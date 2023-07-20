Everyone immediately started sharing tips on how to get better sleep, remove blood stains from clothes, and other useful hacks. Below you will find the most upvoted ones.

So in an attempt to organize their routine, one Reddit user made a post on the platform, asking people to share simple but effective tricks for casual life situations.

Humans are complicated creatures. A 2020 study found that we typically have more than 6,000 thoughts per day. And we still need to get things done!

#1 Laying on your left side can stop gastric reflux pain

#2 When I was a little kid, I was playing in my dad's office while he was in a meeting and was drawing dinosaurs on his dry-erase bord. Unfortunately, I was using permanent marker and I got so scared I would get in trouble, I cried. His secretary heard the commotion and was nice enough to show me that if you draw over the lines with a dry erase marker it'll all come off when you erase it. She was also nice enough to take me to the bakery across the street and get me a cookie.

#3 Was told to put my hand on the bottom of the steering when backing a trailer because then whichever direction you move your hand, that's the way the trailer goes instead of the opposite if your hand is on the top.

#4 Read in a tween magazine (might have been American Girl or something similar?) years and years ago a tip to help you fall asleep where you slowly tense all your muscles as much as you can, then release the tension all at once. I was amazed at how much more relaxed I felt when I tried it!



Years later I realized this was basically mimicking what happens when you orgasm, without the sex part. So, take that as you will; but hey, it works either way.

#5 If your nose is stuffy and you can’t get it cleared just do 10 push-ups and it will clear right up. You can blow your nose over and over but for some reason this actually does a better job of clearing it up. I had no idea how it could work at first so I was skeptical but somehow it genuinely does work.

#6 1 cup vinegar, 1 cup original Listerine, 1 cup warm water. Let you feet soak for around 30mins, then remove dead skin. BAM! No more cracked feet.





#7 Pouring hot water on the remaining wax on finished candles! The wax melts and floats to the top so you can just reach in and take it out AND your candle jar is clean to be repurposed or recycled. Sounds simple but as an avid candle burner it changed my life.

#8 If you spill candle wax on a carpet, you can get it out by running an iron over it with a damp towel in between. I was so baffled I almost felt like spilling more wax.



Edit: low heat, make sure the towel is damp enough, keep the iron constantly moving, and most importantly, don't blame me if you light your carpet on fire.



(Please Google it first. Step 1 is actually use a butter knife to get the big clumps out, and there's a few other disclaimers)

#9 Turning electronics off and then on again magically fixes many problems

#10 Apparently squatting ***does*** make it easier for you to s**t.



But if actual squat toilets are too weird/gross/inconvenient for you, you get the same effect by putting a footstool in front of a normal toilet, and leaning forward while taking a dump.



You don't have to [buy a squatty potty](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbYWhdLO43Q), a regular *stool* (pun intended) works just fine.

#11 Contact solution works wonders on blood stains !!

#12 Apple Cider vinegar and warts. Just take a qtip end and soak it in ACV, then place it over the wart and put a bandaid on top. Continue process each night until it's gone. Had to deal with some earlier in life and no amount of freezing helped, they would die but they seemed to always come back/return. ACV worked flawlessly and they never returned.

#13 I had really bad vertigo when i rolled over for like a month out of nowhere. Id roll over and it felt like i was still rolling for a good 20 seconds. I eventually looked up some YouTube video on it, i didnt expect much, but one video told me to lie on my back on the bed and lean my head off the bed as far as it could go back. Then hold for 10 seconds. Then move my head up to even level for ten seconds and finally bring my head up so that my chin is pushed into my neck all while laying on my back still, and hold for 10. I felt really sick after for like 30 minutes but after it was completely cured.

#14 When I figured out that control + shift + t actually reopened my tab I just closed by accident

#15 I had really bad hiccups from drinking so the bartender gave me limes with sugar and some sort of red liquid on them and they instantly went away, and I felt like I had control over my life for a short moment

#16 Listening to a song while reading along to the lyrics after it's been in my head all day to get it out. I don't even know how many times this has saved my sanity.

#17 Wearing thinner socks stopped me getting blisters in my new shoes, that were a little big.



Told my sister that my new shoes were giving me blisters and she looked at my feet and very matter-of-factly said "It's the socks, too thick." (Kinda like that scene in Road to El Dorado). Anyway, I was like nah that's just some old wifey c**p. Nope, it worked.

#18 Im always way too hot when I try to fall asleep, but I can't sleep with open windows in the winter.



So I keep a couple of oranges frozen outside the window and I just toss one into bed. Night snack and keeps me cool without having to get up out of bed. Win-win unless you fall asleep and crush the orange, but atleast you got some sleep so thats still kind of a win...





I never expected this post to gain such traction, or I'd made it clearer. So I guess Ill edit in some common questions.



