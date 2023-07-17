I remember staying up late watching cable TV as a child and being awed by all of the bizarre products that could be purchased right from the television. Weights that shake, blankets with sleeves, towels that will wow you with how much liquid they sop up, and of course, ch-ch-ch-Chia Pets!

Nowadays, however, we don’t need to sacrifice sleep to find interesting, quirky products. We can just hop online! We’ve taken a trip to the “Of Course That’s A Thing” subreddit to find photos of some of the silliest items you probably never knew existed. So enjoy scrolling through this list, and be sure to upvote anything you’d appreciate being gifted for your birthday this year!

#1

The Clearly Impossible Puzzle

The Clearly Impossible Puzzle

#2

Non-Woke Coffee

Non-Woke Coffee

#3

Baby Crocs

Baby Crocs

October
October
Baby crocs du du dudu dudu

In this day and age, when you can hop on Amazon and find literally millions of items for sale, it’s hard to be surprised by anything anymore. So when we find something cute, quirky or bizarre, our response is more likely to be, “Of course that exists,” than, “Wow!” And that’s exactly what the Of Course That’s A Thing subreddit is all about. This community, which was created a decade ago, has amassed an impressive 2 million members who are dedicated to sharing all of the unique things out there that, well, aren’t actually that surprising. 

You can say, “Of course that’s a thing,” about almost anything nowadays. Sexy pet clothes, “cheese burgers” that are literally just slices of cheese between a bun, and confetti glitter fruity cereal flavored fruit spread? Of course! Why not? If you’re a fan of makeup, you might be interested in knowing you can purchase your very own Cheetos eyeshadow palette. And if you want Corn Flakes branded underwear, no worries! You can find it! Capitalism has gotten out of hand in many ways, including with the creation of novelty items, so today, let’s take a moment to enjoy some of the strangest ones. 
#4

Human Sized Dog Bed

Human Sized Dog Bed

#5

Fake ATM Receipts

Fake ATM Receipts

Jason
Jason
With inflation they need to aim higher. Thankfully I can relate because I too can almost pull 400$ out of my bank account. Just uh wait until Friday

#6

Computer Angel

Computer Angel

People are always trying to invent the newest “next big thing.” That’s why shows like Shark Tank exist. Our needs (or perceived needs) as consumers will never end. We will always come up with another problem that needs solving or cute thing that we’ve just got to have. And while these novelty purchases can certainly be questionable ethically, as we all know consuming too much isn’t great for the environment, we have to admit that many of them are entertaining.

There is no end to the bizarre products you can find online. In fact, Reader’s Digest recently published a list of some of the weirdest things you can purchase on Amazon in 2023. For example, have you ever seen a mini hand squirrel? It’s not a puppet exactly, but rather five separate finger puppets, including four legs and the head of a squirrel. And you know those massive, wacky, waving inflatable tube men that are often spotted outside of car dealerships and businesses on the side of the highway trying to grab driver’s attention? Well, apparently, you can purchase a mini one for your own personal use. 
#7

Personalized Roaches

Personalized Roaches

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how hard it was to get them to keep still while painting.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Cat Butt Cookie Cutter

Cat Butt Cookie Cutter

Ban-One
Ban-One
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The uncut "Cats" edition.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

An Airport LEGO Vending Machine - Kind Of A Solid Idea

An Airport LEGO Vending Machine - Kind Of A Solid Idea

October
October
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now scatter some peaces in the ile of the plane

1
1point
reply
View more comments

If your feet have always dreamed of being nestled into warm, soft loaves of French bread, Amazon has the baguette slippers you’ve always been looking for as well. But if those don’t satisfy your carb cravings, you can also buy a giant baguette pillow. Because of course that exists, right? And if you want to update your handbag to give more of a barnyard vibe, you can purchase a rubber chicken purse on Amazon too. Or are you worried about how much time you’ve been spending on the toilet? Don’t worry, there’s a toilet timer for sale that actually made it onto Shark Tank as well!  
#10

It's Sad That This Sign Was Necessary

It's Sad That This Sign Was Necessary

Suuuuuuze
Suuuuuuze
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sadly after so many lawsuits, W***y Wonka had to step into the modern age.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies...
#11

This Ring Finger Ring

This Ring Finger Ring

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you gotta put two rings on it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

Catchup And Meowstard

Catchup And Meowstard

While you might think of Shark Tank as a prestigious program for upcoming inventors, the show has also managed to feature some bizarre and questionable products that might have you saying, “Of course that’s a thing.” One of which was called the Ionic Ear, which was a bluetooth device that would literally be implanted into a person’s ear. It would need to be charged by plugging an AC adapter into the user’s ear, and it would require FDA approvals plus clinical trials to ever get the product off the ground. So unfortunately for the inventor, this product didn't take off.  
#13

This Hummingbird Feeding Helmet

This Hummingbird Feeding Helmet

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see that more as protection from birds, especially plovers and magpies

0
0points
reply
#14

Wha?!?

