Wild collaging is the act of taking pre-cut paper elements that you've chopped up at home out into the world, and placing them into whimsical scenes. Then you snap a photograph.... and that's pretty much it. So grab a camera, grab some cutouts, and off you go! It's wonderful fun and probably the easiest art form you'll ever try, with almost instant results and gratification. Also known as locative collage, it's practically a form of mixed-media collaging in that you're using pieces of paper plus anything else you find on your walks. Wild collaging is a process that's designed to be fleeting, and you only capture your art by camera which gives it an ephemeral dynamic.

#1

Found Them

Francesca Lawrence
I trawl Facebook marketplace, eBay, Gumtree, car boot sales, and charity shops for material every spare chance I get. Wild collaging makes you get outside in the fresh air too, which is so important for uplifting one's mental health after the turbulent few years we've all had. It also hones your attention and your focus which encourages you to notice the small details, which in turn ultimately enhances the final piece as well as gives you a different appreciation of your surroundings. It is such an incredibly creative and almost limitless medium, which absolutely has its place in contemporary art. It makes you explore different concepts because you are rendering each cutout element as detached from its original meaning, and therefore open to reinterpretation.
#2

Our Girl, Lizzy!

Francesca Lawrence
Nonesuch
Looks like Queen Elizabeth

#3

Knitting Roadway

Francesca Lawrence
My particular favorite style is using vintage images of people - whether that be via traditional cut-paper collaging, or these wild collages you see here. I like to create playful and whimsical narratives using these forgotten folks, while breathing colorful new life into them as a result. Your imagination can go absolutely wild creating new relationships and perspectives between images in surreal ways.
#4

Careful, Tiny Human!

Careful, Tiny Human!

Francesca Lawrence
Nonesuch
Loyal dog standing by to grab him by the coat tail should he fall in.

#5

Sunset Sisters

Francesca Lawrence
Nonesuch
Sisters? Or are they just dear friends? Sometimes friends can be closer than family.

One of the best things about #wildcollaging is that you can do this form of art absolutely anywhere. Every nook and cranny holds a possibility, every twig or stone could be a scene, and every puddle or pond is a chance for adventure. Even a pile of trash offers the scope to tell a story. I always carry a little packet of cutout people wherever I go, including abroad when I go on holiday! It's rather fun to see the look on people's faces when you whip out a little person from your bag, and then contort yourself in imaginative ways to get that perfect shot. Just remember never to litter, and always take your paper bits away with you.
#6

Calorie Shifters

Francesca Lawrence
Nonesuch
Now if we take off the toffee toping we can shave 100 cal from this chocolate pie

#7

Oh, I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside

Francesca Lawrence
Nonesuch
Couple to right don't seem to be of the same ilk as the couple on the left

So what do you think? Will you give wild collaging a try? If you have any magazines, leaflets, postcards, papers, posters, or catalogs just lying around, try them. YOU are already a collage artist, you just don't know it yet! If you do, please use #wildcollaging on Instagram so I can see your wild collaging artwork.
#8

Sharing Roadway

Francesca Lawrence
#9

Burano Babe

Francesca Lawrence
Nonesuch
Waiting for her ship to come in.

#10

She's A Wildflower

Francesca Lawrence
#11

A Gentler Way

Francesca Lawrence
#12

Bathe Watch

Francesca Lawrence
#13

The Ramblers

Francesca Lawrence
#14

There's No Mushroom Here

Francesca Lawrence
#15

Laying Roadway

Francesca Lawrence
#16

Milkshake

Francesca Lawrence
#17

Cuppa

Francesca Lawrence
#18

I Dream Of You Amid The Flowers

Francesca Lawrence
#19

Broken Shell Boulevard

Francesca Lawrence
#20

The Limpet Collectors

Francesca Lawrence
#21

Flower Bathing

Francesca Lawrence
#22

She Lookin' Pine

Francesca Lawrence
#23

Magic Mushroom Mike

Francesca Lawrence
#24

A Wild Walk

Francesca Lawrence
#25

Leaning

Francesca Lawrence
#26

Matching Nature's Style

Francesca Lawrence
#27

I'll Set It Straight

Francesca Lawrence
#28

Quarry Girl

Francesca Lawrence
#29

Piping Roadway

Francesca Lawrence
#30

Glen Dwellers

Francesca Lawrence
#31

Sheshells

Francesca Lawrence
#32

Rock Riders

Francesca Lawrence
#33

Gotta Tidy The Yard

Francesca Lawrence
#34

Autumn Stroll

Francesca Lawrence
#35

Barbae

Francesca Lawrence
#36

The Pug Abides

Francesca Lawrence
#37

Burano Babe

Francesca Lawrence
