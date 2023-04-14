If you are lucky (or cursed!) enough, you had the pleasure (or pain!) of growing up with a sibling or two. Or a bunch of them.

The truth is, anyone who has a brother or sister, older or younger, has stories to tell. And Jimmy Fallon’s new hashtag challenge proved to be a perfect opportunity to spill some hilariously relatable family tea.

“Tweet out your funniest weird sibling stories. #MySiblingsWeird,” Fallon announced, adding a memory of his own to the table: “My friend's brother would shove bits of french fries up his nose and ‘shoot’ them at targets on the table.”

And people on Twitter had more weird sibling stories that Fallon had probably asked for. Below are the funniest ones!

Image credits: jimmyfallon