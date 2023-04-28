One of the best things about #wildcollaging is that you can do this form of art absolutely anywhere. Every nook and cranny holds a possibility, every twig or stone could be a scene, and every puddle or pond is a chance for adventure. Even a pile of trash offers the scope to tell a story. I always carry a little packet of cutout people wherever I go, including abroad when I go on holiday! It's rather fun to see the look on people's faces when you whip out a little person from your bag, and then contort yourself in imaginative ways to get that perfect shot. Just remember never to litter, and always take your paper bits away with you.