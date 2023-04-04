It's probably hard to find someone who doesn't have some funny, weird, or instructive tale about going through an interview under their belt, and very often those stories are related to the interview questions. Sometimes the HR guys pretend to act like their colleagues from Google or Facebook, and this turns into some completely unexpected questions that are mostly unrelated to your future job. And sometimes... well, sometimes those who sit on the other side of the table are simply incompetent.

There comes a point in everyone's life sooner or later when we're looking for a job, and if your name isn't Kevin Durant or maybe Lamar Jackson and you don't have employers lining up to you themselves, then you'll definitely have to go through the nine circles of hell... sorry, through the job interview procedure.

#1 (I'm deaf and we were writing back and forth to communicate)



She wrote to me "can you read?"



I wrote back "yes. Can you write?"

#2 ‘Do you always dress like that or do you have normal clothes as well?’



I was wearing a over the knee flowy black dress with sleeves, no cleavage, not form fitting and it was a f*****g hot summer.



I left right then and there.

#3 "Will you have more children?"



"No, not right now anyway"



"Really, are you sure? You're still quite young and married..."



"Umm...what?"



This was 13 years ago: I divorced a few years later and never had more kids worked my a*s off at another job to improve their processes. Sexism at its finest brought to you by a female lawyer in her 30s no less. Someone who should have known better then to ask those kinds of questions.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average person holds around 12.4 jobs between the ages of 18 and 54, and this figure is actually rising every year. In fact, our world is becoming faster and faster, and the stories of our grandfathers and great-grandfathers, who could work all their lives in one place, are definitely not about us, and not for us as well. Moreover, the U.S. Department of Labor states that approximately 30% of the total workforce will now change jobs every 12 months. Accordingly, this means more and more interviews and, well, more miscellaneous questions, some of which we will remember as ridiculous, outrageous, or revealing the incompetence of the person who asks them, even if it turns out to be direct company management. Yes, this also happens, we are well aware of such situations.

#4 They asked me what route I drove to get to the company. I told them. They then commented that I was "outside" the normal range of hiring . . . as in they only hire people who live within a 10 mile radius from the company. I asked why they even bothered to call me in for an interview. They didn't have an answer, and I didn't get the job.

#5 Whats your bra size?



I wish I was joking.

#6 They placed their can of Diet Mt Dew in front of me and told me to sell them Diet Mt Dew.



I was interviewing for a pet store

For many years now, stories have been circulating around the world about strange questions that come across during interviews with applicants at Google, Facebook, Apple and other IT giants. On the one hand, the purpose of such questions is to reveal the creative potential of the candidate for the position, to determine how they will act in a completely non-obvious situation. On the other hand, when small companies try to adopt this experience, using, let's say, "the Ctrl+C - Ctrl+V method", it doesn't work out very well - after all, for huge corporations, these questions are specially developed by leading psychologists. If you want an example - voila, this story of ours about how the owner of a small clothing store demanded a video resume for getting a low-salary, part-time assistant job.

#7 "Are you in a satanist cult?"



It was a religious institution and they had an issue with that in the past, so the question was actually kind of appropriate? Still weird though.

#8 *Is your husband okay with you working full-time?* In 2011, in the US. My response: *"Yeah, my husband likes that I bring home a paycheck."*

#9 "Do you want to have children soon?" got asked this question when I was 16 applying for summer job.

HR experts divide interview questions in large companies into four main groups: behavioral, leadership, skills and company-specific. According to experts, correctly posed questions in these four categories are enough to draw up an accurate professional portrait of a candidate. As for hobbies - especially hobbies outside the job, they're in fact not that important - after all, it's not a spouse you're looking for!

#10 Them: Do you know how to use a computer?



Me: Uh, yeah?



Them: What's the difference between hardware and software?



Me: Hardware is physical components like the ram and motherboard, software programs, and applications installed on the computer.



Them: Okay, name a few pieces of hardware and what they do.





This went on for a long time, btw the interview was for a position that had literally Zero to do with computers

#11 Maybe this applies more to weird answers, but I also hate when companies ask these questions in interviews.



“Outside of work-related skills, what is one thing you feel you know a lot about?”



My answer: “Cats. I know a lot of facts about cats and cat breeds.”



Apparently, this was not the expertise they were looking for. Their loss.

