ADVERTISEMENT

When we’re feeling down, our beloved pets are always there to pick up our mood with their playful antics. But have you ever wondered about what other people’s pets do behind the scenes? Thankfully, some owners manage to capture the goofiest and derpiest moments on camera, to share them with the world. 

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards has just announced its 30 finalists for 2024, and they’re bursting with humor and cuteness. Scroll down to see the shortlisted photos that are in the running to be the best of the best, as well as to read Bored Panda’s interview with a member of the dedicated team that organizes the wholesome competition. Psst, Pandas, don’t forget to share the post with anyone who you think could do with a good laugh!

More info: ComedyPetPhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

'Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting' By Sylvia Michel

'Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting' By Sylvia Michel

I made this picture in Toggenburg.I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That's how this picture came about

©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

'Tarzan' By Kazutoshi Ono

'Tarzan' By Kazutoshi Ono

It's like being in the jungle.

©Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

'Peek A Boo' By Sylvia Michel

'Peek A Boo' By Sylvia Michel

I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald. My dog Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.

©Sylvia Michel/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

This year, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards is running for the sixth time. The competition was created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who wanted to celebrate the positive and vital roles that pets have in our lives. They also wanted to encourage engagement around animal welfare.

Over the years, the contest has become a massive success, drawing in entries from all around the globe. It’s something that we eagerly look forward to every single year. 
#4

'You Didn't Hear This From Me' By Kenichi Morinaga

'You Didn't Hear This From Me' By Kenichi Morinaga

These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in Island.

©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

'Who Are You' By Silvia Jiang

'Who Are You' By Silvia Jiang

loki and a lion

©Silvia Jiang/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ppepworth avatar
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohh you want a staring contest do you? Well you’re on buddy 👀

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

'Nosey Neighbours' By Emma Beardsmore

'Nosey Neighbours' By Emma Beardsmore

These are my 2 cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbours who are breaking rules!!  'Lets act like Meerkats; they'll never know its us'

©Emma Beardsmore/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Among this year’s judges, you’ll find TV presenter, writer, conservationist, and animal lover Kate Humble; professional photographer and nature lover Gerrard Gethings, his son Jarvis Gethings, and Barry the Border Terrier; writer, comedian and TV presenter, Mel Geidroyc; TV Vet and animal welfare campaigner Emma Milne; and former competition winner and professional pet photographer Elke Vogelsang.

However, the public is also eligible to vote for the People’s Choice Category! So, if you have a favorite, you can cast your vote on the Comedy Pet Photography Awards website. The voting takes place between May 10 and June 2. One voter, who will be chosen at random, will win a £100 cash prize.
#7

'What Am I Thinking ?' By David Kertzman

'What Am I Thinking ?' By David Kertzman

A little shake of the head and... where is everyone? I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared.

©David Kertzman/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

'Cat In A Trap. Like Super Mario' By Kenichi Morinaga

'Cat In A Trap. Like Super Mario' By Kenichi Morinaga

Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.

©Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

'Um Excuse Me' By Chantal Sammons

'Um Excuse Me' By Chantal Sammons

Artie is about 12 weeks old in this picture. He's such an expressive little fella. He reminds me of a kid putting up their hand to go to the washroom.

©Chantal Sammons/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

All the winning entries will be announced on June 6, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, the winner of the People’s Choice Category will bring home £500, as well as a camera bag from ThinkTANK.

Every single year, the contestants—veteran and amateur photographers alike—continue to surprise us with their candid shots.
#10

'Hard Workers' By Atsuyuki Ohshimo

'Hard Workers' By Atsuyuki Ohshimo

They give their all in every situation.

©Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

'It's Behind You' By Philippa Huber

'It's Behind You' By Philippa Huber

Shelby, my sister's Cockapoo, absolutely loves chasing bubbles...she doesn't always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them!

©Philippa Huber/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

'Kitty In The Kitchen' By Atsuyuki Ohshimo

'Kitty In The Kitchen' By Atsuyuki Ohshimo

He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen tool.

©Atsuyuki Ohshimo/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Capturing comedy in a single snapshot is hard work! Not only do you need skill, speed, persistence, and lots of patience, but you also need a spot of luck.

ADVERTISEMENT

You never know when your pet could do something hilarious, so it really helps if you always bring your camera (or phone) with you at all times! Then, it’s just a matter of reacting quickly enough to capture all those wonderful spontaneous moments that life throws at us.
#13

'Dancing Queen' By Vera Faupel

'Dancing Queen' By Vera Faupel

What can I say. This dog loves to jump!  Pepper the pointer

©Vera Faupel/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

'You Keep Watch' By Yasudu Aburanekomaru

'You Keep Watch' By Yasudu Aburanekomaru

Our cat pushing nose  into a hole in the wall while the other one seems to keep watch

©Yasudu Aburanekomaru/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

'Belly Dancer Style' By Vittorio Ricci

'Belly Dancer Style' By Vittorio Ricci

My long hair turtle cat believes to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush

©Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda reached out to Michelle Wood, who is part of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards team, to hear more about this year’s competition. She was kind enough to tell us all about it, as well as the judging process. 