Wha?!?

#15

Julius Caesar Pencil Holder

Julius Caesar Pencil Holder

Drive Suits was another infamous product that graced our televisions on Shark Tank. This was essentially a suit that allowed people to turn into real life Transformers. It was a robot suit that turned into a vehicle which could travel at speeds up to 12 mph. And while the creator, Drew Beaumier, didn’t have great luck with the investors from Shark Tank, he is still working on his products under the name of RoboCars Entertainment, which you can learn more about right here!
#16

My Dad’s Hotel Waffle In Texas

My Dad's Hotel Waffle In Texas

80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I usually just make my waffles in the shape of Colorado.

0
0points
reply
#17

The Titanic “Door” Pool Float

The Titanic "Door" Pool Float

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Illustration incorrectly shows that it supports an extra person

0
0points
reply
#18

Kinda Cool But Still

Kinda Cool But Still

Spidercat
Spidercat
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would try willingly...

0
0points
reply

One strange item that somehow ended up on Shark Tank was one that all golfers might understand the desire for: the UroClub. The UroClub is for those pesky moments when you’re out golfing and realize that you need to take a restroom break, despite being twenty minutes away from the clubhouse. It allows users to “discreetly” pee into the fake golf club, which comes with a “privacy towel,” and continue with their games. Amazingly enough, the creator, Dr. Floyd Seskin, actually struck a deal with Kevin Harrington and saw great success from the show. 
#19

Gold Fish Shaped Ham, Hopefully It’s Kosher

Gold Fish Shaped Ham, Hopefully It's Kosher

#20

This Deodorant Scent (Flavour?)

This Deodorant Scent (Flavour?)

#21

I Am Both Repulsed And Intrigued

I Am Both Repulsed And Intrigued

Another product from Shark Tank that deals with a slightly embarrassing matter was the Under-Ease. This product, which looks like a giant adult diaper, was designed to be anti-flatulence underwear. The creator told the sharks that they could confidently pass gas without anyone around them knowing, but unfortunately for him, they weren’t interested in the bizarre product. Perhaps the world just wasn’t ready for this idea yet…
#22

This Mac & Cheese Candle That Smells Just As Bad As You’d Expect

This Mac & Cheese Candle That Smells Just As Bad As You'd Expect

#23

A Machete Wielding Plant Controlled Robot

A Machete Wielding Plant Controlled Robot

#24

Apple Music Has The Lyrics To The Star Wars Main Theme

Apple Music Has The Lyrics To The Star Wars Main Theme

If you’re a fan of waking up to the savory smell of bacon cooking, you might have been a fan of the Wake’n Bacon, which was featured on Shark Tank. This was an alarm clock, which had a cute yet simple pig face on it, that would wake snoozers by automatically cooking bacon at a set time. The sharks were not wowed by the idea, however, possibly due to concerns for safety or simply wondering why it would exist in the first place. So unfortunately, if you’re a bacon fan, you’ll need to cook your breakfast the old fashion way.   
#25

Snickers Seasoning

Snickers Seasoning

#26

Best Sandwich

Best Sandwich

#27

Ofcourse Perfect For Bathroom Singer Like Me

Ofcourse Perfect For Bathroom Singer Like Me

Have you gotten some good ideas for gifts you can put into your family’s White Elephant gift exchange this year, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos of products that made you say, “Of course that exists,” and feel free to share your thoughts on these items in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more bizarre pics from this subreddit, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring r/Ofcoursethatsathing right here!
#28

$10 Water For Dogs

$10 Water For Dogs

#29

Good Way To Spend $2.5k

Good Way To Spend $2.5k

Heiko Braun
Heiko Braun
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Back in the days, when I was a downhill skateboarder, this was my normal look. I was not good at this sport.

1
1point
reply
#30

Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log

Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log

#31

Armcoffin Or Coffinchair?

Armcoffin Or Coffinchair?

Bucket
Bucket
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they can sit you up and have you stare out at the assembled attendees for your funeral?