#12 I work in sales and I once had an interview for this job I didn’t want but agreed to go just for the practice. I spend money on clothes that are well tailored - normally I like to show my figure but I was sensible on this occasion. Anyway I was 10 minutes early - like people normally are. The interviewer was a male 50+ who body checked me and looked at me in utter contempt.



Him: Why are you so keen for this role turning up so early?



Me: I like to come a bit early so I can take time to observe the new environment I might be working in. I also am the same with my clients as I like to respect their time and I’d rather be 10 minutes early rather than 2 minutes late.



Him: *rolls eyes*



Me: I’m sorry have I said the wrong thing? *smiles*



Him: Have you ever worked in sales before?



Me: Yes as you can see in my CV I’ve had 15 years of experience in sales and I love what I do.



Him: *looks through my CV as if it’s the first time he’s ever seen one then sets it to the side* Have you ever eaten a beef burger before?



Me: Apologies I don’t understand the question.



Him: It’s a simple question.



Me: Do you really want to know if I’ve eaten a beef burger or do you want to know if I’m Hindu? (I say this playfully and smiling trying to lighten the mood).



Him: *scowls* What are you accusing me of?



Me: *stands up* Thank you for your time.



Him: This interview is not over! *grabs my arm*



Me: Excuse me! Please do not touch me.



Him: F**k off then.



I then leave, get in my car and look up to see him staring out the window still scowling at me.

And still, opening the door to the next room, where several people are waiting, on whom our nearest future could largely depend, we inevitably get worried. Although you really shouldn't worry. After all, if you are a good specialist, then a decent job will not go anywhere. Well, or, at least, your bag of stories will be enriched with a new amusing tale to tell friends on occasion. So now please feel free to scroll to the very end of this selection of such tales thoroughly collected by Bored Panda, and be sure to tell yours if you have one.

#13 I see you aren't married. Have you [ever made love] before, and are you currently engaging in fornication?



It was for a fundamentalist preschool.

#14 I once interviewed for a copywriting job and had mentioned on my résumé and in my cover letter that I had a successful blog which was where a lot of my writing experience came from. They asked me during the interview how many hours a week I usually spent on my blog because they were concerned about it cutting into the time I could spend on the job.



I found this pretty inappropriate and insulting. Obviously if I got the job, I would work on tasks related to that job while at it. Having a financially successful hobby doesn’t mean someone is incapable of having a job.

#15 What would you do in a situation where your counterpart/partner is combative and refuses to work with you?



I thought this was a weird hypothetical question to test my resilience and drive, so I responded with something about how I would keep trying to work with him and wouldn’t give up.



Got the job. It wasn’t hypothetical, and they knew in advance that the man specifically didn’t like working with women (some BS cultural reason). Struggled in my role for over a year before finally getting reassigned to a new partner with whom I thrived.

#16 Pizza Hut asked me "if you were an animal what would you be?"

#17 "Are you in a relationship?"



I was far too confused and nervous to confront them about it, but obviously I steered clear from that place.

#18 Someone asked me to pretend I was a fly and discuss my daily plans 😭

#19 Who is your hero?



You mean batman or spiderman? Do I aspire to be Rosa Parks? Stormy Daniels?



I am my own effing hero.

#20 I wasn’t asked if I was ever married when “interviewing” for a church Secretary position. In all my time attending the church up until a conversation I had with the pastor/my boss after working there for years, he had always assumed I was widowed. I had never mentioned my child’s father or my supposed husband.



Boss: “Why isn’t your name on this list of widows?”



Me: “I am not a widow.”



Boss: “Then where is your husband?”



Me: “I have never been married.”



Was never treated the same afterward. Dude was a douche canoe.

#21 I was interviewing for a trucking logistics company that my husband works for. My husband (without me knowing) had the interviewer ask me what I would say if someone called and asked if we could transport llamas.

#22 Had a smart-a*s VP that asked anyone at the end of any interview "If I handed you a brick right now what would you do with it?". I was being interviewed for an IT position by a couple of obviously not IT sales-types. I told him that I would smack him up-side the head with it for asking such a stupid question. He said that was the answer he was looking for and I got the job. For a couple of years as I moved up in the organization I'd swing by just to watch outside and see the face of interviewees when they got to that question. Most people were absolutely baffled.

