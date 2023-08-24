If you're having a bad day, you've come across the right post. Weekdays at work and stress in life can be tough. In such times, we all deserve moments that make us say "aww" to help us cope.

The Reddit group 'Blessed Images' is all about good vibes, lighthearted smiles, and cozy moments. Check out a puppy resting against a carved Halloween pumpkin while wearing a witch's hat. Or see a snugly dog peacefully napping under a soft blanket. It might be just what you need.

So come on in, take a break from the hustle and bustle of life, and bask in the goodness of these blessed images. Go ahead and upvote the ones that warmed your heart.

#1

Blessed_them

Blessed_them

acidlyserenecomedian Report

You might cringe as we say "good vibes only", but this group honestly is that. The 1 million blessed members share uplifting content that might remind you what the simple pleasures of life are. We might as well call it kindness in images that hug your heart.
#2

Blessed_black Cat

Blessed_black Cat

flustered_creator Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Aside from the vest, the cat looks very business-like.

Aside from the vest, the cat looks very business-like.

#3

Blessed_dad

Blessed_dad

Cobra12321 Report

Living Example
Living Example
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is what more stupidly rich people should do with at least a portion of their money. If they won't (and you know they won't), tax it out of the greedy MFs.

You can probably notice that most of these pics contain animals. Looking at cute animal photos can make your day better. Whether it's a puppy or a kitten, seeing something cute can quickly make you feel happier and more positive. But why does this happen? Well, it might be for a few psychological reasons.
#4

Blessed_little Lady

Blessed_little Lady

prize_sophistication Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She is a wonderful young lady. Garbagemen are some of the needed people that help keep our society running. His smile is warming.

#5

Blessed_message

Blessed_message

bitter_youngster59 Report

BC
BC
Community Member
Beautiful. ❤️

Beautiful. ❤️

#6

Blessed_couple

Blessed_couple

@LukeBarnett Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
Keanu just being Keanu 🥰

Keanu just being Keanu 🥰

One reason cute animal photos make us feel better is because they make us kinder. That makes sense, as not everyone is naturally inclined to help others. Studies have also shown this to be true, according to the National Library of Medicine: "When we see puppies, our brains release oxytocin." This makes us feel loving and attached to those animals (and sometimes to other humans too). That's why many folks who work at animal shelters choose to volunteer – they want to help animals!
#7

Blessed Bucket

Blessed Bucket

AzulaOblongata Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
He clearly didn't need, or want, a pool.

He clearly didn't need, or want, a pool.

#8

Blessed_gamer

Blessed_gamer

GuyWithATophat_ Report

VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
Games are very very slowly getting there.

Games are very very slowly getting there.

#9

Blessed Friendship

Blessed Friendship

IrresponsibleCross44 Report

Looking at cute animal photos is a great way to feel happier. Cute animal pictures also help us deal with emotions and stress. When we see something cute, our brain releases a happiness chemical called dopamine. This makes us feel better overall. 
#10

Blessed_coyote

Blessed_coyote

smm523 Report

Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
Because it was too far to walk.

Because it was too far to walk.

#11

Blessed_icon

Blessed_icon

@qrracie Report

C.S. E.
C.S. E.
Community Member
Pour one out for Grams. Absolute legend

Pour one out for Grams. Absolute legend

#12

Blessed Arrest

Blessed Arrest

Quanto-Ryo8 Report

Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
Dog looks like he's smiling. Maybe he's the one who called the police.

Dog looks like he's smiling. Maybe he's the one who called the police.

What happens when you see a cute picture? Even though they're not real, they make our brain's pleasure centers light up in a similar way to how pictures of human faces do, thanks to the visual part of our brain.
#13

Blessed Jumbo

Blessed Jumbo

merry_designation52 Report

C.S. E.
C.S. E.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's actually a very sweet idea! Outside of work, the only human interaction I get is when I go to the shops, which is only once a week. Sometimes it's just nice to hear people chat, maybe even contribute a line or two.

#14

Blessed_father

Blessed_father

ludicrous_vogue Report

C.S. E.
C.S. E.
Community Member
Now that is how you dad!

Now that is how you dad!

#15

Blessed_friend

Blessed_friend

diminutive_hierarchy Report

Looking at cute animals can help you concentrate and work better, says a study in PLOS ONE. The research found that looking at adorable pictures of baby animals helps you focus on tasks like math or puzzles. It also makes you want to work harder and longer.
#16

Blessed Band-Aid

Blessed Band-Aid

@ApollonTweets Report

Islandchild
Islandchild
Community Member
To date, I have never run across a bandaid that was that close in colour to my own skin.

To date, I have never run across a bandaid that was that close in colour to my own skin.

#17

Blessed Return

Blessed Return

Testing_101 Report

#18

Blessed Couples

Blessed Couples

FlirtyMc Report

Hippopotamuses
Hippopotamuses
Community Member
Hopefully their families are liberal enough to accept their true love for each other.

Hopefully their families are liberal enough to accept their true love for each other.

Generally, having pictures in your home can bring positive vibes. Recent research proves that looking at photos can make us feel happier and better overall. According to the research carried out by photo printing specialist CEWE, "Looking through photos made 64 percent feel nostalgic; 56 percent happy and 30 percent relaxed."
#19

Blessed_page

Blessed_page

quirky_clearance63 Report

Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
Awwwwwww, I want to be that driver

Awwwwwww, I want to be that driver

#20

Blessed_kitten

Blessed_kitten

FirmServitude Report

Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
Like they were made for each other.

Like they were made for each other.

#21

Blessed_grandparents

Blessed_grandparents

kaput_tights66 Report

"It's really easy to take and share photos online nowadays – they're like the pictures of our lives," explains Jo Hemmings, a psychologist. "But because it's so easy, we often forget to look back at the pictures we've taken. This means we miss out on the happiness they can bring."