-I rarely eat them before sleep. It's either breakfast or a snack if I wake up at 3am.



-My teeth are fine.



-Ice packs would work as well, but you can't eat them and it doesn't feel as natural.



-Fans work, but I have a bad habit of ruining them. It's not as good as under blanket cooling anyways.



-I like to keep them in my armpits, but not always. Sometimes they just roll around in bed, sometimes I put one on my belly button and pretend I'm a giant teeing up my ball for a galactic game of golf.



-I am almost certainly a human. I think.



-I'm single and ready to mingle.









Thank you for the gold kind stranger!

#19 Small human contact with people we pass by in life. Keeps me centred and stops the shyness of meeting new people.



Making eye contact, smiling and saying nice or funny things to strangers. Occasionally someone blanks you, but the vast majority of times it starts a little convo - a little bit of human contact. You never know - perhaps you are the first person that day who has acknowledged their existence.



Simple examples - saying good morning to the people at the bus stop. I said 'choices choices...." to someone standing looking at a display in the supermarket a short while Iago. They laughed and I laughed little too. Small human contact.

#20 That Dawn dish soap + vinegar cleaner really does work miracles. My shower has a tendency to get this grimy coating that doesn't scrub off easily. Using Dawn and vinegar it comes right off no problem.



Edit: Ratio is 50/50! People have also suggested adding some water to make it spray easier, though I haven't tried that.



Edit 2: I've only ever used Dawn, but several people have commented using other brands and finding success.

#21 Writing down goals does actually help me get them done more often

#22 Pressing your thumb to the roof of your mouth and pressing your other thumb in between your eyebrows when you have a headache. It works for some people, me being one of them

#23 If you want to know if the egg is boiled spin it on a table and stop it with your hand for just a short moment. Then let it go again immediately. If it stops it's boiled. If it keeps rotating it's raw. The liquid inside has momentum.

#24 If you car has a dent pour boiling water on it then use a toilet plunger to pop it back into place. I saw it on Reddit a while back

#25 I was skeptical about getting garlic smell of my hands with stainless steel, but I tried it and it worked. Also, freeze onions for about fifteen minutes before chopping them up, it helps reduce the onion fumes.

#26 When your car overheats, turn up your heater to full blast while driving (roll windows down if it’s summertime so you don’t bake). It helps to keep your engine cooler than it would otherwise be until you get to a safe spot to stop (or to a nearby repair shop). After I broke up with my ex (about 2 weeks afterwards) my radiator busted, and I didn’t know who to call for help. I ate crow and called him bc he knew a few things about cars, yet at the same time was skeptical because he had a reason to give me horrible advice and screw me over. Lucky for me he was a good guy and his advice saved my car.

#27 If you have trouble passing gas, get down on all fours. Start with knees and hands, then knees and elbows. I learned it from a dating survival handbook from the early 2000's and it saved me the first time I had White Castle on a business trip.

#28 If you put your ear up to someone’s leg, you can hear them say “What the f**k are you doing?”

#29 A really obscure tip - if you lose the sensor bar for your Wii, light two candles and place them where the sensor bar would be. It's finicky, but it works well enough to at least choose a game!

#30 Gently stuffing a chicken's head under its wing and moving it in a circle *exactly* three times makes the chicken fall asleep.

#31 Use a used dryer sheet to remove deodorant stains.

#32 Cursing loudly makes some automated answering machines immediately go to customer service.





I personally recommend f**k but b***h s**t also works as well.

#33 When you're doing a "spot the difference" challenge and the two pictures are next to each other, you can cross your eyes to 'merge' the two images and the differences will sort of 'flash' - it's hard to explain but here's a link

https://www.geeksaresexy.net/2007/06/08/easily-solve-spot-the-difference-pictures-within-seconds/

#34 Propping a cheek up a bit to fart silently

#35 Using a credit card to open a locked door. I had locked my girlfriend and I out of her apartment by pulling the locked door shut behind us and leaving without the key. When we returned and realized what we had done. I was able to slide the card in between the door and the door jam and push back the bolt, opening the door. I scored major points with the Mrs. but we were both alarmed with how easy it was, needless to say we used the deadbolt when leaving the apartment from then on.

#36 Those garlic peeling tube things. Thought for sure they were a dumb gimmick but I used one in a cooking class really and hot damn did it work like magic. It’s so easy I’m actually able to get the same effect using a rubbery jar opener thing I already own, so I didn’t even have to buy one of the “official” ones!

#37 If you need to cut some pvc pipe and have no tools, you can cut a pvc pipe with just some string and some friction



Edit:my most upvoted comment and it was a trick my mentor/archnemesis taught me... Damn you Ronnie!

