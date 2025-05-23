ADVERTISEMENT

If pastel-colored chaos and tender giggles had a baby, it would live in the universe of 'Candace 'n' Company.' With expressive characters and a delightfully quirky sense of humor, Candace creates comics that feel like a warm hug wrapped in silly mayhem.

From awkward social moments to bursts of joy and tiny acts of self-love, her art celebrates the messy magic of being human. It’s weird, it’s sweet, and it’s wonderfully relatable — no wonder so many people feel seen, soothed, and thoroughly entertained by her work.

Scroll down to enjoy a selection of her most recent and wonderfully relatable comic strips — each one a little pastel-powered dose of joy.

More info: Instagram | candacencompany.thecomicseries.com

#1

Comic strip from Candace 'n' Company showing a chaotic workday with a baby and playful dog at home.

candacencompany Report

    #2

    A chaotic comic strip by Candace n Company showing a humorous conversation about ambition and job satisfaction.

    candacencompany Report

    #3

    Comic scene from soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company featuring office humor with a surprise barking dog.

    candacencompany Report

    #4

    Comic panels from soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company showing sisters filming and discussing sponsorship deals.

    candacencompany Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a chaotic, soft comic style featuring a character called Megan making a phone call on a chaotic comic.

    candacencompany Report

    #6

    Soft and chaotic comic panels showing humorous scenes with characters and pets from Candace n Company series.

    candacencompany Report

    #7

    Two characters discuss a broken green light and social media problems in a soft and chaotic comic style.

    candacencompany Report

    #8

    Soft and chaotic comics scene showing characters arguing and resolving conflict in a humorous office setting.

    candacencompany Report

    #9

    Comic strip featuring two women humorously discussing women's flag football and the men's league.

    candacencompany Report

    #10

    Colorful soft and chaotic comic panels depict characters discussing training, sparring, and struggling with a popcorn bag.

    candacencompany Report

    #11

    Soft and chaotic comic panels featuring playful characters discussing stories and economic concepts with humor and warmth.

    candacencompany Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing a chaotic and soft family scene with Christmas pageant memories and a light-up ugly sweater.

    candacencompany Report

    #13

    Two women discuss politics and right-wing figures in a soft and chaotic comic style by Candace 'n' Company.

    candacencompany Report

    #14

    Soft and chaotic comic panels by Candace n Company depict characters discussing politics and voting with humor.

    candacencompany Report

    #15

    Comic panels from Candace n Company showing festive office scenes with dancing characters in a soft and chaotic style.

    candacencompany Report

    #16

    Two women in a soft and chaotic comic by Candace n Company discussing pizza guy and relationships.

    candacencompany Report

    #17

    Comic strip showing chaotic dialogue about mermaid gang wars and political promises, featuring soft and chaotic comics style.

    candacencompany Report

    #18

    Soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company showing humor about cinema snacks and a mobile app ordering system.

    candacencompany Report

    #19

    Soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company show a girl relaxing with her dog and reading a magazine on a couch.

    candacencompany Report

    #20

    Soft and chaotic comic strip by Candace 'n' Company showing office scenes with motivational and humorous dialogue.

    candacencompany Report

    #21

    Comic strip panel from Candace n Company showing a chaotic family confrontation with bold dialogue and expressive characters.

    candacencompany Report

    #22

    Comic panels showing a soft and chaotic conversation about debts and relationships from Candace n Company comics.

    candacencompany Report

    #23

    Comic strip from Candace 'n' Company depicting a humorous office scene with soft and chaotic comic style.

    candacencompany Report

    #24

    Soft and chaotic comic panels by Candace n Company showing humorous apartment disputes and quirky character interactions.

    candacencompany Report

    #25

    Soft and chaotic comic panels showing characters discussing Christmas decorations and a locked door in a humorous scene.

    candacencompany Report

    #26

    Soft and chaotic comic panels by Candace n Company showing a humorous wedding dress story with two characters chatting.

    candacencompany Report

    #27

    Soft and chaotic comics by Candace 'n' Company featuring humorous office interactions in a colorful cartoon style.

    candacencompany Report

    #28

    Soft and chaotic comic strip by Candace n Company showing a humorous sauna scene with unexpected guest splash.

    candacencompany Report

    #29

    Soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company show humorous office gossip and marriage talk in a colorful comic strip style.

    candacencompany Report

    #30

    Four-panel chaotic comics by Candace n Company featuring humorous poker and relationship dialogue among diverse characters.

    candacencompany Report

    #31

    Comic strip from Candace 'n' Company showing humorous office banter about breaks and puttingt golf challenges.

    candacencompany Report

    #32

    Soft and chaotic comic panels showing office work and a woman talking to her dog in a humorous scene.

    candacencompany Report

    #33

    Comic strip featuring fridge magnet letters and a playful interaction, showcasing soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company.

    candacencompany Report

    #34

    Comic panel from Candace n Company showing characters discussing losing money at a casino in a soft and chaotic style.

    candacencompany Report

    #35

    Two characters exchange a Valentine’s Day candy heart in a soft and chaotic comic by Candace ’n’ Company.

    candacencompany Report

    #36

    Soft and chaotic comics by Candace n Company showing humorous dialogue and quirky characters in everyday situations at night.

    candacencompany Report

    #37

    Comic panels showing a humorous office conversation with soft and chaotic comics style by Candace n Company.

    candacencompany Report

    #38

    Two women roommates discuss renting vs owning a home in a soft and chaotic comic style by Candace n Company.

    candacencompany Report

