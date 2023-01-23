Most people say that they love animals and would not want to hurt them in any way, however, the statistics of the damage done to nature and its residents in the past years say otherwise.

This Peruvian photographer named Pedro Jarque Krebs, captivated by the diversity in the animal kingdom, got inspired to photograph species in a unique way. By photographing animals from a close range, he aims to raise awareness about the devastating loss of animal populations, which have declined by 60% over the past 50 years. Through his photographs, Krebs sought to break down the barriers between humans and other species by capturing intimate moments, giving dignity to the animals, and reminding us that we are not the central focus of the universe, but rather a small part of the intricate ecosystem that we must strive to protect.

We invite you to get closer to these wild animals by looking through Pedro's photos of them. And for more of this photographer's pictures on Bored Panda, see part 1.

More info: Instagram | pedrojarque.com