#38 I get horribly morning sick durring the first half of pregnancy. One of the biggest struggles is staying hydrated. I try to eat or drink anything and it just comes right back up. Hence the dehydration. However, this is my third time through, and I just figured out that if I wake up in the middle of the night that my nausea is greatly reduced and I CAN DRINK WATER. It might not sound like much but if you've been dehydrated before then you know how wonderful it is to drink something. I basically can't drink anything all day long but I've trained myself to wake up and take a gulp of water every time I toss or turn throughout the night. It has been such a game changer and while I'm still sick - I am not dehydrated :)

#39 My mom loves to collect containers to store random c**p (and converted me to do also) and both of us were stumped on how to get rid of the adhesive leftover from labels. I went online and found a post that said a mixture of olive oil and baking soda will take the glue right off. I kind of laughed at it thinking it was another joke post because how can baking soda and oil, two items we consume everyday, be used to remove something like adhesives? Still there was no real alternative since neither of us wanted to go buy Goo Gone because of the stench so we tried it out.



To our surprise the mixture worked like a charm and all of the adhesive and sticker residue came right off after letting the mixture sit on the containers for a bit. Now we have drawers full of containers full of various spices and tools that once held other spices, snacks, and foods.

#40 Tapping a stuck jar lid with the blunt side of a butter knife all around the edges loosens it enough to open most of the time.

#41 Flipping over a rug, upside down, *before* vacuuming the back of it. Doing this knocks out the dirt thats deep in it that the vacuum could never get out.

#42 Ring toss at the fair. Don’t just sling them, or toss them towards the bottles in hopes that you’ll snag one.



Gently toss them flat up into the air above the bottles & try to get it to fall flat.



Hopefully I’m describing this correctly, because the first year I tried this at the fair I won an electric guitar and mini amp.



The following year, I won a $300 bike.



Haven’t been to the fair since, but you can bet your a*s I’ll play it again the next chance I get.

#43 If a bathroom stall lock won't shut right, you can stuff toilet paper in the other end and it will stay closed.

#44 Cleaning your headlights with cheap baking soda toothpaste. Hadn't cleaned mine in 10 years, cleaned up sparkling like new with almost no effort.

#45 I work with children, and there's a lot of things they don't like to do but needs to get done. Often the phrasing of what needs to happen can do the trick.



Such as "I know you don't like Brussels spouts, so would you like carrots or green beans?" or "would you want to eat 6 pieces of broccoli or 3 to go with your chicken?". Wherein the answer is in the question and there is no opting of the vegetables, but it seems like they get to pick the least horrible option.

#46 Create a “in case of anxiety/panic attack” playlist.



Your brain memorizes how we feel when associated with things. When you work out and have a clear head, listen to this playlist. Religiously.



When you start to have an attack, play this music. Your brain will assume it’s relax or workout time and calm down.

#47 If you have a shy bladder--always right after seeing a movie in the theater, for me-- try thinking about sex. Never fails to get me flowing.

#48 Making scrambled eggs in the microwave. They actually turn out EXTRREMELY well. Put 3 eggs in a bowl, whip em up, throw em in the microwave 35 seconds. Stir/whip them again. Another 35 seconds. Stir/whip them again, 35 seconds. Salt, pepper. DELICIOUS. Not dry, not runny. Moist and fluffy deliciousness.

#49 Clearing snow off of a roof with a long piece of rope. One guy on each side of the rope with the rope over the roof peak you saw back and forth.

#50 Use a dice to make decisions when there doesn’t seem to be one right way in sight even after all the “pros and cons”. But since it’s not a coin you can expand on options with compromises. It’s way less f*****g stressful.



Also if you are like “no! Not that” the process forces you to reconcile what your preference really is.



I also use Tarot to figure out what my instincts are. In the scientific sense it’s just common symbols that you apply meaning to, but can be useful to draw out your buried thoughts/feelings with HOW you interpret the symbols.

#51 Someone posted on a thread a long time ago that in some older cars, turning your keys in the lock on the door and holding it in the unlocked part for 3 seconds will unlock all the doors in the car. This trick works on my car and since my key dongle doesn't work, it's changed my life.

#52 Nuke a couple of potatoes and put them in your coat pockets. (Aluminum foil cover optional) Voilà: hand warmers that stay warm for hours.



Bonus: you can eat them later. (Aluminum foil hat optional)



Edit: No aluminum foil! It restricts air flow and fosters bacterial growth. Thanks @hellahallee and others!



Edit edit: No aluminum, but thanks for the silver!

#53 Kinda niche, but, I work as a production tech, one of the companies i work with has a few HOG lighting consoles. These consoles sometimes don’t want to boot up and when I found myself in that situation, my coworker said, “pick it up about 6-10 inches, and just drop it.” I looked at him like he was crazy, because they’re expensive, and he calmly says, “just do it.” So I did it. And f**k a duck wouldn’t you know it, it worked..... and continues to work with every HOG I come across!



