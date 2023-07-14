Everyone deserves more sunshine and laughter in their lives. But you don’t have to look far to boost your mood. When you start paying closer attention to your beloved pets, you realize just how many shenanigans they get into and how silly they can look! Capturing these moments, however, takes some skill with a camera, a lot of patience, as well as a big dollop of luck.

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards is bringing joy to everyone’s screens for the fifth year running, and they’ve just released their shortlist of 25 finalists for 2023. We’re happy to bring you the photos that will be competing for the top spots this year. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, be sure to share ‘em with your friends, and check out Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly Comedy Pets team running the competition!

More info: ComedyPetPhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter