and free, very popular, all part of China's intangible cultural heritage.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#68

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Inner Mongolia, China: Mongolian wrestling has a history that dates back more than 1,000 years. The wrestlers wear traditional costumes which include waistcoats, trousers, overalls, and colourful silk belts. Still very popular, Mongolian wrestling is part of the intangible cultural heritage of China.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#69

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Inner Mongolia, China: Mongolian wedding customs are rich in content,
grand and warm atmosphere, highlighting the Mongolian rugged and swarthy, brisk
and passionate, culture-oriented, etiquette and other national characteristics, which are part of the intangible cultural heritage of China.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#70

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Cultures, Highly Commended: Li Yushan, China

Inner Mongolia, China: The Lele car, an ancient means of transportation used by the Mongolian people, has been largely replaced by modern vehicles. Its production techniques have been included in China's intangible cultural heritage.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#71

Cultures, Winner: Magdaléna Straková, Czech Republic

Cultures, Winner: Magdaléna Straková, Czech Republic

Oostduinkerke, Belgium: Only a handful of true horse fishermen are left in the world, keeping the rare Flemish tradition alive. They use large and calm Belgian draft horses, and in the low tide look for shrimps together. Nowadays, they became a major tourist attraction, attracting large crowds each time they set out to fish.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#72

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention: Donell Gumiran, Philippines

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention: Donell Gumiran, Philippines

Kalash Valley, Chitral, Pakistan: The Kalasha are a Dardic indigenous people, considered unique among the peoples of Pakistan. Their richly embroidered clothes serve as the most obvious symbol of identity for the Kalash community.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#73

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention:: Trevor Cole, Ireland

The Art Of Monochrome, Special Mention:: Trevor Cole, Ireland

Terekeka, South Sudan: A female Mundari herder awaiting her cattle to tether them, in a cattle camp close to the White Nile in South Sudan. They are seen leading their cows to their stakes where they spend the night. These people have a very sustainable existence and their connection with nature should be a message to us all.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#74

Winner, Young Travel Photographer Of The Year 14 And Under: Kaia Tham (Age 14), Australia

Winner, Young Travel Photographer Of The Year 14 And Under: Kaia Tham (Age 14), Australia

Lisbon, Portugal: The city sways in the patch of water, strewn carelessly on the ground by rainfall. Passerbys tread around the puddle, a low plastic bag blows into it. But there is beauty in the mundane; another world to be seen.

tpoty 2022 Report

1point
POST
#75

Winner, Young Travel Photographer Of The Year 15-18 Years: Isabella Smith, USA (Age 18)

Winner, Young Travel Photographer Of The Year 15-18 Years: Isabella Smith, USA (Age 18)