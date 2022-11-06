In the perfect world, nobody would ever cheat, tell lies, and try to get away with it. But this is not an ideal world and relationships often take challenging turns that leave hearts shattered into pieces.

So when a Twitter user asked “Ladies, what’s the wildest lie a man ever told you?” it was destined to resonate with many women out there who have heard too many lies, both hilarious and heartbreaking, in their lives.

Below we wrapped up some of the most sinister responses women have shared in response to the question, so scroll down to find out what they said.

#1

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

taayylorsworld

Jo314129
Jo314129
27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Hickies are still a thing?

#2

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

oldbabysister

#3

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

IamKimDonaldson

#4

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

Bripping_Talls

#5

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

thereallmai

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

I wouldn’t call that a prank regardless of the month.

#6

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

isabellavxo

LoneTomato
LoneTomato
7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

Bet he also told her he doesn't use social media so she wouldn't see posts from him actual birthday

#7

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

pppaaige

Lozza 2012
Lozza 2012
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

🤣

#8

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

AlysiaKiaraa

Jo314129
Jo314129
24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

I must be getting old, I had to read that so many times and I'm still not sure I understand.

#9

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

Ky_Denae

Lauren Caswell
Lauren Caswell
25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Gas, let me introduce you to flame

#10

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

nieceytaughtme

Cee
Cee
20 minutes ago
20 minutes ago

I really wanna ask how

#11

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

alwaysfknright

#12

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

iam_edible

Jo314129
Jo314129
18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

I hope this person was able to get away.

#13

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

amazonBeau

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
2 minutes ago (edited)
2 minutes ago (edited)

How long did he think that deception would last? Who wouldn’t want to see that?

#14

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

fluffyredbone77

#15

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

Nki19

#16

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

spicyKimo

#17

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

Nique_L_

#18

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

GinWithMargo

Lozza 2012
Lozza 2012
12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

😬

#19

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

mssanwu

#20

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

tiny4_tiny

#21

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

Tasha_Louise_x

#22

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

itsAvaBrooke2U

Cee
Cee
9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Maybe that was the cause of their divorce; he kept stealing her clothes.. and wore them better

#23

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

ImKelz

#24

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

diaryofleee

#25

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

B_tifulDisast3r

#26

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

Mamaaye10

Jo314129
Jo314129
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

At least there was no real child involved!

#27

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

Gilbertgrapesma

Jo314129
Jo314129
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Wtf?!?!

#28

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

DiamondStylz

#29

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

Asia_Trill_

#30

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

sandwitchyy

#31

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

hooddefender

#32

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

ogahj_

#33

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

216ix

#34

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

CiaoEllaBella

Jo314129
Jo314129
8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Someone else?

#35

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

zuri_eliza

#36

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

DreaVegas

#37

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

Vanessa12600111

#38

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

d_lobelia

#39

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

beimpecable

Jo314129
Jo314129
5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Classy name... Maybe he knew you'd judge him just for his occupation ?

#40

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

AlexisSinnn

#41

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

Beyond_Dre

#42

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

_PrettyyVirgo

#43

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

desertrose31773

#44

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

SadittyShonnie

#45

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

pvmsu

#46

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

aTransGiirl

Jo314129
Jo314129
3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

That escalated quickly.

#47

Men-Caught-Telling-Twisted-Lies

jusbee_

#48

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

queenofc_

#49

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

JayyKayyBee

#50

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

dashofcinnamon_

#51

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

BrittanySharnez

#52

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

Jameka__A

#53

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

OkuhleQasana

#54

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

mamacattiva

#55

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

magggwai

#56

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

rhobotic1922

#57

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

NatDesrosiers1

#58

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

sunrisegodess

#59

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

NurseChris08

#60

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

_perla420

#61

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

LoogiiArts

#62

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

arbysbeefnched

#63

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

thatsooo_ravenn

#64

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

caralatour

#65

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

jnlaurie

#66

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

NubianVegan

#67

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

yindrita_v

#68

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

httpsdead222

#69

Wildest-Lie-A-Man-Has-Told-You

IrieGirlLisa

