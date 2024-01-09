ADVERTISEMENT

Studio Soeul is a new Banff-based studio that specializes in fictional parody from popular culture to promote Banff tourism. The studio invites iconic characters to Canada's famous resort town, Banff. These characters are humorously readapted to the tourist environments to generate new narratives in the majestic background of the Canadian Rockies.

#1

The Amazing Climber In Banff

#2

Flying Fire Fighter In Banff

#3

Sensational Animal Rescue In Banff

#4

The Ice Climbing Master In Banff

#5

The Incredible Hoodoo Stacker In Banff

#6

On Call Mountain Security In Banff

#7

The Hitchhiker In Banff

#8

Hitchhiking In Progress

#9

Canoe Hitchhiking At Lake Louise

#10

The Mountain Biker In Banff

#11

The Bather At Banff Hot Springs

#12

I'll Be Back

#13

I Made It To The Top!

#14

Cliffwalker In Banff

#15

Jedi Training Class At Moraine Lake

#16

Your Mind Is The Only Enemy

#17

Yoda In Yoga

#18

Alien & Predator Awed By Northern Lights In Banff

#19

The Epic-Trekbiker #1

#20

The Epic-Trekbiker #2

#21

The Sound Of Banff

#22

Lovely Christmas In Banff

#23

Banff Alone

#24

Ice Festival At Lake Louise

#25

The Phantom Of The Lake Louise

#26

Banff Story

#27

Tinky-Winky In Banff

#28

Dipsy In Banff

#29

Laa-Laa In Banff

#30

Po In Banff

#31

Teletubbies Golfing In Banff

#32

Teletubbies At Banff Golf Club

#33

Hairy Potter #1

#34

Hairy Potter #2

#35

Hairy Potter #3

#36

Hairy Potter #4

#37

"I Do Nothing Everyday In Banff..."

