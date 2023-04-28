In the world of convention, why not be a bit like, well, like one of these weird books that we’ve rounded up on this list! They’re cool, they’re off-beat, and they're absolutely unique.

These kooky tomes will take you on a journey through the bizarre, the surreal, the absurd and straight to Wacky Town. From talking animals to sentient cities, from alternate realities to inexplicable phenomena, these weird fiction books are guaranteed to leave you looking for more (more answers or sanity, that is).

That said, don't expect a smooth ride here. These unusual books often play with form and structure, subverting your expectations and leaving you scratching your head or feeling your brain boiling with a myriad of questions running you into a literal overdrive! Of course, they can be challenging, but they're definitely always rewarding. With their unconventional themes and characters, weird novels offer a chance to expand your mind and see the world in a whole new light. Or, well, leave you hoping that the things depicted in them will never, never ever come true. In for a nightmare? 

Who knows what strange and wonderful things lie in the pages of these unconventional books? Well, we do, because we’ve added short descriptions to the top 20 weird books to read right now on our list. So, scroll on down below, check out the submissions, and pick your kooky book!

#1

The Vaults By Toby Ball

The Vaults is a crime thriller by Toby Ball, set in a corrupt fictional city. Investigative journalist Francis Frings investigates a series of murders connected to the political elite. As he uncovers the conspiracy, he is aided by a cast of characters in this gripping tale of crime, corruption, and power.

#2

Lives Of The Monster Dogs By Kirsten Bakis

Lives of the Monster Dogs is a science fiction novel by Kirsten Bakis that tells the story of a group of intelligent, anthropomorphic dogs brought to New York City in the late 19th century. As they struggle to assimilate into human society, they confront questions of identity, belonging, and the nature of humanity.

#3

Bear V. Shark By Chris Bachelder

Bear v. Shark is a satirical novel by Chris Bachelder that explores the absurdity of American culture. It imagines a televised spectacle in the near future where a bear fights a shark in a specially constructed canal. The novel satirizes media hype, consumerism, and the commodification of violence in contemporary society.

#4

The Wasp Factory By Iain Banks

The Wasp Factory is a dark and unsettling novel by Iain Banks. It follows the story of a teenage boy named Frank who lives with his father on a remote Scottish island. As Frank recounts his disturbing past and twisted present, readers are drawn into a world of violence, madness, and mystery.

#5

Beatlebone By Kevin Barry

Beatlebone is a novel by Kevin Barry that imagines a fictional journey taken by John Lennon in 1978. In an attempt to find peace and inspiration, Lennon travels to a remote island off the coast of Ireland. The novel explores themes of creativity, identity, and the human desire for connection and meaning.

#6

The Incarnations By Susan Barker

The Incarnations is a novel by Susan Barker that tells the story of a taxi driver in contemporary Beijing who begins receiving letters from someone claiming to have been his soulmate in past lives throughout Chinese history. As he uncovers the truth about his past and present, he confronts themes of identity, memory, and fate.

#7

In The House Upon The Dirt Between The Lake And The Woods By Matt Bell

In the House Upon the Dirt Between the Lake and the Woods is a surreal novel by Matt Bell that follows a couple who retreat to a remote cabin in the woods to start a family. As their lives become increasingly entwined with the natural world, themes of power and control test their relationship while they search for meaning in life.

#8

The Teleportation Accident By Ned Beauman

The Teleportation Accident is a comedic novel by Ned Beauman that follows the misadventures of a stage designer named Egon Loeser as he searches for love and success in 1930s Berlin. As he becomes embroiled in a bizarre conspiracy involving time travel and teleportation, Loeser confronts questions of identity, desire, and the nature of reality.

#9

The Manual Of Detection By Jedediah Berry

The Manual of Detection by Jedediah Berry is a surreal mystery novel that follows a detective named Charles Unwin as he investigates a series of strange crimes in an imaginary city. As the case becomes increasingly convoluted, Unwin confronts the nature of truth and reality. The novel's unique blend of noir atmosphere and surreal imagery creates a captivating and unforgettable reading experience.

