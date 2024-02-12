ADVERTISEMENT

“9 out of 10 dentists recommend this toothpaste! And this chewing gum! And this flossing pick!” We’ve all heard this line used in countless advertisements. But have you ever wondered what the 10th dentist recommends? 

Apparently, there’s a whole online community dedicated to the mysterious dentist who goes against the grain. We’ve taken a trip to The 10th Dentist subreddit, which provides members with a safe space to share their most unpopular and outlandish opinions. Below, you’ll find some of these strange ideas, so try to keep an open mind while reading through. And be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly shocking!

#1

My Friend Prefers To Eat His Instant Ramen Like This, Ketchup And Pickles

My Friend Prefers To Eat His Instant Ramen Like This, Ketchup And Pickles

Gnomedalf Report

#2

I Like To Peel Lemons Before I Eat Them

I Like To Peel Lemons Before I Eat Them

PC-Ray Report

#3

I Like Wet Socks

I Like Wet Socks

New-CringymemesXD69 Report

According to The 10th Dentist subreddit, the 10th dentist “is someone who sincerely, or professionally, disagrees with the broad majority of people.” This is the person who’ll eat the pizza crust and leave the rest of the slice for someone else. They love having long layovers and being forced to hang out in airports, and they believe that chocolate is disgusting. 

Now, it’s likely that we all have a few 10th dentist level opinions. I love weird food combinations as much as the next person, and I absolutely hate ketchup. So it’s not surprising that The 10th Dentist subreddit has become one of the largest on the platform, with over 257k members. We should all be able to voice that the Harry Potter films are overrated without fearing for our life! 
#4

How My Sister Butters Her Bagels :/

How My Sister Butters Her Bagels :/

reddit.com Report

#5

Pizza In Diet Coke Makes The Pizza 10x Better

Pizza In Diet Coke Makes The Pizza 10x Better

reddit.com Report

#6

I Eat Oranges Like Apples. The Excess Of Juice That Is Released Is Just So Satisfying

I Eat Oranges Like Apples. The Excess Of Juice That Is Released Is Just So Satisfying

Nitrome950 Report

Now, when it comes to the name of this online community, it obviously stems from those advertisements making bold claims about toothpaste and other dental hygiene products. But why do companies always use this claim in their commercials? According to TV Tropes, it’s easy to misconstrue this claim with the idea that 90% of doctors or dentists actually agree with something. But that’s not necessarily the case.

What likely happened is that a trial with an extremely small sample size was carried out (perhaps literally only 10 dentists or doctors), and the company cherry picked information that sounded like it would benefit them. TV Tropes also notes that some liberties may have been taken with the company’s claims. “Did nine out of ten dentists really say that their brand of toothpaste was best, or did nine out of ten dentists just agree that toothpaste in general is a good idea?” the writers asked. 
#7

My Friend Eats His Cereal With Orange Juice

My Friend Eats His Cereal With Orange Juice

Japu_D_Cret Report

laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before the non-dairy milks became available, children who needed to be dairy-free would often use orange juice for their cereal.

#8

Pineapple And Anchovy Are Amazing When They're Both On A Pizza. Sort Of A Sweet And Salty Type Thing, I Love It

Pineapple And Anchovy Are Amazing When They're Both On A Pizza. Sort Of A Sweet And Salty Type Thing, I Love It

reddit.com Report

#9

Posting On The Behalf Of My 8 Year Old Sister Who Unironically Eats And Enjoys Sweet Brioche With Soy Sauce

Posting On The Behalf Of My 8 Year Old Sister Who Unironically Eats And Enjoys Sweet Brioche With Soy Sauce

Y-Woo Report

No matter how cliche the idea of “9 out of 10 dentists” recommending something has become, it’s still used on company websites. You can find it on Sensodyne’s site recommending their toothpaste for sensitive teeth, and you’ll hear it in commercials all the time. 

