Created just over 6 years ago, in late 2016, the group is home to a jaw-dropping 2.7 million members who enjoy secondhand shopping, thrift stores, and garage sales. They absolutely love sharing the weirdest and coolest things they’ve stumbled upon during their adventures, and the photos are wonderful. We’ve collected some of their most impressive recent finds to share with you. Scroll down and upvote your fave pics. And be sure to let us know which of these you adored the most!

The internet is full of wonderful communities—large and small—that brighten our day. In our opinion, one of the most fun online communities to follow is the ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared’ Facebook group.

#1 The First Thing I Saw When I Walked Through The Door Of A Thrift Store In Millville, New Jersey. Only $10 And It Definitely Came Home With Me

#2 I Finally Found A Tiny Couch For My Cat!!!!!

#3 My Copy Of Pride And Prejudice That I Found At A Used Book Store! It’s So Beautiful And In Really Great Condition Too. It Was A Gift To Someone In 1899!

The ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared’ Facebook group was first created as a way for the founders to share wacky secondhand finds with their family and friends. It was first meant to work like a photo archive or “some sort of strange museum.” However, the community soon took off, and the founders began welcoming more and more members into the group. Everyone’s encouraged to share pics of “odd, unusual, and wonderful pieces” that they come across while “thrifting, visiting yard sales, estate sales, antique stores,” and elsewhere.

#4 This Incredibly Realistic And Strangely Heavy Fake Sandwich I Found At An “Upscale Antique” Store In Indiana

#5 I Found It On Marketplace For $40, But It's Really A Mystery Chair. The Owner Said It Was Made By A Private Business Across The World Somewhere, But Anywhere You Find It Online Are Scam Sites. So This Chair Is Super Unique

#6 These Were All Found At Flea Markets And Estate Sales. I Finally Committed To Painting Them

The community is incredibly active, and the fun thing is that you don’t actually have to buy the cool or bizarre stuff you found to share a picture of it on the group. If you come across something that you feel will make people’s day, take a snap, and post it! If the moderator and administrator team feels like your pic’s a good match for the community, they’ll approve it. However, due to the popularity of the group, far from every photo will get the green light. Don’t feel discouraged if your find doesn’t end up getting featured. “Just keep hunting for something new to post in the future,” the team running the community writes.

#7 Wanted To Share My Absolutely Wonderful Find From Lil Birdy's Antiques & Decor In Butler, Pa! When I Saw These Posted On Their Facebook Page I Just Knew They Had To Be Mine!! I Was Over The Moon To Find Out They Ship!

#8 I Got Lucky And Found My Holy Grail Piece Of Furniture Secondhand On Marketplace!! I Think Someone Had Posted This Cabinet In This Group A While Ago And I’ve Been Questing For It Ever Since. The Woman Who Sold It To Me Lives About 40 Miles Away But Happened To Be Coming To My City And Offered To Meet Locally, So It Feels Like Destiny. I’m So Pleased!

#9 I Started Collecting Vintage Swag Lights While They Were Considered 70s Trash. Picking Them Up At Garage Sales For Practicality Nothing. It Seemed Like Overnight They Became Highly Collectible

Because the volume of messages and posts that the team gets is humongous, the mods and admins are no longer informing people about why their posts have been declined. You can read the detailed posting guidelines in detail right over here. The rules are rather lengthy, but they help maintain the quality and digital health of the Facebook group. Community members are also asked to be polite, courteous, and to keep their comments appropriate. What’s more, they’re asked not to engage with spammers and trolls. Facebook users are expected to understand that this is a place for “lighthearted fun and shenanigans.” If you’re ever in doubt about how (not) to behave, err on the side of kindness.

#10 I Found A 3D Duck Cake Pan Set At The Spca Thrift Store In Victoria, Bc. It Baked Up Just Fine But Our Icing Skills Need Work

#11 Snagged These From A Yard Sale!

#12 My Life Is Complete.. I Finally Have Found My Dream Bookcase At A Second Hand Emporium! It's Huge Had To Rearrange While House

During a previous interview, Bored Panda learned about the roots of the ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared’ group. “My family and friends have always had a love and passion for interesting and unusual things, and we had been texting each other photos of items that we saw (and often purchased) in thrift stores and at yard sales for years,” one of the group’s co-founders told us a few years ago.

#13 Brought This Matted Print Home From A Fundraising Garage Sale And My Husband Thinks It’s The Greatest Thing Ever

#14 I Have This Weird Love For Skulls. Here Is A Small Collection Of My Babies. Most Of Them Come From My Local Thrift Store Including The Skull Dress

#15 Yesterday, I Popped Into A Local Antique Store & Snagged A Few Things

“My best friend and I were chatting on Christmas Eve one year and it occurred to us that it might be more fun to share our photos in a Facebook group, rather than via text so that it would be easier to go back and see what each of us had found, and to have a record of what we had seen through the years,” the co-founder told us. “It really all started as a gathering place intended for our friends and family but we left it as an open group purely because it never occurred to us that anyone outside of our circle would share this odd interest we have.”

