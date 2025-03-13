ADVERTISEMENT

Did you know that there are 7,139 officially known languages in the world? Humans created thousands of unique ways to communicate and connect. That’s super impressive, isn’t it? We have no idea how long it would take you to learn even half of them, but we can certainly introduce them to you bit by bit. Do you have the curiosity to know and learn the different languages created by mankind? We hope your answer is yes!

For this purpose, we gathered 20 different languages and created the second part of the language quiz. Everything is very simple: we give you a passage from a song or poem, and you have to guess which language it is.

If you missed the first part of this quiz, you can test your skills here.

Are you ready for a language adventure? Let’s get started! 🌎

Image credits: Skylar Kang