#23 I was declined a job because they didn't know if I could "encompass their 'voice'". I asked for a bit of clarification, and they said "we subscribe to Yodellen". My job has lots of different theories to base info off of, so I was going through my internal rolodex thinking I'd really missed something. The person then said "that is a mix of the wisdom of Yoda, and the fun of Ellen, and we're not sure if you can do that". I don't know how I kept a straight face, but I thanked them and left. I still think about it often and it cracks me up each time.

#24 If I ever cheated on someone and if I'm currently in a relationship..

#25 Are you aware of laws on working hour limitations for this job? (You cannot legally do the job more than 16 hours straight- which happened frequently there)



Do you have any other obligations or habits in your life currently that could prevent you from coming in to work on short notice? (Assuming they mean have kids or would get inebriated)



Oh do you know ----? Ah, you had the same last name so I was curious haha. Related to ---? I graduated with their sibling. (Essentially asking if I was related)



All of these things I didn't connect the dots of "asking without asking" legal tricks until much later.

#26 Q: why are you applying to this job, frankly you can do better with your qualifications.



I was so confused lol. Like lady I need a job to pay my bills what's it to you?

#27 I was in an interview for an office job in my early 20’s. It was going fine. The interviewer was an older guy (maybe 55-60). His cell rang and he picked up, and then he said “hold on a sec” and looked at me and said “would you go get me a coffee, cream and sugar?” and pointed over to where there was an office coffee machine.



I’m not proud to say that I did it, came back, and sat down, trying to smile but definitely shaken inside. After he hung up we finished the interview. I did get another interview but didn’t go because I had gotten another offer by then.

#28 Out of law school, a ton of private firms asked me what my husband did for work and was he okay moving to x town. It was very tiring

#29 I have a naturally raspy voice and I had a phone interview and the guy was like "how long have you been smoking for?". Like... Excuse me????

#30 What class do you not want to teach?



It was odd because we're supposed to be go-getters in interviews, especially in higher education.



I ended up saying creative writing, because it's out of my area plus the school had three creative writing professors, but of course I'd do my best if they needed a class covered.

#31 Them: Sorry even though your portfolio looks good but I can't really hire you because your biological clock is ticking and you're already married for 1.5 yrs so any day you can get pregnant and go on a long leave



Me: But I don't plan on having kids anytime soon



Them: We can't trust a married woman of your age. And it's not just up to you to have a kid no. There's pressure from husband, in-laws etc, what will you do then.



This happened in 2022, just last year. I left the place in rage and thanked them that they showed their true colours in the beginning itself and not when I started working.

#32 Interviewer: what’s your favorite color?



Me: black



Interviewer *disappointed*: no, you can do better



Me: um… purple



Interviewer: ah! You’re a reliable person



Me: *gets the job*

#33 I took an HR course and learned that they ask weird questions to see how you react to weird/awkward/on the spot situations.

#34 Tell me how you will manage a hot environment.



I was interviewing for a lean position in a manufacturing facility. No A/C. 🙄 I was fresh out of the Army: if it ain’t raining, we ain’t training. It was whatever to me.



Now? I’d propose a capital project to put environmental controls in because it provides a more stable process. Easier to figure out where problems exist when they don’t fluctuate with the weather.

#35 Once I had a queston - Tell me, what i forgot ask you?



It was really weirdest question for me

#36 I guess I should answer for myself. I asked this because I was so curious after a job interview last spring (right before I decided to start working for myself) and someone asked me "Are you sure you have all this experience?" I guess insinuated I was lying on my resume (my experience is not THAT great anyway tbh). I could only think to respond "if you don't think thats my real experience, why are you interviewing me?'

#37 If you were a car what two bumper stickers would you have? They have to be a pro and con about you.



I got the job but that was the first time I was caught off guard in an interview



also, if you’re reviewing someone’s financials and they slipped 20k in to bribe you, what would your next steps be?

#38 I always think the question: "Do you consider yourself a team player?" a weird question. Like, how do you really think I'm going to answer that? "NO, I hate people and teamwork is frustrating because experience has shown me that people don't pull their weight, I'd rather work autonomously with only minimal input from others unless it's my direct supervisor." A lot of questions are kind of like that. You can't really tell the truth.

#39 “What’s an unpopular opinion you have?”



From a CEO of a tech startup.

#40 What’s your favorite fruit?

#41 If I ever planned on having children.