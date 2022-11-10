Ask any avid thrift hunter and they will tell you tales and stories about the treasures lurking behind the doors of a secondhand shop. From rare antiques to vintage fashion finds, from perfectly new household appliances to hidden gems that turn out to be worth many times more!

And while it takes master skills, plenty of organizing, a solid strategy and a dash of luck to come across any of these, there are things that are more common finds. Think of thrift t-shirts, pieces of clothing that are synonymous with thrift hunting.

And this Twitter page known as “Weird Thrift Store Shirts” is basically an homage to them. Dedicated to sharing the weirdest tees people spotted while thrifting, it’s unmatched entertainment with a fashion twist. Scroll down for the most interesting examples and be sure to upvote your favorite ones!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

that’s so hot.. nay, the opposite

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

15points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

i’m cool with that

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

15points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago

I need this shirt.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#4

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

13points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

for those bad-breath snazzle ladies

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

13points
POST
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago

My eyes...

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

12points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

same bro same

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#7

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

12points
POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
52 minutes ago

That Japanese writing says: "Nicholas Bichi" Does anybody know why?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

12points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago

And all I got was this t-shirt.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#9

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

11points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago

Me too, kid (or anyone regardless of age for that matter-grown ups can enjoy Pokémon too!)

0
0points
reply
#10

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

11points
POST
#11

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

10points
POST
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don‘t know why but I‘d wear this.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

10points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

i see harry styles, i upvote

0
0points
reply
#13

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

10points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

My dad needs this

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

10points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yaz my kind of shirt💅

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

8points
POST
#16

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

8points
POST
Asriel Dreemurr
Asriel Dreemurr
Community Member
1 hour ago

I kinda want to try this.

0
0points
reply
#17

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

8points
POST
Birgit M
Birgit M
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, now that you MENtion it....

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#18

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

7points
POST
#19

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

7points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I need this. I take Gabapentin for my fibromyalgia.

0
0points
reply
#20

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

7points
POST
Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

Da fuq

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

7points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

not enough cows

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#22

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

7points
POST
Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

Touche

0
0points
reply
#23

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

6points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

BEDAZZLED

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
16 minutes ago

among other things

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's a valid reason

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Why would being gay be bad news ? Or why would being hetro be bad news?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#27

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
#28

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

would give zero stars if amazon let me

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Community Member
28 minutes ago

ouch

0
0points
reply
#30

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

5points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago

For those who don’t get this: rolling a 20 is referred to as a natural or nat 20. Getting a lower number to be 20 with stat bonuses is called a dirty 20

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
15 minutes ago

same yo

0
0points
reply
#32

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

same, same

0
0points
reply
#33

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

But overprotective parents do be like this

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
#35

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
#36

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
#37

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

4points
POST
David Buchanan
David Buchanan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I was told Soy contained a lot of oestrogen...

0
0points
reply
#38

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

3points
POST
Magpie
Magpie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Runescape ? *waves at anyone else who plays that*.

0
0points
reply
#39

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

3points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

The picture combined with the text makes it seem like it would be on a particular website with a black and orange logo

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#40

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

2points
POST
#42

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

2points
POST
ThatOneWriter
ThatOneWriter
Community Member
1 hour ago

OMG the lamps meme returns 🤣

0
0points
reply
#43

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

2points
POST
Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
1 hour ago

This shirt scares me

0
0points
reply
#44

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

1point
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
1 hour ago

And if you don’t support butt stuff, stop being a**l about it

0
0points
reply
#45

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

1point
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

*whispering* shrimp..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

1point
POST
#47

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

1point
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

mine too

0
0points
reply
#48

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

1point
POST
#49

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

1point
POST
#50

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

0points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago

it’s actually edible but it’s a choking hazard

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

0points
POST
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
𝕜𝕖𝕣𝕞𝕚𝕥
Community Member
1 hour ago

This isn't a doctor, the handwriting is legible

0
0points
reply
#52

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

0points
POST
Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dawn says she's tired of this joke.

3
3points
reply
#53

Weird Thrift Store Shirts

Weird Thrift Store Shirts Report

-1point
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!