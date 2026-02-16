ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year turns the natural world into a gallery of split-second miracles by highlighting the moments caught that make you appreciate nature’s beauty once again. The 2025 winning images do exactly that, balancing jaw-dropping beauty with the quieter, heavier truth of what wildlife is up against.

This year’s Grand Title winner is “Ghost Town Visitor” by South African photographer Wim van den Heever, a powerful image showcasing the fleeting nature of human creations. But beyond the overall winner, the collection travels across habitats and moods: intimate portraits, strange behavior, dramatic predator-prey encounters, and fragile ecosystems caught at the edge of change. Some photos are loud and thrilling. Others are quiet enough to hurt. But they all share that same spark, a reminder that the wild isn’t a painted wall decoration. It’s alive, complicated, and constantly adapting to the world we’ve reshaped around it.

As the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 exhibition opens at London’s Natural History Museum, these images land like more than just beautiful photographs. They’re evidence. They’re stories. And they’re a pretty powerful reason to look closer and care more about what we still have time to protect.

Scroll down and let us know which are your favorites.