#16 I Had Bought My Mother A Silhouette Lamp For Her Birthday When I Was In My Teens. I’ve Been Thrifting Forever. The Lamp Got Lost In The Fire And I Swore I Would Find One Again, And, If I Could Afford It, I Would Buy One Again. Today, We Met Again!

#17 Found The Vintage Mirror Of My Dreams Recently On Fb Marketplace. I've Been Searching For One Like This For Years And I'm So Obsessed It's Around 4 1/2 Feet Tall, And There's A Date Written On The The Back Of It- January 1964. I Keep Finding Myself Staring At It And Wondering Where It’s Been And Who’s Looked Into It. Definitely Going To Treasure This For The Rest Of My Life



#18 How Could I Leave This On The Curb?! Took Four People To Lift It Into The Back Of My Suv

Eventually, word about the group spread. “I panicked for a moment but then I thought, ‘Heck, it will be intriguing to see what other people have to share. Why not?’ Originally, we expected to have about a dozen members; when strangers started joining, we thought maybe we’d get to a hundred. Now, three years later, we’re approaching the two million-member mark!" they shared with Bored Panda before. “Who knew that what we all thought was a niche hobby actually has a huge passionate community behind it that just needed a clubhouse to gather in? Witnessing how people connect in this group is what keeps us passionate about running it. I personally put between thirty and forty hours a week into moderating the group but every time I see how much joy it brings people, I’m reminded why it’s worth doing all the work it takes.”

#19 This Mushroom Lamp Called Out To Me At An Estate Sale Today. $75 And Worth Every Cent

#20 For $25 At Salvation Army, I Couldn’t Resist Buying The Most Fabulously Blingy Silverware I’ve Ever Seen

#21 My Partner Found These Two Weird Little Gems About A Month Apart In Two Different States

The co-founder of the group praised the community for how supportive the members are of each other. “When someone mentions having a bad day, or being ill, or just needing a bit of a morale boost, the community comes out in droves to offer support. We constantly see members lifting each other up, sending each other gifts, and enthusiastically embracing each other's quirks on a daily basis.”

#22 Garage Sale Find

#23 I Literally Shrieked When I Saw This At Savers

#24 Y’all… I Finally Found My Dream Gown Vintage Mike Benet Formals Paid $16 Salvation Army Kerrville, Tx

Meanwhile, another side-effect the community had was that it sparked and renewed an interest in secondhand shopping for quite a few people. “They’re starting to see secondhand stores in a different light. We hear all the time from members who haven’t been thrifting in a long time or have never really been interested in it, and now can’t wait to go out treasure hunting,” the co-founder said. “It’s truly beautiful to see people celebrating their weird with fervor.”

#25 Found These Amazing Pieces Of Art At Goodwill Today

#26 My Mom And I Found These Amazing Boots At The Flea Market Today And We Just Had To Get Them (For The Amazing Price Of 20$ For All 4 Pairs!?)

#27 Okay Guys So This Is A Fun One. When I Was A Kid I Had This Exact Cat Blanket And I Haven’t Seen It In Years. I Loved It!

Recently, Bored Panda covered how inflation is changing people’s approach to shopping for clothes. More people are cutting back on costs wherever they can, so naturally, they’re eyeing lower-priced items in places like secondhand stores. However, secondhand shopping isn’t just great for your wallet. More ecologically-minded shoppers will tell you that it’s a great way to fight for a more sustainable lifestyle. Especially when it comes to clothing.

#28 I Found This Free At An Auction - No One Wanted It And So It Was Being Thrown Out. I Took It Home And Re- Painted It

#29 Found This Really Cool Charm Bracelet At A Yard Sale For $5 It Definitely Came Home With Me. Its Stamped With Sterling On The Back And The Charms Seem Old. I Tried To Google Info On The Company But Couldn't Find Anything. It Will Be A Great Addition To My Charm Collection



#30 My Care Bear Collection. The Slippers, Take Care Bear And Friend Bear Were Thrifted

The fashion industry is responsible for around a tenth of the total carbon emissions on our planet. Moreover, 85% of all textiles are thrown away each year, according to the UNECE’s 2018 report. The global apparel market was worth around 1.5 trillion dollars in 2021, according to Statista. By 2026, it’s predicted to grow to a whopping 2 trillion dollars. With this in mind, secondhand shopping and reselling clothes become vital parts of a more sustainable Earth.

