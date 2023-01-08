Each day we face the consequences of our actions. Some might be funny, others—not so much. But the aftermath of events allows our brain to learn from mistakes. Research shows that when we repeat an action after an error, we take more time to evaluate the response. That does not eliminate occasional mishaps, though.

Some of them are so amusing or fascinating, it’s a crime to keep them to ourselves. We at Bored Panda have browsed an abundance of online posts and compiled a list of people’s best what happens when moments. Make yourself comfortable and enjoy these pictures, ranging from breathtaking natural phenomena to some pretty foolish human errors. Feel free to upvote your favorites or share your stories in the comments.

#1

If You Die In The UK And Are On The Organ Donor Register, The Nhs Will Send A Letter To Your Family Explaining What Happened To Your Organs

If You Die In The UK And Are On The Organ Donor Register, The Nhs Will Send A Letter To Your Family Explaining What Happened To Your Organs

Astridplayz
Astridplayz
They should do that all the time!

#2

This Is What An Igloo Looks Like When You Build A Fire Inside. The Fire Inside Melts The Inner Layer Of Ice, And The Cold Outside Refreezes It, Adding A Layer Of Insulation That Can Keep The Igloo At 60° Inside While It's -50° Outside

This Is What An Igloo Looks Like When You Build A Fire Inside. The Fire Inside Melts The Inner Layer Of Ice, And The Cold Outside Refreezes It, Adding A Layer Of Insulation That Can Keep The Igloo At 60° Inside While It's -50° Outside

Rebekah
Rebekah
I'd love to do this.

#3

This Is What The Grand Canyon Look Like When It's Lit Only By Lightning

This Is What The Grand Canyon Look Like When It's Lit Only By Lightning

#4

This Is What Happens To An Artichoke If You Don’t Harvest It

This Is What Happens To An Artichoke If You Don't Harvest It

Saggi
Saggi
Damn that’s pretty. I would rather have that than eat artichoke.

#5

What Happens When You Get A Burn Over A Faded Tattoo

What Happens When You Get A Burn Over A Faded Tattoo

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
i kinda just wanna… peel it off… anyone else or am I just weird

#6

Clear Sunset Plus Eclipse Is A Super Rare Occurrence, And When It Happens, You Get These Incredible Apocalyptic Scenery

Clear Sunset Plus Eclipse Is A Super Rare Occurrence, And When It Happens, You Get These Incredible Apocalyptic Scenery

#7

What Happens When The Mist Around A Waterfall Freezes

What Happens When The Mist Around A Waterfall Freezes

#8

This Is What Happens When Snow Doesn't Melt Underwater In Finland, By Vesa Kaloinen

This Is What Happens When Snow Doesn't Melt Underwater In Finland, By Vesa Kaloinen

#9

This Is What Happens When You Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant And A Fire Breaks Out

This Is What Happens When You Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant And A Fire Breaks Out

Astridplayz
Astridplayz
The last 5 mins of my day and I already feel drained

#10

This Is What Happens When A Lightning Hits Beach Sand

This Is What Happens When A Lightning Hits Beach Sand

Anon Anon
Anon Anon
It's the ATLANTIC SAND WORM!

#11

This Is What Happens When You Put A Highlighter In The Microwave In Case You Were Wondering

This Is What Happens When You Put A Highlighter In The Microwave In Case You Were Wondering

#12

What Happens When You Go For The Rear Defrost But Hit The Sun Roof. Alaska Style

What Happens When You Go For The Rear Defrost But Hit The Sun Roof. Alaska Style

Astridplayz
Astridplayz
Community Member
Hey sorry could you open the sunroof it’s getting a little toasty oh whoops it’s still like -12 degrees!

#13

What Happens When A Creative Kid Has A Creative Mom

What Happens When A Creative Kid Has A Creative Mom

#14

What Happens When You Blow Bubbles At 15 F. Stunningly Beautiful

What Happens When You Blow Bubbles At 15 F. Stunningly Beautiful

Astridplayz
Astridplayz
Community Member
That’s absolutely gorgeous!

#15

This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

#16

This Is What Happens When State Prosecutors Who Haven't Done Any Research Demand A Testimony From A K9 Officer

This Is What Happens When State Prosecutors Who Haven't Done Any Research Demand A Testimony From A K9 Officer

#17

What It Looks Like When It Snows In The Sahara Desert

What It Looks Like When It Snows In The Sahara Desert

glowworm2
glowworm2
Looks like coffee with creamer!

#18

What Happens When You Grow A Pumkin Inside A Plastic Mold

What Happens When You Grow A Pumkin Inside A Plastic Mold

#19

Here's What Can Happen When A Soggy Stump Goes Through A Hard Freeze: Ice Fur! This Is A Thick Coat Of Fine, Delicate Ice Crystals

Here's What Can Happen When A Soggy Stump Goes Through A Hard Freeze: Ice Fur! This Is A Thick Coat Of Fine, Delicate Ice Crystals

#20

This Is What Happens To A Basketball Court When The Pipes Burst

This Is What Happens To A Basketball Court When The Pipes Burst

Astridplayz
Astridplayz
Community Member
Just making the games in there a little more fun!

