Jordan Smith is the cartoonist behind “Candace ’n’ Company,” a slice-of-life comic series rooted in everyday awkwardness, emotional misfires, and quietly funny misunderstandings. Her work is heavily influenced by classic newspaper comic strips, particularly those that prioritize humor and observation over spectacle.

Smith approaches comics as a daily practice, focusing on concise storytelling and sharp dialogue that reflects how people actually speak, interrupt, and misunderstand one another. Rather than exaggerating situations into absurdity, she grounds her humor in recognizable human behavior, drawing from personal experiences, social dynamics, and the small tensions that arise in relationships, workplaces, and domestic life.

More info: Instagram | candacencompany.thecomicseries.com

#1

Pastel-colored comic panels showing everyday awkwardness with warm, relatable characters in humorous office holiday scenes.

Beyond humor, Smith is especially interested in observation as a creative tool. She has described her comics as “fun,” “funny,” and “observational,” emphasizing that relatability and emotional truth matter more to her than polished perfection. This philosophy is reflected in both her writing and visual style, where loose linework and soft pastel palettes create a welcoming atmosphere even when the subject matter touches on insecurity, frustration, or vulnerability.

    #2

    Pastel-colored comics depict everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaos with humor and charming characters.

    #3

    Pastel-colored comics depicting warm, relatable chaos from everyday awkwardness in a humorous cartoon style.

    Through “Candace ’n’ Company,” Smith offers readers a mirror rather than a performance, capturing flawed, familiar moments that feel honest and comforting. Her comics resonate because they acknowledge that being human is messy, awkward, and often unintentionally funny, and that there is warmth to be found in recognizing ourselves in those moments.
    #4

    Pastel-colored comics illustrating everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaos in humorous storytelling.

    #5

    Pastel-colored comic showing everyday awkwardness with relatable chaos as a character struggles on the ice rink.

    #6

    Pastel-colored comic panels showing warm, relatable chaos in everyday awkward moments about cleaning androids and chores.

    #7

    Pastel-colored comic panels depicting everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaotic moments in a humorous style.

    #8

    Pastel-colored comic panels showing everyday awkwardness and relatable chaos with robots and AI jokes.

    #9

    Comic strip with pastel colors illustrating everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaos in lighthearted scenes.

    #10

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness with warm, relatable chaos between two characters at home.

    #11

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness with warm, relatable chaos in a lighthearted comic strip.

    #12

    Pastel-colored comic panels showing everyday awkwardness with relatable, warm humor about family and phone conversations.

    #13

    Pastel-colored comic panels showing characters reacting anxiously to a spider, blending awkwardness and relatable chaos.

    #14

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness with warm, relatable moments and lighthearted chaos in six panels.

    #15

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness and relatable chaotic moments in warm, humorous scenes.

    #16

    Pastel-colored comic strip depicting everyday awkwardness with relatable characters in a warm, humorous conversation.

    #17

    Pastel-colored comic panels show a girl teaching her dog to swim and playful dialogue about a sunburn and swimming chaos.

    #18

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness and relatable chaotic moments with a girl and her dog.

    #19

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness with warm, relatable chaos and humorous dialogue about woodchucks.

    #20

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaotic moments with friends and makeup.

    #21

    Pastel-colored comic strip depicting everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaos in a workplace setting.

    #22

    Pastel-colored comics illustrating everyday awkwardness and relatable moments in warm, chaotic scenes by Jordan Smith.

    #23

    Pastel-colored comic strip depicting everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaos in lighthearted scenes.

    #24

    Pastel-colored comic panels showing a humorous awkward office scene with playful parkour and relatable chaos.

    #25

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness and warm, relatable chaotic family interactions in a grocery store setting.

    #26

    Pastel-colored comic strip depicting two girls climbing a tree and one girl falling in a warm, relatable awkward moment.

    #27

    Pastel-colored comics depicting everyday awkwardness and relatable chaos in a warm and humorous style.

    #28

    Pastel-colored comic strip by Jordan Smith showing everyday awkwardness and relatable chaotic moments during Halloween.

    #29

    Pastel-colored comic strip showing siblings sharing a cozy moment with warm, relatable everyday awkwardness and humor.

    #30

    Pastel-colored comic panels showing everyday awkwardness with warm, relatable, humorous scenes and dialogue.