#31 I Have Been Searching For This Exact Ring For Over 20 Years! Finally Found On Ebay! Pictured Are The Ring Today And My Favorite Picture Of My Dad. Every Few Months For The Last 16 Years Of Ebay Shopping, I Would Search For "White Gold Garnet Or Ruby Ring" And Every Variation Of Wording. My Grandma Bell Gave Me The Original Ring When I Was 13. It Was Too Large So My Dad Took It To The Jewelers To Have It Cleaned And It Was Resized. In The Time The Ring Was In The Shop, My Dad Passed Away Very Suddenly From A Brain Aneurysm. He Was 39 Years Old. I Got It Back The Day Of His Funeral. I Loved The Ring. It Had So Much Meaning For Me. Somehow I Lost That Ring When I Was 17. I'm Now 40. I've Literally Been Searching For This Ring For Over Half My Life! It's Even My Size Already, 5-3/4 So It Was Obviously Sized At Some Point. Makes Me Wonder If It Is My Actual Ring!



#32 No Thank You. Left Behind In An Antique Store In Pawling, NY

#33 Obsessed Is An Understatement

#34 It's So Weird, It Has Been To Burning Man The Original Owner Said.. I Went To A Garge Sale, Was Buying My Son A Skateboard And This Was Just Sitting There All Alone And Lonely, She Gave It To Me. Not Only Does It Light Up, But It Moves. It's So Weird, I Totally Love It

#35 Found These Little Besties At A Thrift Store On A Military Base In Okinawa Japan

#36 This Morning I Was Browsing The Fb Marketplace And Found A Listing From An Alice In Wonderland Pop Up Event In Boston That Had Finished Giving Away All Their Decorations And Props For Free I Thought It Was Too Good To Be True When I Saw This White Rabbit (And Other Maximalist Decor). My Daughter And I Raced There With Our Fingers Crossed Hoping That No One Nabbed The White Rabbit. Honestly, I Imagined It Being A Foot Or Two High, Like A Door Stopper Type Of Decoration. When We Got There And I Saw A 4’ Rabbit I Coupdnt Stop Laughing.



#37 My Mamma Gave Me Some Of My Great Grandma's Things Today, This Had To Be My Favorite. A Quick Search Says 1930s Tin Dairy Tray

#38 I Found My Grandmother's Formal Dress In Her Hope Chest Today. A Pic Of Her Wearing It Was With It

#39 Best Garage Sale Find Ever!

#40 I Finally Found A Turkish Lamp On Marketplace!! And...it Was For Sale In My Town!!!!

#41 Saw These While Thrifting The Other Day. The Treads Are A TV Remote Pattern

#42 These Tiny Wicker Chairs Were Given To Me, And The Person I Got Them From Got Them Secondhand In Maryland

#43 My New Gallery Wall ! ( I Just Moved Into This Place A Month Ago) 90% Found Or Thrifted & Up Cycled … I Still Have More To Cram Lol

#44 I Was Going Through My Mom's Old Recipe Box And Found These Pan Am American Tomato Seeds From 1954! This Is The Writing Of My Great-Grandmother. I Am Guessing She Gave These To My Grandmother And They Never Got Planted...until Yesterday! What A Great Story This Will Be, Especially If I Get Tomatoes To Grow



#45 My Mom Was Just Passed Down These Beauties

#46 I'm Back With A New Heart-Shaped Furniture Secondhand Find This One Is From Facebook Marketplace In Cincinnati, Ohio. It Needs Some Reinforcing To Be Functional On The Right Side, But I Am Elated To Add This To My Collection!



#47 Found Thrifting In The Detroit Area. Someone’s Grandma Must Have Put Hours Into This!

#48 I Randomly Asked On My Local Buy Nothing Group If Anyone Had Any Metal Flamingos They Were Getting Rid Of To My Astonishment Someone Said "Let Me See If Mine Are Still In The Junk Pile". Holy Hold My Breath Moment. I Was Able To Pull Them From The Trash And They Are My Favorite Treasure



#49 3€ In Mamamini (Dutch Second Hand Store), Of Course It Came Home With Me

#50 Found This Vintage Dollhouse At A Yard Sale. I Think It Was Made Anywhere From 1920s To 1950s If Not Sooner

#51 I Found This Wonderful Hutch At A Yard Sale This Past Weekend

#52 I Found This Gorgeous Bedroom Set At A Local Antique Store! It Comes With The Bedframe And A Mirror Too Reminds Me Of Beauty And The Beast!

#53 My Precious Mama Had Her Sitting On A Perfume Mirror And I Spotted Her From 10 Paces And Literally About Broke My Neck To Get To Her!

#54 Found This S/S 2016 Moschino Safety Cone Shoulder Bag While Antiquing In Dallas, Tx. I Was Able To Authenticate This Bag As Being Genuine Before Purchasing. Excited To Add Such A Unique Piece To My Collection!

#55 I Found This Poster At A Thrift Store In South Ms

#56 These Were Given To Us By A Neighbour, Place Cards From Her Wedding Over 100 Years Old Given She Was 96 When She Passed Away Over 30 Yrs Ago

#57 Just Bought On Marketplace! This Will Come In Handy! Almost 5 Feet Tall

#58 My Neighbor Had This Out For The Trash And I Had To Save It!