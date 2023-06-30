If you think people who like their juice with pulp in it are weirdos, you haven’t seen anything yet. Our understanding of weird drinks goes beyond drinks with exotic fruits or anti-freeze-like colors. Think of bizarre drinks made of ingredients you probably wouldn’t be comfortable with (or even thought about) putting inside your mouth. Think drinks made from animals’ naughty bits or ingredients sourced from their feces—THAT kind of weird.

This is what this list of the world’s most unusual beverages is about. As one would expect, many of these bizarre beverages are the by-products of weird traditions or heirlooms of folk medicine practiced way before PubMed was available to lambast them. Hence, many of these unusual drinks are somewhat of a cultural heritage and remain treasured by the locals in the areas they originated from.

And for the rest of the options on the list, there’s no other explanation than to blame (or thank?) the imagination of the human mind for them. Think of these strange and often nasty drinks as failed experiments, accidental inventions, or bold marketing initiatives that appealed to very particular groups of consumers.

To introduce you to the dark side of mixology and brew-making, we’ve compiled a list of some of the weirdest drinks consumed on a scale large enough to write about them. We invite you to upvote the drinks you would be willing (and brave enough) to try and which gross drinks you’d never be caught dead drinking!

Let us know in the comments whether there are any other weird local drinks we missed including in the list. Cheers!