0
0points
reply
#32

Sneaki Breki Crust

Sneaki Breki Crust

#33

Side Table That Looks Like A Pile Of Cash

Side Table That Looks Like A Pile Of Cash

#34

Hang On A Minute

Hang On A Minute

#35

Sheep Milk Vodka (Unfiltered)

Sheep Milk Vodka (Unfiltered)

#36

Planty! No!

Planty! No!

Bucket
Bucket
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Attach the machete from earlier for some added fun.

0
0points
reply
#37

This Is America

This Is America

#38

Specialty Cat Water

Specialty Cat Water

#39

A Simple Pet

A Simple Pet

#40

Balenciaga's New $1790 Bag

Balenciaga's New $1790 Bag

#41

Tree Thot

Tree Thot

#42

“Bokito Glasses” Are Used To View Gorillas Without Appearing To Use Direct Eye Contact As That Is Seen As A Threat To The Apes. Named After A Gorilla That Escaped And Attacked A Woman Who Did Just That For Weeks

"Bokito Glasses" Are Used To View Gorillas Without Appearing To Use Direct Eye Contact As That Is Seen As A Threat To The Apes. Named After A Gorilla That Escaped And Attacked A Woman Who Did Just That For Weeks

#43

Bunjesus Is The Only Christus I Want In My House

Bunjesus Is The Only Christus I Want In My House

#44

I Mean.. Seems Like A Good Deal, Right?

I Mean.. Seems Like A Good Deal, Right?

#45

If Only There Was A Way To Keep Wireless Headphones Connected To My Head…. 💡

If Only There Was A Way To Keep Wireless Headphones Connected To My Head…. 💡

#46

Official Heinz Shirt That Has A Fake Ketchup Stain On It

Official Heinz Shirt That Has A Fake Ketchup Stain On It

#47

Yum!

Yum!

#48

Of Course An Anti Cannibalism Spray Exists For Chickens

Of Course An Anti Cannibalism Spray Exists For Chickens

#49

Ofcourse 💀

Ofcourse 💀

#50

The Face Blanket - The Blanket With A Breathing Hole

The Face Blanket - The Blanket With A Breathing Hole

#51

A Candle That Smells Like Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, And Stuffing

A Candle That Smells Like Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, And Stuffing

#52

Wd40 Cologne For When You Just Can’t Get Enough Of That Sweet Shop Scent

Wd40 Cologne For When You Just Can't Get Enough Of That Sweet Shop Scent

#53

Custom Earbuds

Custom Earbuds

#54

Weener Kleener

Weener Kleener

#55

Horseshoe

Horseshoe

#56

I'd Just Keep It In My Closet To Deal With Any Moisture

I'd Just Keep It In My Closet To Deal With Any Moisture

#57

Windows 95 Cola, Sold In Japan To Advertise The Release

Windows 95 Cola, Sold In Japan To Advertise The Release

#58

Windows Error Playing Cards

Windows Error Playing Cards

#59

Jeff Goldblum Shower Curtain

Jeff Goldblum Shower Curtain

#60

At Least They Made The Flavor Something No One Would Ever Buy

At Least They Made The Flavor Something No One Would Ever Buy

#61

Why Not Just Mix Cinnamon And Sugar?!

Why Not Just Mix Cinnamon And Sugar?!

#62

Have You Ever Wanted Paper Towels That Are Reusable? Behold

Have You Ever Wanted Paper Towels That Are Reusable? Behold

#63

Tobacco Bell

Tobacco Bell

#64

Wet Wipes Specifically For Wiping Up S’mores Messes

Wet Wipes Specifically For Wiping Up S'mores Messes

#65

Yep

Yep

#66

Curiosity Might Actually Make Me Try This One…

Curiosity Might Actually Make Me Try This One…

#67

Miniature Chessboard On A Ring

Miniature Chessboard On A Ring

#68

Classroom Safety Pods. I Hate This Has To Be A Thing

Classroom Safety Pods. I Hate This Has To Be A Thing

#69

Mclovin Toy

Mclovin Toy

#70

Twinkies Flavored Iced Latte

Twinkies Flavored Iced Latte

#71

Hair Artistry Is Evolving

Hair Artistry Is Evolving

#72

Bro Why

Bro Why

#73

Joker Shrek “Hey Donkey! You Wanna Know How I Got These Scars?”

Joker Shrek "Hey Donkey! You Wanna Know How I Got These Scars?"

#74

LED Toilet Paper Holder. Gradual Color Changing Glow For Standart Rolls

LED Toilet Paper Holder. Gradual Color Changing Glow For Standart Rolls