#10

The Illumination By Kevin Brockmeier

The Illumination by Kevin Brockmeier is truly a stunning novel. Its premise of physical pain becoming visible light is both haunting and beautiful, and the interconnected stories of its characters are masterfully woven together. Brockmeier's writing is lyrical and evocative, and his exploration of themes such as love, loss, and human connection impacts the reader profoundly.

#11

Heart Of A Dog By Mikhail Bulgakov

Heart of a Dog by Mikhail Bulgakov is a brilliant, enjoyable satire. Set in Soviet Moscow, the novel tells the story of a stray dog named Sharik, who is transformed into a human being through experimental surgery. As Sharik struggles to adapt to his new life, Bulgakov skewers the flaws of the Soviet system and explores the limits of scientific advancement. The novel's humor and insight make it a true classic of Russian literature.

#12

The Weirdness By Jeremy Bushnell

The Weirdness by Jeremy Bushnell is a hilarious and entertaining novel that's incredibly hard to put down. It follows the story of struggling writer Billy Ridgeway, who makes a deal with a demon in exchange for literary success. As he becomes embroiled in a supernatural plot involving witches, time travel, and parallel universes, Bushnell's clever and witty prose kept me hooked until the very end. The Weirdness is a delightful blend of fantasy and humor, appreciated by plenty of readers wordlwide.

#13

Observatory Mansions By Edward Carey

Observatory Mansions by Edward Carey is a wonderfully imaginative novel that captivates from beginning to end. Set in a dilapidated apartment building in London, the novel follows the lives of its eccentric inhabitants as they confront themes of love, death, and identity. Carey's prose is richly detailed, and his characters are quirky and unforgettable. Observatory Mansions is a true gem of contemporary literature that's highly recommended to anyone looking for a unique and immersive reading experience.

#14

Motherf*cking Sharks By Brian Allen Carr

Sharks by Brian Allen Carr is a gripping novel that explores the complex relationship between a father and his son as they navigate their way through a post-apocalyptic world. The two must rely on each other to survive as they face countless dangers, including roaming gangs and mutated sea creatures. Carr's vivid and atmospheric prose creates a visceral reading experience that will stay with you long after you finish the book.

#15

The Vorrh By B. Catling

The Vorrh by B. Catling is a dark and immersive novel that's also thoroughly enjoyable. Set in a mysterious forest known as the Vorrh, the novel weaves multiple storylines that explore themes of art, identity, and colonialism. Catling's writing is truly unique, and you're in for a treat if you're looking for something that's unlike anything else you've read before.

#16

The Daughters By Adrienne Celt

The Daughters by Adrienne Celt is truly a haunting and beautifully written novel. It tells the story of three generations of women bound together by family secrets and the legacy of mental illness. Celt's prose is lyrical and evocative, and her exploration of themes such as identity and motherhood is poignant and insightful.

#17

Who Was Changed And Who Was Dead By Barbara Comyns

Who Was Changed and Who Was Dead by Barbara Comyns is a quirky, delightful, and easily enjoyable novel. Set in a small English village, the novel follows the lives of its eccentric inhabitants as they cope with a devastating flood and other calamities. Comyns' writing is both witty and poignant, and her characters are vividly drawn and unforgettable.

#18

An Exaggerated Murder By Josh Cook

An Exaggerated Murder by Josh Cook is a clever and entertaining mystery novel that keeps you guessing until the very end. The novel follows the hapless private investigator, Nero Blanc, as he attempts to solve a bizarre and convoluted case involving a murdered mathematician. Cook's writing is witty and inventive, and his characters are life-like and memorable.

