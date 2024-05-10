ADVERTISEMENT

When we’re feeling down, our beloved pets are always there to pick up our mood with their playful antics. But have you ever wondered about what other people’s pets do behind the scenes? Thankfully, some owners manage to capture the goofiest and derpiest moments on camera, to share them with the world.

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards has just announced its 30 finalists for 2024, and they’re bursting with humor and cuteness. Scroll down to see the shortlisted photos that are in the running to be the best of the best, as well as to read Bored Panda’s interview with a member of the dedicated team that organizes the wholesome competition. Psst, Pandas, don’t forget to share the post with anyone who you think could do with a good laugh!

More info: ComedyPetPhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X