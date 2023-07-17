In this day and age, when you can hop on Amazon and find literally millions of items for sale, it’s hard to be surprised by anything anymore. So when we find something cute, quirky or bizarre, our response is more likely to be, “Of course that exists,” than, “Wow!” And that’s exactly what the Of Course That’s A Thing subreddit is all about. This community, which was created a decade ago, has amassed an impressive 2 million members who are dedicated to sharing all of the unique things out there that, well, aren’t actually that surprising.

You can say, “Of course that’s a thing,” about almost anything nowadays. Sexy pet clothes, “cheese burgers” that are literally just slices of cheese between a bun, and confetti glitter fruity cereal flavored fruit spread? Of course! Why not? If you’re a fan of makeup, you might be interested in knowing you can purchase your very own Cheetos eyeshadow palette. And if you want Corn Flakes branded underwear, no worries! You can find it! Capitalism has gotten out of hand in many ways, including with the creation of novelty items, so today, let’s take a moment to enjoy some of the strangest ones.