But some companies have decided to be a bit more careful about their claims, as in 2007, Colgate found themselves under fire for their bold statement that 80% of dentists  recommend their toothpaste.  
#10

I Like Adding Chocolate Syrup To My Orange Juice

I Like Adding Chocolate Syrup To My Orange Juice

MrBeanpod Report

#11

My Dad Likes Popcorn With Mustard

My Dad Likes Popcorn With Mustard

reddit.com Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My kids call me weird when I put Parmesan cheese on mine.

#12

Tuna Is The Best Pizza Topping

Tuna Is The Best Pizza Topping

Criss98 Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture looks like too much. Maybe flakes of tuna, scattered around like other toppings would be fine, but not this.

According to Reuters, the Advertising Standards Authority came after Colgate for boldly claiming that 80% of dentists recommended their toothpaste. Apparently, dentists were given a survey where they could recommend several brands of toothpaste. And while 80% of them did recommend Colgate, they did not necessarily choose it over any other brands. They just considered it to be one valid option.     
#13

He Likes His Hotdogs Peeled

He Likes His Hotdogs Peeled

darthman156 Report

#14

I Dont Like The White Stuffing In An Oreo

I Dont Like The White Stuffing In An Oreo

funky555 Report

#15

Guacamole On Oreos Is Delicious. It Has A Very Interesting Flavour Mix

Guacamole On Oreos Is Delicious. It Has A Very Interesting Flavour Mix

reddit.com Report

Nowadays, it’s really easy to spend time in echo chambers online. We’re pushed similar content to what we engage with and click like on, and we tend to follow pages that share beliefs that we agree with. But sometimes, it’s healthy to be introduced to ideas and opinions that are different from our own. That’s why The 10th Dentist subreddit can be such a great place! You might fervently disagree with many of the photos and opinions you see shared there, but they’re still opening up your mind to new ideas. 
#16

I Like Taking Bites Out Of Onions While Eating Stuff That Has No Onion In It

I Like Taking Bites Out Of Onions While Eating Stuff That Has No Onion In It

areksandrew Report

drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Except that is the oreo with guacamole from the previous post.

#17

Cheez-Its And Milk Is Pretty Good. It Adds A Nice Salty Crunch To My Milk. I Don't Eat This A Lot, Just On The Rare Occasion I'm In The Mood For It

Cheez-Its And Milk Is Pretty Good. It Adds A Nice Salty Crunch To My Milk. I Don’t Eat This A Lot, Just On The Rare Occasion I’m In The Mood For It

VertigoGnome Report

#18

My Favorite Meal: Cocoa Pebbles With String Cheese

My Favorite Meal: Cocoa Pebbles With String Cheese

adustbininshaftsbury Report

amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do people discover they like these combinations? I don’t think I’ve ever once had a craving and thought…cereal and cheese sounds amazing right now. Am I the strange one?

According to Maryville University, hearing different perspectives is important for expanding a person’s thinking, helping people develop empathy, increasing inclusion and equity, reducing biases and increasing creativity. You might see a food combination that you would have never thought of recommended by a 10th dentist, and your initial reaction might be that it must be disgusting. But maybe it’s not so bad! Keep an open mind, and don’t judge those 10th dentists. 

#19

I Sometimes Butter My Cereal

I Sometimes Butter My Cereal

ei283 Report

#20

Ketchup On Pancakes Is Actually Really Good

Ketchup On Pancakes Is Actually Really Good

cookiechantrs Report

marcopielka avatar
Hans Georg
Hans Georg
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spread cream cheese on those pancakes, put some ham and cheese slices on it. Roll up and put it in the oven. Eat with ketchup.

#21

I Love Baked Beans And Egg Pizza For Breakfast

I Love Baked Beans And Egg Pizza For Breakfast

reddit.com Report

leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back in the 90s we had Heinz baked beans pizza here in the UK and there was a little bit of backlash when it got discontinued. I may be absolutely tripping but I'm pretty sure I just saw them again in a supermarket freezer. Could have been a dream, 9/10 of my dreams take me back to the 90s!

