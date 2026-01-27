This Artist Made 30 New Comics That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Everyday Feelings
Jordan Smith is the cartoonist behind “Candace ’n’ Company,” a slice-of-life comic series rooted in everyday awkwardness, emotional misfires, and quietly funny misunderstandings. Her work is heavily influenced by classic newspaper comic strips, particularly those that prioritize humor and observation over spectacle.
Smith approaches comics as a daily practice, focusing on concise storytelling and sharp dialogue that reflects how people actually speak, interrupt, and misunderstand one another. Rather than exaggerating situations into absurdity, she grounds her humor in recognizable human behavior, drawing from personal experiences, social dynamics, and the small tensions that arise in relationships, workplaces, and domestic life.
Beyond humor, Smith is especially interested in observation as a creative tool. She has described her comics as “fun,” “funny,” and “observational,” emphasizing that relatability and emotional truth matter more to her than polished perfection. This philosophy is reflected in both her writing and visual style, where loose linework and soft pastel palettes create a welcoming atmosphere even when the subject matter touches on insecurity, frustration, or vulnerability.
Through “Candace ’n’ Company,” Smith offers readers a mirror rather than a performance, capturing flawed, familiar moments that feel honest and comforting. Her comics resonate because they acknowledge that being human is messy, awkward, and often unintentionally funny, and that there is warmth to be found in recognizing ourselves in those moments.