We were curious how tough the judges have it and what they’ll be paying the most attention to when evaluating the shortlisted entries. “When we start collating the images and viewing them for the first time, it is really tough to decide because they are all so good,” Wood told us via email.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

'Kitten Stuck In Traffic' By Tomoaki Tanto

'Kitten Stuck In Traffic' By Tomoaki Tanto

The kitten walking in front of me suddenly stopped when she saw something on the road, and the kitten walking behind me bumped into the kitten in front of me, causing a traffic jam.

©Tomoaki Tanto/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

'Not Just For Cats' By Sarah Haskell

'Not Just For Cats' By Sarah Haskell

Hector saw the cat do it...so thought he would give it a try ....and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came.  But the cat made it look so easy......

©Sarah Haskell/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

'Curls In The Wind' By Julia Illig

'Curls In The Wind' By Julia Illig

Good looking curly couple having a good time at the windy beach.

©Julia Illig/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

According to Wood, the judges “inevitably” begin having favorites after going through all the finalists a few times. There are always going to be photos that you come back to time and again.

“That is when I know it’s a special shot. As well as making us laugh and ticking the humor box, the photo has to be of good quality and something a little out of the ordinary. The ones that tell a story or seem to mimic our human behavior are always very popular,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

'Tired Donkey' By Charlotte Kitchen

'Tired Donkey' By Charlotte Kitchen

After sprinting around with Noah and completing some training, Benji was exhausted almost wanting an afternoon nap!

©Charlotte Kitchen/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

'New Rose' By Jonathan Casey

'New Rose' By Jonathan Casey

Edgar loves to eat flowers, and her favourites are dandelions for spring, snapdragons for summer and here she can be seen gobbling as whole Gertrude Jekyll rose last September. We grow them for her and as she is elderly we handfeed her, sometimes snapping her in between bites as you can see...

©Jonathan Casey/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

'I Think I Saw A Mouse' By Debby Thomas

'I Think I Saw A Mouse' By Debby Thomas

This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs.

©Debby Thomas/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Meanwhile, Bored Panda was interested in finding out how active this year’s contestants were. According to Wood, the entire team had lots of interaction with the entrants, “especially close to the deadline of the competition closing.”

“People are so proud of their pets and rightly so and will literally do anything to get a photo entered. The commitment is off the scale,” she told us.
#22

'Pool Friends' By Diann Johnson

'Pool Friends' By Diann Johnson

Our cat Grey making a new friend in the pool.

©Diann Johnson/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

'Sun Lover' By Alina Vogel

'Sun Lover' By Alina Vogel

This is Freddie, he was my first Hamster and probably the most photogenic ever. Freddie died recently and that's the last honor I want to pay my little friend

©Alina Vogel/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

'Grumpy Dog' By Luiza Ribeiro

'Grumpy Dog' By Luiza Ribeiro

Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarius expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating - a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts.

©Luiza Ribeiro/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Waiting for the judges’ decisions can be nerve-wracking. We asked Wood what advice she’d give the finalists to help them keep their stress levels in check over the next month.

She noted that it’s important to stay positive, as well as to remember that no matter the outcome, being shortlisted as a finalist is “amazing in itself because the competition is so fierce.”
#25

'Peekaboo' By Bernard Sim

'Peekaboo' By Bernard Sim

Look ma, no eyes!

©Bernard Sim/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#26

'Really!!' By Anna Petro

'Really!!' By Anna Petro

At sunset, I was walking in a town in Hungary, when I saw this dog with a unique 'personality'. The lights were harsh and yellow, the look of the dog was priceless.

©Anna Petro/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

'I Believe I Can Fly' By Julie Smith

'I Believe I Can Fly' By Julie Smith

Flying Poodle

©Julie Smith/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Wood urged everyone to “enjoy the ride.” Meanwhile, everyone can do their part to spread the word about the People’s Choice Category where the public decides the winner in that case.

“Be sure to get all your friends, family, acquaintances, neighbors, and colleagues to vote. It’s a fun way to spend 10 mins and you never know!”
#28

'It's Fu Cold' By Tammo Zelle

'It's Fu Cold' By Tammo Zelle

Our dog had a lot of fun in the snow, but unfortunately ice crystals always stick to his paws.

©Tammo Zelle/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

'It’s Time To Get Up' By Lock Liu

'It’s Time To Get Up' By Lock Liu

Every morning, my dog wakes me up by lying on my chest until I open my eyes

©Lock Liu/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

'The Proud Pup And His Best Friend' By Darya Zelentsova

'The Proud Pup And His Best Friend' By Darya Zelentsova

Ludo von Lickenface, the sweetest 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David  - Snap

©Darya Zelentsova/Comedy Pets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

We think all of the finalist entities are brilliant, however, which ones are your favorite of the bunch and why, dear Pandas? Who are you going to vote for to win the People’s Choice Category? What’s the funniest photo you’ve ever taken of your pet? We’d love to hear from you, so if you have a moment, feel free to drop by the comments!

For some more wholesome humor, check out Bored Panda's coverage of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards finalists in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!