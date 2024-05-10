30 Finalists From The Comedy Pet Awards 2024 That Made People Crack UpInterview
When we’re feeling down, our beloved pets are always there to pick up our mood with their playful antics. But have you ever wondered about what other people’s pets do behind the scenes? Thankfully, some owners manage to capture the goofiest and derpiest moments on camera, to share them with the world.
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards has just announced its 30 finalists for 2024, and they’re bursting with humor and cuteness. Scroll down to see the shortlisted photos that are in the running to be the best of the best, as well as to read Bored Panda’s interview with a member of the dedicated team that organizes the wholesome competition. Psst, Pandas, don’t forget to share the post with anyone who you think could do with a good laugh!
'Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting' By Sylvia Michel
I made this picture in Toggenburg.I threw a few snowballs and my dog jumped after them with great enthusiasm. That's how this picture came about
'Tarzan' By Kazutoshi Ono
It's like being in the jungle.
'Peek A Boo' By Sylvia Michel
I took this great picture in deep snow in Grindelwald. My dog Raasta, spontaneously hid so that only his ears were sticking out of the snow.
This year, the Comedy Pet Photography Awards is running for the sixth time. The competition was created by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, who wanted to celebrate the positive and vital roles that pets have in our lives. They also wanted to encourage engagement around animal welfare.
Over the years, the contest has become a massive success, drawing in entries from all around the globe. It’s something that we eagerly look forward to every single year.
'You Didn't Hear This From Me' By Kenichi Morinaga
These cats are having secret talk about where do we fish in Island.
'Who Are You' By Silvia Jiang
loki and a lion
'Nosey Neighbours' By Emma Beardsmore
These are my 2 cats during Covid Lockdown. They are spying on the neighbours who are breaking rules!! 'Lets act like Meerkats; they'll never know its us'
Among this year’s judges, you’ll find TV presenter, writer, conservationist, and animal lover Kate Humble; professional photographer and nature lover Gerrard Gethings, his son Jarvis Gethings, and Barry the Border Terrier; writer, comedian and TV presenter, Mel Geidroyc; TV Vet and animal welfare campaigner Emma Milne; and former competition winner and professional pet photographer Elke Vogelsang.
However, the public is also eligible to vote for the People’s Choice Category! So, if you have a favorite, you can cast your vote on the Comedy Pet Photography Awards website. The voting takes place between May 10 and June 2. One voter, who will be chosen at random, will win a £100 cash prize.
'What Am I Thinking ?' By David Kertzman
A little shake of the head and... where is everyone? I was lucky enough to click at the exact moment the head disappeared.
'Cat In A Trap. Like Super Mario' By Kenichi Morinaga
Cat in a trap it looks like video game Super Mario world.
'Um Excuse Me' By Chantal Sammons
Artie is about 12 weeks old in this picture. He's such an expressive little fella. He reminds me of a kid putting up their hand to go to the washroom.
All the winning entries will be announced on June 6, so stay tuned! Meanwhile, the winner of the People’s Choice Category will bring home £500, as well as a camera bag from ThinkTANK.
Every single year, the contestants—veteran and amateur photographers alike—continue to surprise us with their candid shots.
'Hard Workers' By Atsuyuki Ohshimo
They give their all in every situation.
'It's Behind You' By Philippa Huber
Shelby, my sister's Cockapoo, absolutely loves chasing bubbles...she doesn't always get their location right, but she still jumps all over the place for them!
'Kitty In The Kitchen' By Atsuyuki Ohshimo
He stayed at there as if one of a kitchen tool.
Capturing comedy in a single snapshot is hard work! Not only do you need skill, speed, persistence, and lots of patience, but you also need a spot of luck.
You never know when your pet could do something hilarious, so it really helps if you always bring your camera (or phone) with you at all times! Then, it’s just a matter of reacting quickly enough to capture all those wonderful spontaneous moments that life throws at us.
'Dancing Queen' By Vera Faupel
What can I say. This dog loves to jump! Pepper the pointer
'You Keep Watch' By Yasudu Aburanekomaru
Our cat pushing nose into a hole in the wall while the other one seems to keep watch
'Belly Dancer Style' By Vittorio Ricci
My long hair turtle cat believes to be perfectly camouflaged for an ambush
Bored Panda reached out to Michelle Wood, who is part of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards team, to hear more about this year’s competition. She was kind enough to tell us all about it, as well as the judging process.
