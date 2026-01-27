ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Smith is the cartoonist behind “Candace ’n’ Company,” a slice-of-life comic series rooted in everyday awkwardness, emotional misfires, and quietly funny misunderstandings. Her work is heavily influenced by classic newspaper comic strips, particularly those that prioritize humor and observation over spectacle.

Smith approaches comics as a daily practice, focusing on concise storytelling and sharp dialogue that reflects how people actually speak, interrupt, and misunderstand one another. Rather than exaggerating situations into absurdity, she grounds her humor in recognizable human behavior, drawing from personal experiences, social dynamics, and the small tensions that arise in relationships, workplaces, and domestic life.

More info: Instagram | candacencompany.thecomicseries.com