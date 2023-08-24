109 Of The Most Blessed Images From This Online Community To Boost Your Mood (New Pics)
If you're having a bad day, you've come across the right post. Weekdays at work and stress in life can be tough. In such times, we all deserve moments that make us say "aww" to help us cope.
The Reddit group 'Blessed Images' is all about good vibes, lighthearted smiles, and cozy moments. Check out a puppy resting against a carved Halloween pumpkin while wearing a witch's hat. Or see a snugly dog peacefully napping under a soft blanket. It might be just what you need.
So come on in, take a break from the hustle and bustle of life, and bask in the goodness of these blessed images. Go ahead and upvote the ones that warmed your heart.
This post may include affiliate links.
Blessed_them
You might cringe as we say "good vibes only", but this group honestly is that. The 1 million blessed members share uplifting content that might remind you what the simple pleasures of life are. We might as well call it kindness in images that hug your heart.
Blessed_black Cat
Blessed_dad
That is what more stupidly rich people should do with at least a portion of their money. If they won't (and you know they won't), tax it out of the greedy MFs.
You can probably notice that most of these pics contain animals. Looking at cute animal photos can make your day better. Whether it's a puppy or a kitten, seeing something cute can quickly make you feel happier and more positive. But why does this happen? Well, it might be for a few psychological reasons.
Blessed_little Lady
She is a wonderful young lady. Garbagemen are some of the needed people that help keep our society running. His smile is warming.
Blessed_message
Blessed_couple
One reason cute animal photos make us feel better is because they make us kinder. That makes sense, as not everyone is naturally inclined to help others. Studies have also shown this to be true, according to the National Library of Medicine: "When we see puppies, our brains release oxytocin." This makes us feel loving and attached to those animals (and sometimes to other humans too). That's why many folks who work at animal shelters choose to volunteer – they want to help animals!
Blessed Bucket
Blessed_gamer
Looking at cute animal photos is a great way to feel happier. Cute animal pictures also help us deal with emotions and stress. When we see something cute, our brain releases a happiness chemical called dopamine. This makes us feel better overall.
Blessed_coyote
Blessed_icon
Blessed Arrest
What happens when you see a cute picture? Even though they're not real, they make our brain's pleasure centers light up in a similar way to how pictures of human faces do, thanks to the visual part of our brain.
Blessed Jumbo
Blessed_father
Looking at cute animals can help you concentrate and work better, says a study in PLOS ONE. The research found that looking at adorable pictures of baby animals helps you focus on tasks like math or puzzles. It also makes you want to work harder and longer.
Blessed Band-Aid
To date, I have never run across a bandaid that was that close in colour to my own skin.
Blessed Couples
Hopefully their families are liberal enough to accept their true love for each other.
Generally, having pictures in your home can bring positive vibes. Recent research proves that looking at photos can make us feel happier and better overall. According to the research carried out by photo printing specialist CEWE, "Looking through photos made 64 percent feel nostalgic; 56 percent happy and 30 percent relaxed."
Blessed_grandparents
"It's really easy to take and share photos online nowadays – they're like the pictures of our lives," explains Jo Hemmings, a psychologist. "But because it's so easy, we often forget to look back at the pictures we've taken. This means we miss out on the happiness they can bring."
"Research shows that having actual photos in our home gives us a good feeling. They remind us of the people and things we care about, making our connections stronger!"
Blessed_trailcam
Blessed Mash Potato
Blessed_palette
Here we come to the conclusion that looking at wholesome pictures is mentally good for you. But it's not the end - you'll find plenty of cute pics that will hug your heart below. Whether you're just bored or avoiding school or work, these posts might help you through it. And if you're eager for more, check out our previous post here.
Blessed_pet
there’s something so dignified about this gentleman
Blessed Luna
We trained our dog to sit using treats, so for the rest of his life if he wanted some of your food he would wait patiently until you noticed him and then very pointedly... sit.
Blessed_co Pilot
Blessed Pigeons
Blessed Mother
Blessed_bob
I'm a cat person, but oh! That smile! Both Meatball and his owner are lucky people.
Blessed Dads
Blessed_reunion
Blessed Skittles
Blessed_beetle
Blessed Leopard
Blessed Friendship
Blessed_seal
Blessed Hug
Blessed Static
Blessed Rug
Just a photo of a bathroom mat. What's so special about this? I mean, most mats have floofy tails, right?
Blessed Shelters
Blessed_guy
Blessed Turtle
Blessed_pillow
Blessed Smile
Blessed Kiss
Blessed Cerberus
Blessed_doggo
Looks like my dog. Today for work, we went around so he could say hi to all the aged care residents.
Blessed Game Developer
Blessed Elephant
Blessed_kitten
Blessed_grandpa
Blessed_attraction
Blessed Pest Control Officer
Man! The economy is so bad these days, even cats have side hustles. 🤔