*EDIT* Yes, I have heard of percussive maintenance, however, I never thought of using gravity to induce it. I love that it’s so widely accepted. To all those saying you’re going to try this with your grandMA’s, from what I’ve been told, that will kill. Please percussive maintain responsibly and don’t kill you grandmas.



Bless up and f**k coop!

#54 If you smoke too much weed or overdo it with edibles and are feeling too high, chew on a peppercorn and let it sit under your tongue for about a minute. You will feel fine in less than five minutes.



If you are on edibles you may have to repeat this every 30 minutes to an hour until you have metabolized all the THC.



You can also just smell some ground pepper, but it takes a bit longer and does not last as long.



This works because a substance in black pepper called piperene blocks cannabis receptors.

#55 If you want NBA league pass you can use a VPN so that it appears like you're in India and buy it for like $20.

#56 My GF has trouble making decisions on small things like the classic "where to eat tonight". One time I figured out that since she can't decide among the available options, it must mean that all those options make no difference to her. Therefore can just pick the one I want, or even at random, right?



It worked. She loved it, I loved it, everyone's happy.

#57 When I was about 9 years old the apartment complex I was living in had a vending machine I would always go to, to get snacks, and one day I decided I didn't want anything after I had already put a 5$ in. So I hit coin return and I got back my 5$ bill WITH 4 quarters. So pretty much after that id go there everyday after school, get like 10-15 bucks, and then I'd blow it all on dairy queen everyday. They never fixed it either in the 3+ years I was living there

#58 Keep lifting and eating enough, you will get stronger eventually.

#59 Sharpening Scissors by cutting aluminium foil with them or sharpening knifes with the ledge on the underside of a plate

#60 Yelling at your vacuum cleaner to get your dogs to stop barking at it. I read about this on Reddit and assumed it was a joke, but it actually works.

#61 Warm olive oil in your ear to get rid of too much wax. When I heard about it from my mom I thought it was an old wives tale and sounds so dumb I didn't bother. But then later I was seeing a doctor about flushing out my ear but they were too busy and the nurse suggested it in the mean time and it worked really well. It's awkward getting oil in your ear and feels so weird but it works surprisingly well.

#62 I read this in reddit before, that women loves a guy who really listens. As I read that, I tried to be attentive to the woman that I'm gonna meet for a drink. We ended up talking until dawn and we really had a good time.

#63 When trying to get pepper out of the shaker, as long as there are ridges on the bottoms, run the Salt shaker bottom along the pepper bottom and pepper will rain down like a biblical flood.

#64 Applying heat to mosquito bites. Instant relief after you take away the heat. Preferably almost unbearably hot, and apply for at least 30 seconds.



Usually lasts a few hours.

#65 If you smile, ask questions, do your work competently, maintain a generally positive outlook on life and temper your critical edge, people will actually like you.

#66 In case your printer is broken, hit it and it will work again. Been there

#67 It's because it's not boogers that makes your nose stuffy. It's the vessels and stuff inside that are swollen and irritated. By doing exercise you reroute the blood to the muscles you're using instead of the nostrils.

#68 You can point your camera (any camera) at an IR controller/accessory to check whether it works or not, because the camera can see infrared

#69 Crying because I’m sad actually helps things. Sometimes people just need to cry to calm down.

#70 Holding the car remote to your chin for better contact (locking/unlocking and alarm). I thought my friend wanted me to look like an idiot, but the trick actually works!

#71 The light for my husbands car rear license plate is kinda busted. We were actually pulled over once for it. When that happened he asked the officer to check it out for himself and was allowed. He got out, went to the back of the car and literally "Fonzed" it (hit the car) and the light turned on. The officer was like "well, OK then" and we were on our way. I think the cop was just bored and lonely.

#72 Want to know if a battery is full or empty of charge? Drop it straight down on to a table. If it bounces then it's empty. If it drops and lands without bouncing it's full.

#73 Had A stye. I didn't have insurance so I decided to put a boiling teabag on the stye..



It worked within a hour and I can still see.

#74 Diatomaceous earth actually solved my 2 year bedbug problem and it cost $8.

#75 The original Dawn dishwashing soap gets rid of dog fleas.

#76 Using mayonnaise instead of butter on grilled cheese sandwiches.

#77 If your hard drive is toast, put it in the freezer for a day. You’ll get around an hour out of it as it thaws. Enough time to get your important files.



Also, if your motherboard is toast, bake it in the oven. The heat melts the solder and reconnects loose connections.



Note: these are last ditch efforts and should only be used when all else fails.

#78 Feeling nauseated? Smile really big; it supresses the gag reflex.

#79 Equal parts Mountain Dew and Blue Powerade. Enjoy your homemade Baja Blast.