#19

Girlfriend In A Coma By Douglas Coupland

"Girlfriend in a Coma" by Douglas Coupland is a thought-provoking and haunting novel that I found both fascinating and unsettling. The novel follows a group of friends whose lives are forever changed when one of them falls into a coma and wakes up seventeen years later. Coupland's writing is both lyrical and sharp, and his exploration of themes such as time, mortality, and friendship is really relatable. 

#20

Being Dead By Jim Crace

Being Dead by Jim Crace is a haunting and poetic novel that's certainly deeply affecting. The novel tells the story of a couple who are murdered on a beach and the aftermath of their deaths. Crace's writing is both lyrical and stark, and his exploration of themes such as mortality, love, and loss is both beautiful and heart-wrenching.

#21

Duplex By Kathryn Davis

#22

Geek Love By Katherine Dunn

#23

The Wilds By Julia Elliott

#24

Sudden Death By Álvaro Enrigue

#25

Zeroville By Steve Erickson

#26

Viper Wine By Hermione Eyre

#27

The Blue Girl By Laurie Foos

#28

Prodigies By Angélica Gorodischer

#29

After The People Lights Have Gone Off By Stephen Graham Jones

#30

The Raw Shark Texts By Steven Hall

#31

Delicious Foods By James Hannaham

#32

The Gone-Away World By Nick Harkaway

#33

The Library At Mount Char By Scott Hawkins

#34

Fram By Steve Himmer

#35

Sister Mine By Nalo Hopkinson

#36

Escape From Baghdad! By Saad Hossain

#37

Mr. Splitfoot By Samantha Hunt

#38

The Rabbit Back Literature Society By Pasi Ilmari Jääskeläinen

#39

The Hotel New Hampshire By John Irving

#40

Half Life By Shelley Jackson

#41

The Ninth Life Of Louis Drax By Liz Jensen

#42

Pym By Mat Johnson

#43

The Vanishers By Heidi Julavits

#44

The Vegetarian By Han Kang

#45

The Legend Of Pradeep Mathew By Shehan Karunatilaka

#46

The Last Illusion By Porochista Khakpour

#47

The Cheese Monkeys By Chip Kidd

#48

I Crawl Through It By A.s. King

#49

Radio Iris By Anne-Marie Kinney

#50

You Too Can Have A Body Like Mine By Alexandra Kleeman

#51

Alligators Of Abraham By Robert Kloss

#52

Archivist Wasp By Nicole Kornher-Stace

#53

The Orange Eats Creeps By Grace Krilanovich

#54

Big Machine By Victor Lavalle

#55

Long Division By Kiese Laymon

#56

Disquiet By Julia Leigh

#57

Just Like Beauty By Lisa Lerner

#58

As She Climbed Across The Table By Jonathan Lethem

#59

Stranger Things Happen By Kelly Link

#60

The Gracekeepers By Kirsty Logan

#61

Three Scenarios In Which Hana Sasaki Grows A Tail By Kelly Luce

#62

The Story Of My Teeth By Valeria Luiselli

#63

Remainder By Tom Mccarthy

#64

The Giant’s House By Elizabeth Mccracken

#65

The Portable Veblen By Elizabeth Mckenzie

#66

Mermaids In Paradise By Lydia Millet

#67

Slade House By David Mitchell

#68

Brave Story By Miyuki Miyabe

#69

The 13 1/2 Lives Of Captain Bluebear By Walter Moers

#70

God Help The Child By Toni Morrison

#71

The Man In My Basement By Walter Mosely

#72

Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End Of The World By Haruki Murakami

#73

Shine Shine Shine By Lydia Netzer

#74

The Country Of Ice Cream Star By Sandra Newman

#75

What Was Lost By Catherine O’flynn

#76

Lagoon By Nnedi Okorafor

#77

Mr. Fox By Helen Oyeyemi

#78

Version Control By Dexter Palmer

#79

The Bees By Laline Paul

#80

The Beautiful Bureaucrat By Helen Phillips