I will admit that there are definitely things on this list I would never do. But I’ll never judge anyone for their bizarre combinations and beliefs, as long as they’re harmless! Try to keep some of that childlike wonder alive in yourself, pandas, and try some guacamole on an Oreo! (Okay, maybe not that one… But find something new to try!) 
#22

I Like To Condense All My Song Titles

I Like To Condense All My Song Titles

thjmze21 Report

#23

My Brother Likes To Add Popcorn To His Cereal. I Tried It Today, It's Actually Pretty Good

My Brother Likes To Add Popcorn To His Cereal. I Tried It Today, It's Actually Pretty Good

GabrielGaryLutz Report

#24

I Like To Add Coffee To Curd And Yogurt

I Like To Add Coffee To Curd And Yogurt

DishaDaily Report

After looking at some of these photos, do you feel that you fall more into the majority on many of these opinions, or do you find yourself resonating with these misunderstood 10th dentists? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly surprising (or some that you might even agree with!), and if you’d like to read even more unpopular opinions from Bored Panda, check out this piece next!

#25

I Prefer 18 Over 19

I Prefer 18 Over 19

PC-Ray Report

#26

My Mom Folds Papers In Half Hotdog-Style

My Mom Folds Papers In Half Hotdog-Style

ToujoursFidele3 Report

helenmccomas avatar
Noyfb noyfb
Noyfb noyfb
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An old subway-riders’ trick to avoid opening out newspaper pages.

#27

My Friend Thinks Oysters Go Really Good Cheesecake

My Friend Thinks Oysters Go Really Good Cheesecake

OMGitsBababoey Report

#28

The Dolls Nursing Students Use When Training At Their Jobs Are Cute And Adorable Looking

The Dolls Nursing Students Use When Training At Their Jobs Are Cute And Adorable Looking

snorken123 Report

#29

I Think These Seats Look Comfortable

I Think These Seats Look Comfortable

slfoifah Report

#30

I Like Sitting In Between The Benches On The Bus

I Like Sitting In Between The Benches On The Bus

Rubin82 Report

#31

When I Have To Take Off My Bandages, Instead Of Throwing Them Away, I Stick Them On My Shower Wall

When I Have To Take Off My Bandages, Instead Of Throwing Them Away, I Stick Them On My Shower Wall

bazoinga420 Report

#32

This Is Far Superior To Mechanical Keyboards For All Uses, From Programming To Gaming

This Is Far Superior To Mechanical Keyboards For All Uses, From Programming To Gaming

nodnarb232001 Report

#33

This Guy

This Guy

poppyseedbagelz Report

captive avatar
Alijandro Asturias
Alijandro Asturias
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't make sense. How many ants do you need to satisfy your hunger?

#34

Sometimes When My Bubblegum Has A Tinfoil Wrapping, I Chew The Wrapping Along With The Gum Because It Gives A Metallic Unique Taste (Me Halfway Done)

Sometimes When My Bubblegum Has A Tinfoil Wrapping, I Chew The Wrapping Along With The Gum Because It Gives A Metallic Unique Taste (Me Halfway Done)

Proof_Individual6993 Report

leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No. Just no. My god, try that if you have an old metal filling, jfc. I have to make sure any cutlery I use has no magnetic properties after using an old spoon that nearly took the lower half of my head off.

#35

I Like Mixing Eggs With Oatmeal For Breakfast, You Get The Rubbery Texture Of Egg With The Chewy Consistency Of Oatmeal, It's To Die For

I Like Mixing Eggs With Oatmeal For Breakfast, You Get The Rubbery Texture Of Egg With The Chewy Consistency Of Oatmeal, It’s To Die For

reddit.com Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, is that supposed to be peanut butter on oatmeal eggs? Are we missing part of the story here?