"Research shows that having actual photos in our home gives us a good feeling. They remind us of the people and things we care about, making our connections stronger!"
#22

Blessed_trailcam

Blessed_trailcam

reddit.com Report

VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
Draw me like one of your french girls.

Draw me like one of your french girls.

#23

Blessed Mash Potato

Blessed Mash Potato

mopeiobebeast Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
Is that a dog or a Guinea pig? 🧐

Is that a dog or a Guinea pig? 🧐

#24

Blessed_palette

Blessed_palette

RandoAussieBloke Report

VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
Bob Ross is the best. There will be no discussion.

Bob Ross is the best. There will be no discussion.

Here we come to the conclusion that looking at wholesome pictures is mentally good for you. But it's not the end - you'll find plenty of cute pics that will hug your heart below. Whether you're just bored or avoiding school or work, these posts might help you through it. And if you're eager for more, check out our previous post here.
#25

Blessed_pet

Blessed_pet

ScarilyAgile23 Report

#26

Blessed Luna

Blessed Luna

Mittil Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We trained our dog to sit using treats, so for the rest of his life if he wanted some of your food he would wait patiently until you noticed him and then very pointedly... sit.

#27

Blessed_co Pilot

Blessed_co Pilot

DapperPhilosopher11 Report

#28

Blessed Pigeons

Blessed Pigeons

Aditya_Adi_1515 Report

#29

Blessed_santa Lover

Blessed_santa Lover

TheGlossyCabal34 Report

#30

Blessed Mother

Blessed Mother

LoverTale Report

Living Example
Living Example
Community Member
The eggs must have been HUGE!

The eggs must have been HUGE!

#31

Blessed Danny

Blessed Danny

infantile_meantime Report

#32

Blessed_bob

Blessed_bob

respectfulchili41 Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
I'm a cat person, but oh! That smile! Both Meatball and his owner are lucky people.

I'm a cat person, but oh! That smile! Both Meatball and his owner are lucky people.

#33

Blessed Dads

Blessed Dads

accommodation77 Report

#34

Blessed_reunion

Blessed_reunion

impressionvalidity_2 Report

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah they´re Russian, drunk and probably forgot where they lived... (And downvote me if you like - red army was the same like wehrmacht, if not worse)

#35

Blessed Skittles

Blessed Skittles

mopeiobebeast Report

#36

Blessed_beetle

Blessed_beetle

T-Koda Report

#37

Blessed Leopard

Blessed Leopard

Cobra12321 Report

VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
Can't grab my tail and scare me if I beat you to it. (or my tail won't give me away if I keep it in my mouth)

Can't grab my tail and scare me if I beat you to it. (or my tail won't give me away if I keep it in my mouth)

#38

Blessed Friendship

Blessed Friendship

Some-Person__ Report

#39

Blessed_seal

Blessed_seal

reddit.com Report

#40

Blessed Hug

Blessed Hug

Dog-Semen-Enjoyer Report

Living Example
Living Example
Community Member
How can anyone not love dogs?

How can anyone not love dogs?

#41

Blessed Static

Blessed Static

mopeiobebeast Report

#42

Blessed Rug

Blessed Rug

floofyboop1 Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
Just a photo of a bathroom mat. What's so special about this? I mean, most mats have floofy tails, right?

Just a photo of a bathroom mat. What's so special about this? I mean, most mats have floofy tails, right?

#43

Blessed Shelters

Blessed Shelters

Sunnyanx Report

#44

Blessed_guy

Blessed_guy

kiddinglydishonesty Report

#45

Blessed Turtle

Blessed Turtle

SwallowARock Report

#46

Blessed_pillow

Blessed_pillow

radiantroadblock_77 Report

#47

Blessed Smile

Blessed Smile

RoxonR Report

#48

Blessed Kiss

Blessed Kiss

SeikoAki Report

#49

Blessed Cerberus

Blessed Cerberus

CleetisMcgee Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
Cerberus, the early days

Cerberus, the early days

#50

Blessed_doggo

Blessed_doggo

TheUrbanHockey76 Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
Looks like my dog. Today for work, we went around so he could say hi to all the aged care residents.

Looks like my dog. Today for work, we went around so he could say hi to all the aged care residents.

#51

Blessed Game Developer

Blessed Game Developer

Real_lofi Report

#52

Blessed Elephant

Blessed Elephant

Split02 Report

zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
What Elefant? All I see is a pole....

What Elefant? All I see is a pole....

#53

Blessed_kitten

Blessed_kitten

wearyscolding_16 Report

#54

Blessed_grandpa

Blessed_grandpa

messy_proceedings Report

VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
Is this the reverse of "and this is your great uncle Jerry, who you never met" photo albums.

Is this the reverse of "and this is your great uncle Jerry, who you never met" photo albums.

#55

Blessed_attraction

Blessed_attraction

oldtrack Report

AsiaS
AsiaS
Community Member
Unfortunately, he is no longer there :(

Unfortunately, he is no longer there :(

#56

Blessed Pest Control Officer

Blessed Pest Control Officer

DuoDemoIi Report

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
Man! The economy is so bad these days, even cats have side hustles. 🤔

Man! The economy is so bad these days, even cats have side hustles. 🤔

#57

Blessed_ Friends 🐥🐶🐥

Blessed_ Friends 🐥🐶🐥

EnigmaticDaze Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
Brothers from another mother

Brothers from another mother

#58

Blessed Bench Seating

Blessed Bench Seating

jdbsplashum Report

VonBlade
VonBlade
Community Member
They knew what they were doing.

They knew what they were doing.

#59

Blessed Birdie Sanders

Blessed Birdie Sanders

mopeiobebeast Report

