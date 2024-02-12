Now, when it comes to the name of this online community, it obviously stems from those advertisements making bold claims about toothpaste and other dental hygiene products. But why do companies always use this claim in their commercials? According to TV Tropes, it’s easy to misconstrue this claim with the idea that 90% of doctors or dentists actually agree with something. But that’s not necessarily the case.

What likely happened is that a trial with an extremely small sample size was carried out (perhaps literally only 10 dentists or doctors), and the company cherry picked information that sounded like it would benefit them. TV Tropes also notes that some liberties may have been taken with the company’s claims. “Did nine out of ten dentists really say that their brand of toothpaste was best, or did nine out of ten dentists just agree that toothpaste in general is a good idea?” the writers asked.