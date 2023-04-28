In the world of convention, why not be a bit like, well, like one of these weird books that we’ve rounded up on this list! They’re cool, they’re off-beat, and they're absolutely unique.

These kooky tomes will take you on a journey through the bizarre, the surreal, the absurd and straight to Wacky Town. From talking animals to sentient cities, from alternate realities to inexplicable phenomena, these weird fiction books are guaranteed to leave you looking for more (more answers or sanity, that is).

That said, don't expect a smooth ride here. These unusual books often play with form and structure, subverting your expectations and leaving you scratching your head or feeling your brain boiling with a myriad of questions running you into a literal overdrive! Of course, they can be challenging, but they're definitely always rewarding. With their unconventional themes and characters, weird novels offer a chance to expand your mind and see the world in a whole new light. Or, well, leave you hoping that the things depicted in them will never, never ever come true. In for a nightmare?

Who knows what strange and wonderful things lie in the pages of these unconventional books? Well, we do, because we’ve added short descriptions to the top 20 weird books to read right now on our list. So, scroll on down below, check out the submissions, and pick your kooky book!