We were curious how tough the judges have it and what they’ll be paying the most attention to when evaluating the shortlisted entries. “When we start collating the images and viewing them for the first time, it is really tough to decide because they are all so good,” Wood told us via email.
'Kitten Stuck In Traffic' By Tomoaki Tanto
The kitten walking in front of me suddenly stopped when she saw something on the road, and the kitten walking behind me bumped into the kitten in front of me, causing a traffic jam.
'Not Just For Cats' By Sarah Haskell
Hector saw the cat do it...so thought he would give it a try ....and this is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. But the cat made it look so easy......
'Curls In The Wind' By Julia Illig
Good looking curly couple having a good time at the windy beach.
According to Wood, the judges “inevitably” begin having favorites after going through all the finalists a few times. There are always going to be photos that you come back to time and again.
“That is when I know it’s a special shot. As well as making us laugh and ticking the humor box, the photo has to be of good quality and something a little out of the ordinary. The ones that tell a story or seem to mimic our human behavior are always very popular,” she said.
'Tired Donkey' By Charlotte Kitchen
After sprinting around with Noah and completing some training, Benji was exhausted almost wanting an afternoon nap!
'New Rose' By Jonathan Casey
Edgar loves to eat flowers, and her favourites are dandelions for spring, snapdragons for summer and here she can be seen gobbling as whole Gertrude Jekyll rose last September. We grow them for her and as she is elderly we handfeed her, sometimes snapping her in between bites as you can see...
'I Think I Saw A Mouse' By Debby Thomas
This beautiful and athletic gelding loves to try to fly off the ground! This is one of the series of leaps he performs.
Meanwhile, Bored Panda was interested in finding out how active this year’s contestants were. According to Wood, the entire team had lots of interaction with the entrants, “especially close to the deadline of the competition closing.”
“People are so proud of their pets and rightly so and will literally do anything to get a photo entered. The commitment is off the scale,” she told us.
'Pool Friends' By Diann Johnson
Our cat Grey making a new friend in the pool.
'Sun Lover' By Alina Vogel
This is Freddie, he was my first Hamster and probably the most photogenic ever. Freddie died recently and that's the last honor I want to pay my little friend
'Grumpy Dog' By Luiza Ribeiro
Meet Nick Barry, a 5-year-old yorkie with a special talent for hilarius expressions. This may not be his most flattering photo, but that frown is undeniably captivating - a true portrait of a dog who doesn't need smiles to win our hearts.
Waiting for the judges’ decisions can be nerve-wracking. We asked Wood what advice she’d give the finalists to help them keep their stress levels in check over the next month.
She noted that it’s important to stay positive, as well as to remember that no matter the outcome, being shortlisted as a finalist is “amazing in itself because the competition is so fierce.”
'Peekaboo' By Bernard Sim
Look ma, no eyes!
'Really!!' By Anna Petro
At sunset, I was walking in a town in Hungary, when I saw this dog with a unique 'personality'. The lights were harsh and yellow, the look of the dog was priceless.
'I Believe I Can Fly' By Julie Smith
Flying Poodle
Wood urged everyone to “enjoy the ride.” Meanwhile, everyone can do their part to spread the word about the People’s Choice Category where the public decides the winner in that case.
“Be sure to get all your friends, family, acquaintances, neighbors, and colleagues to vote. It’s a fun way to spend 10 mins and you never know!”
'It's Fu Cold' By Tammo Zelle
Our dog had a lot of fun in the snow, but unfortunately ice crystals always stick to his paws.
'It’s Time To Get Up' By Lock Liu
Every morning, my dog wakes me up by lying on my chest until I open my eyes
'The Proud Pup And His Best Friend' By Darya Zelentsova
Ludo von Lickenface, the sweetest 16-year-old rescue pup, strikes a pose alongside his beloved guardian, David - Snap
We think all of the finalist entities are brilliant, however, which ones are your favorite of the bunch and why, dear Pandas? Who are you going to vote for to win the People’s Choice Category? What’s the funniest photo you’ve ever taken of your pet? We’d love to hear from you, so if you have a moment, feel free to drop by the comments!
For some more wholesome humor, check out Bored Panda's coverage of the Comedy Pet Photography Awards finalists in 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.