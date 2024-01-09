When Popular Culture Meets Banff
Studio Soeul is a new Banff-based studio that specializes in fictional parody from popular culture to promote Banff tourism. The studio invites iconic characters to Canada's famous resort town, Banff. These characters are humorously readapted to the tourist environments to generate new narratives in the majestic background of the Canadian Rockies.
More info: youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Is the "hitchhiking in progress" a reference to the original Incredible Hulk, or the Terminator (referencing the thumb going in to the molten iron)?
Is the "hitchhiking in progress" a reference to the original Incredible Hulk, or the Terminator (referencing the thumb going in to the molten iron)?