#21

This Is What Happens When You Put Horizontal Mirrors On A Shack In The Desert

This Is What Happens When You Put Horizontal Mirrors On A Shack In The Desert

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
How to further make people think they are hallucinating:

#22

What Happens When You Have A Broken Traffic Light In São Paulo, Brazil

What Happens When You Have A Broken Traffic Light In São Paulo, Brazil

#23

This Can Happen When You Blink Faster Than The Shutter On Your Camera

This Can Happen When You Blink Faster Than The Shutter On Your Camera

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
I know a glitch in the matrix when I see it!

#24

What Happens To Windmills When There's Fog

What Happens To Windmills When There's Fog

#25

This Is What Happens When Lightning Strikes Asphalt

This Is What Happens When Lightning Strikes Asphalt

#26

What It Looks Like When You Light A Dandelion On Fire

What It Looks Like When You Light A Dandelion On Fire

#27

What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Flag On A Golf Course

What Happens When Lightning Strikes A Flag On A Golf Course

#28

This Is What Happens When You Tell Workers To Self Isolate But Don’t Protect Their Incomes

This Is What Happens When You Tell Workers To Self Isolate But Don't Protect Their Incomes

Louisa Johnson
Louisa Johnson
I call BS, isolate but don't wear masks when in public. Does not add up at all.

#29

This Is What Happens When You Go Swimming In An Outdoor Pool At -40°c

This Is What Happens When You Go Swimming In An Outdoor Pool At -40°c

#30

This Is What Happens When You Get Into A Car Accident While Hauling Multiple Buckets Of Paint

This Is What Happens When You Get Into A Car Accident While Hauling Multiple Buckets Of Paint

Lil Potato
Lil Potato
like the ramona and beezus movie!

#31

What It Looks Like When You Take The Metal Tops Off Of Gas Stove Burners

What It Looks Like When You Take The Metal Tops Off Of Gas Stove Burners

glowworm2
glowworm2
Time to roast some marshmallows!

#32

This Is What Happens To Food In Antartica At -94°f/-70°c

This Is What Happens To Food In Antartica At -94°f/-70°c

#33

This Is What Happens When You Commit A Crime, Then Get Arrested While Shaving Your Head In An Attempt To Change Your Appearance

This Is What Happens When You Commit A Crime, Then Get Arrested While Shaving Your Head In An Attempt To Change Your Appearance

#34

This Is What Happens When An Earthquake Hits Wine Country

This Is What Happens When An Earthquake Hits Wine Country

#35

Ever Wondered What Happens If There Is A Fire In An Airplane Hangar? Suppression System Activated In Yyz North End

Ever Wondered What Happens If There Is A Fire In An Airplane Hangar? Suppression System Activated In Yyz North End

#36

When I Was 3 Years Old I Decided To Put My Dads Brand New Cellphone In The Microwave. He Didn’t Understand What I Meant By “Phone Hot, Daddy! Phone Hot!! ” Until He Walked Into The Kitchen And Saw It Full Of Smoke. 17 Years Later, He Still Has It And Refuses To Let Me Live It Down

When I Was 3 Years Old I Decided To Put My Dads Brand New Cellphone In The Microwave. He Didn't Understand What I Meant By "Phone Hot, Daddy! Phone Hot!! " Until He Walked Into The Kitchen And Saw It Full Of Smoke. 17 Years Later, He Still Has It And Refuses To Let Me Live It Down

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
I wonder if this would happen if it was a Nokia phone.......

#37

What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall - Today In Salt Lake City (Not My House)

What Happens When You're Renovating And Remove A Load-Bearing Wall - Today In Salt Lake City (Not My House)

Astridplayz
Astridplayz
Oh no our house it’s broken!

#38

This Is What Happens When You Don't Sell To The Government

This Is What Happens When You Don't Sell To The Government

#39

Husband Works In Public Safety And Emergency Management For A Big Hospital. This Is What Happens When People Ignore The Safety Cones Set Up Before The Storm

Husband Works In Public Safety And Emergency Management For A Big Hospital. This Is What Happens When People Ignore The Safety Cones Set Up Before The Storm

#40

This Is What Happens When You Don’t Secure Your Load Properly

This Is What Happens When You Don't Secure Your Load Properly

Rebekah
Rebekah
That's some Final Destination chit.

#41

This Is What Happens When You Go 84,000 Miles Without An Oil Change

This Is What Happens When You Go 84,000 Miles Without An Oil Change

Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
*immediately thinks to when I had my last oil change….*

#42

What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm

What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm

#43

What Happens When You Fall Asleep Outside

What Happens When You Fall Asleep Outside

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
I feel this. I made the mistake of wearing a lacy top outside during the summer and the lace pattern was stuck on my skin for weeks

