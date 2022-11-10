Ask any avid thrift hunter and they will tell you tales and stories about the treasures lurking behind the doors of a secondhand shop. From rare antiques to vintage fashion finds, from perfectly new household appliances to hidden gems that turn out to be worth many times more!

And while it takes master skills, plenty of organizing, a solid strategy and a dash of luck to come across any of these, there are things that are more common finds. Think of thrift t-shirts, pieces of clothing that are synonymous with thrift hunting.

And this Twitter page known as “Weird Thrift Store Shirts” is basically an homage to them. Dedicated to sharing the weirdest tees people spotted while thrifting, it’s unmatched entertainment with a fashion twist. Scroll down for the most interesting examples and be sure to upvote your favorite ones!